50 Norman, opening this Friday, September 16, will bring authentic Japanese food and culture straight to Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka and worked on by TANK, a Tokyo-based team of Japanese skillful craftsmen, this 3,500-square-foot space will be home to three retail and dining spaces–House Brooklyn, Okume, and Cibone. From Chef Yuji Tani will come House Brooklyn, the American debut of the renowned Tokyo restaurant of the same name. This eight-seat restaurant will serve a nine-course Japanese French omakase tasting menu for $160, working to bring the “farm on the dish” and embodying all the farmers and craftsmen involved in creating each plate. House Brooklyn won’t be opening alongside the other tenants, however, and have set their official opening date to October 22, 2022. Established in Japan in 1871, fish intermediate wholesaler Okume will bring the “Umami” of Japanese Dashi straight to Brooklyn. Dashi is made from bonito flakes, dried sardines, konbu seaweed, and dried shiitake mushrooms, eventually named “Umami” by a Japanese scholar, and has been used in Japanese cooking for a long time.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO