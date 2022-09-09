Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
Heading back to the 90s
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- This week, temperatures are gradually warming up through the 80s. With light cloud coverage, the temperatures are expected to reach the 90s beginning of next week. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies continue today. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s. THURSDAY NIGHT: As moisture begins...
wcbi.com
Gradually Heating Up
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity will stay relatively low, but our temperatures are on the rise with no chance of rain in sight!. TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable. Low near 59°. Clear skies with calm winds. THURSDAY: Slightly warmer than Wednesday. Sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80s....
wcbi.com
Expect a lot of sun this week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A high pressure system has moved in and is keeping our sky clear and sunny. Temperatures will be warming up again throughout the week. TUESDAY: The sky is going to stay sunny to mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday, in the low to mid 80s.
wcbi.com
SEC football weekend forecast
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Most of the Southeast will remain dry through Saturday with increasingly hot afternoons. OLE MISS @ GA. TECH: The sky should be mostly sunny with highs well into the 80s with moderate humidity. There’s no chance of rain during the game – kickoff is set for 3:30 PM EDT.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Our First Taste of Fall
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Comfortable temperatures, low humidity, and lots of sunshine. It doesn’t get any better than this!. TONIGHT: Noticeably cooler! You may even consider wearing a jacket or hoodie outside. Low near 54° with clear skies. We haven’t seen temperatures this low since May 17th!
wcbi.com
Cross Construction begins in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re driving in Starkville, you may have noticed some heavy equipment and steel around the intersection of Highway 25 South and Longview Road. In about a week those stacks of steel will be transformed into a symbol visible for miles around. Construction is...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha Co. Chapter of the NAACP donates water to Jackson residents
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Chapter of the NAACP teams up with a local church to help provide water for Jackson residents. Area churches and civic organizations carried bottled water by the case to Mt. Pelier Church in Starkville this morning. The church and the NAACP...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting. Investigator Tina Williams tells WCBI the shooting happened on Robinson Road in the Cedar Creek community. Early Sunday morning, someone reportedly fired shots at an SUV traveling east on Robinson Road. There were four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Columbus Police officers may have higher salaries following Thursday’s council meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus city leaders will meet Thursday to discuss the city’s budget. That budget could mean some changes in the police department’s payroll and hiring search. “All police departments would love to have a fully staffed department,” says Interim Chief Doran Johnson. The Columbus Police...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office joined water donation efforts for those in Jackson
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The first trip was so successful, that they decided to do it again. The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office joined others around the state in collecting water and taking it down to Jackson last week. But when they came back, the staff realized the...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery. Investigators say it happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning at the Murphy Express on West Main. Thankfully no one was injured. This is the second armed robbery within the last three days. On Sunday a store clerk was...
wcbi.com
The Starkville Fire Department attends classes for their mental health
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – When you need help First responders, such as firefighters, are there with just one call, but after many calls they find themselves needing someone to talk to. Firefighters in Starkville have been learning how to deal with the stress to take care of themselves and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Leach says LSU head coach Brian Kelly isn’t a ‘sweater-wearer’
Mississippi State will look to start its season 3-0 this weekend in Death Valley as the Bulldogs visit LSU. Mike Leach shared his thoughts on first-year Tigers head coach Brian Kelly and said he ‘isn’t a sweater-wearer’. More:
wcbi.com
Attempted traffic stop leads to chase and arrest
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a chase in Lee County. Now an Okolona man is in jail facing several charges. Late Saturday afternoon, Tupelo Police attempted to pull over a Jeep Track Hawk in the area of South Gloster and Mitchell Extended. The...
wcbi.com
Mississippi House of Reps. candidate spoke to Lowndes Co. Republican Women
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the candidates for a special election in the Mississippi House of Representatives lays out his campaign today. David Chism spoke to a gathering of the Lowndes County Republican Women. Chism is running for the District 37 seat left vacant after the death...
wcbi.com
JL King Center program encouraging movement for health and longevity
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A program at the J L King Center has a prescription for health and longevity – Get up – Get Moving – and Get Out. The Center is borrowing the Cleveland Clinic’s Clinic to Community model and rolling it into what they call Longevity Circles.
wcbi.com
Man accused of stealing and flying plane in North Miss. appeared in federal court
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of stealing a plane and flying around North Mississippi causing fear and panic has his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday. During the brief initial appearance in Federal Court, Patterson’s attorney Tony Farese requested a psychological evaluation for his client.
wcbi.com
Amory Police arrest a local man on 2 burglary charges
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police arrest a local man on 2 burglary charges. Over the weekend officers arrested Zacchaeus M Vassar of Amory for Breaking and Entering Dwelling and Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. Vassar also had a warrant for failing to register with the Monroe County...
wcbi.com
Can you identify this suspect’s vehicle? He or she destroyed a mailbox according to police
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- As if the shipping industry didn’t have enough issues. The Amory Police Department needs your help to find a suspect who destroyed someone’s mailbox. In this video, the suspect knocks over a mailbox. Amory Police wants to know if you can identify the person driving...
wcbi.com
Charges upgraded and bond denied for suspect in deadly armed robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges are upgraded and bond is denied for the suspect in a deadly armed robbery in Tupelo. Christopher Copeland is now charged with Capital Murder and will remain in the Lee County Jail, at least for now. A municipal judge denied bond for Copeland. He...
Comments / 0