Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

Heading back to the 90s

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- This week, temperatures are gradually warming up through the 80s. With light cloud coverage, the temperatures are expected to reach the 90s beginning of next week. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies continue today. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s. THURSDAY NIGHT: As moisture begins...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Gradually Heating Up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity will stay relatively low, but our temperatures are on the rise with no chance of rain in sight!. TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable. Low near 59°. Clear skies with calm winds. THURSDAY: Slightly warmer than Wednesday. Sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80s....
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Expect a lot of sun this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A high pressure system has moved in and is keeping our sky clear and sunny. Temperatures will be warming up again throughout the week. TUESDAY: The sky is going to stay sunny to mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday, in the low to mid 80s.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

SEC football weekend forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Most of the Southeast will remain dry through Saturday with increasingly hot afternoons. OLE MISS @ GA. TECH: The sky should be mostly sunny with highs well into the 80s with moderate humidity. There’s no chance of rain during the game – kickoff is set for 3:30 PM EDT.
COLUMBUS, MS
Mississippi State
Columbus, MS
wcbi.com

Our First Taste of Fall

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Comfortable temperatures, low humidity, and lots of sunshine. It doesn’t get any better than this!. TONIGHT: Noticeably cooler! You may even consider wearing a jacket or hoodie outside. Low near 54° with clear skies. We haven’t seen temperatures this low since May 17th!
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Cross Construction begins in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re driving in Starkville, you may have noticed some heavy equipment and steel around the intersection of Highway 25 South and Longview Road. In about a week those stacks of steel will be transformed into a symbol visible for miles around. Construction is...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting. Investigator Tina Williams tells WCBI the shooting happened on Robinson Road in the Cedar Creek community. Early Sunday morning, someone reportedly fired shots at an SUV traveling east on Robinson Road. There were four...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery. Investigators say it happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning at the Murphy Express on West Main. Thankfully no one was injured. This is the second armed robbery within the last three days. On Sunday a store clerk was...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Attempted traffic stop leads to chase and arrest

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a chase in Lee County. Now an Okolona man is in jail facing several charges. Late Saturday afternoon, Tupelo Police attempted to pull over a Jeep Track Hawk in the area of South Gloster and Mitchell Extended. The...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Amory Police arrest a local man on 2 burglary charges

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police arrest a local man on 2 burglary charges. Over the weekend officers arrested Zacchaeus M Vassar of Amory for Breaking and Entering Dwelling and Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. Vassar also had a warrant for failing to register with the Monroe County...
AMORY, MS

