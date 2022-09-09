The Pella Christian and PCM cross country teams ran in the PCM Invitational Monday. The #11 ranked Eagles boys cross country team dominated the meet bring home the team title and the top four finishes in the race, while the Mustangs came in 4th. Pella Christian’s #14 ranked individual boys runner Kaden Van Wyngarden continued his impressive steak, winning his third consecutive race with a time of 18:11.59. Ben Gosselink (20:12.44), Tysen DeVries (20:29.45), and Deacon Branderhorst (20:35.13) were 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respectively. The Mustangs were led in the meet by Coby DeRaad in 18th place (21:22.98), while Carson Taylor came in 36th (23:32.34) and Charlie Ford came in 40th (24:11.91).

