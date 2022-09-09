Read full article on original website
Related
queenoftheclick.com
Paint and Sip Night 9/14 in Bay Ridge
On Wednesday, September 14th, there is a Paint & Sip Night starting at at 7:00 pm at South Brooklyn Foundry. TICKETS AT THE DOOR ARE $35 CASH ONLY.
From the food editor: Five Staten Island eateries to visit this fall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Call it inspiration from evening sweater-weather and the impending fall’s crisp breezes. This time of year truly stokes the appetite. Come along for the tasting journey with stops at five Staten Island places.
Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
Eater
Brooklyn Pizza Legend Totonno’s Gets Into the Frozen Pie Business
Brooklyn pizza institution Totonno’s is getting into the frozen pie game, according to the Brooklyn Paper. The brick-oven pizzeria is stocking new freezers at its Coney Island shop and plans to start churning out frozen pizzas for nationwide delivery in late September or early October, operator Antoinette Balzano tells the outlet. The pizzeria hasn’t reopened for on-site dining since the onset of the pandemic, and while those plans are still up in the air, Balzano is adamant that the shop will remain in business. “Some idiot said that we threw in the towel,” Balzano told the Brooklyn Paper. “We don’t throw in towels. We keep coming back. We are not closing.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour search...
A Couple Finds a Clinton Hill Apartment Where They Could Take a Few Promising Risks
Architects Julie Tran and Khoi Nguyen know promise when they see it. As the husband-wife duo behind the NYC firm Future Projects, it’s essentially their job. So, when they got twinkles in their eyes touring a co-op apartment in Brooklyn, they decided to make it the ultimate personal home and professional project.
A Mini Marketplace Bringing Japanese Dining And Retail To Brooklyn Will Open This Week
50 Norman, opening this Friday, September 16, will bring authentic Japanese food and culture straight to Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka and worked on by TANK, a Tokyo-based team of Japanese skillful craftsmen, this 3,500-square-foot space will be home to three retail and dining spaces–House Brooklyn, Okume, and Cibone. From Chef Yuji Tani will come House Brooklyn, the American debut of the renowned Tokyo restaurant of the same name. This eight-seat restaurant will serve a nine-course Japanese French omakase tasting menu for $160, working to bring the “farm on the dish” and embodying all the farmers and craftsmen involved in creating each plate. House Brooklyn won’t be opening alongside the other tenants, however, and have set their official opening date to October 22, 2022. Established in Japan in 1871, fish intermediate wholesaler Okume will bring the “Umami” of Japanese Dashi straight to Brooklyn. Dashi is made from bonito flakes, dried sardines, konbu seaweed, and dried shiitake mushrooms, eventually named “Umami” by a Japanese scholar, and has been used in Japanese cooking for a long time.
NYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review
The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids. “I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.” Merdy ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
queenoftheclick.com
Avoid the Mailbox Outside of the 11228 Dyker Heights Post Office on 13th Avenue & 83rd St.
A really nice Brooklynite took the time to share and warn people about the mailbox outside of the Post Office on 13th Avenue and 83rd Street in Dyker Heights. She found these glueboards in the opening of the mailbox, so she attached them to the top to warn other people that someone is trying to steal the mail at this location.
queenoftheclick.com
Honey at Narrows Botanical Gardens
Narrows Botanical Gardens on Shore Road announced that they a new harvest of honey!. Stop by on any Saturday or Sunday from 11:00 am to 2:45 pm to buy some. Narrows Botanical Garden is located in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, on Shore Road between Bay Ridge Avenue & 72nd Street. .
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
3 children died after being found unconscious on beach in NYC’s Coney Island, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police said that three young children died after being found unconscious at the shoreline of a beach in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on Monday morning. Detectives are attempting to speak with the 30-year-old mother who was at a stationhouse in Brooklyn. She has not been arrested, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said at a news conference in Coney Island.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
queenoftheclick.com
Olek Yarn-Bombed a Bike in Brooklyn
Agata Oleksiak is an artist known as Olek in Brooklyn. She yarn-bombed this bicycle.
nbcboston.com
Wig Saves Orthodox Jewish Woman Shot in the Head in NYC
A Brooklyn woman is lucky to be alive after being shot in the head - thanks to a wig that seems to have absorbed the blow of the projectiles. Police say the incident happened about 7:20 p.m. Saturday in Williamsburg. A woman, 21, was standing at the corner of Ross Street and Bedford Avenue when a dark-colored car approached. A back-seat passenger lowered their window, displayed what appeared to be a weapon of some kind and opened fire.
Woman shot in head during Brooklyn drive-by saved by wig: NYPD
A woman’s wig helped her escape serious injury in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.
3 children dead after found unconscious on Coney Island beach; mother being questioned by police
Three children have died after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island beach Monday morning
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
News 12
Police: Excavator part falls on man, kills him in Brooklyn
A man was killed in an industrial accident on Java Street in Brooklyn Monday. The 46-year-old male worker was attempting to attach a piece of equipment to an excavator near 1 Java St. around 9 a.m. when the equipment failed, and the attachment fell and crushed the worker. The equipment weighed an estimated 2,000 pounds.
Suspect gropes girl, 8, at a Brooklyn discount store, police say
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped an 8-year-old girl inside a discount store in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, police said. The suspect and the child were looking at toys at the Five Below on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park at 3:45 p.m. and when they bent down to get the items, the man allegedly […]
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
Comments / 0