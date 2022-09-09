Read full article on original website
Bryan Lapoint
6d ago
kenosha police department is going to be involved in a lot of things that are not legal. from the sheriff's department to the police department's. its just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the kenosha county police department and sheriff's office.
Reply
2
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
911 lines down in the area, Kenosha residents told to call emergency line | Local News
911 emergency lines are down statewide, according to a tweet from the Kenosha Police Department sent out shortly before 5 pm Wednesday evening. “If you dial 911 there is a chance you may be routed to Milwaukee,” the department said in the tweet. The non-emergency lines, however, are working...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' turns self in, faces new charges
KENOSHA, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators have learned Lee Hagopian, a Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor, turned himself in and posted $2,500 cash bond. Hagopian, 53, is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. He is set to make his initial appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
WISN
Waukesha School District shocked by alleged report of physical abuse in Lawrence School
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Wednesday morning the School District of Waukesha was alerted that the Waukesha Police Department would execute a warrant at the Lawrence School. The school district later released a statement declaring that the warrant was to address suspected physical abuse of a child and that the Lawrence School would be closed.
fox32chicago.com
Former Lake County Sheriff's deputy charged with official misconduct for falsifying timesheets
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A former Lake County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with falsifying timesheets. Gregory Swanson, 54, of unincorporated Grayslake, has been charged with two counts of official misconduct and two counts of theft. During an audit in November 2020, authorities learned that Swanson submitted and was paid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: James Block Told Kenosha Victim ‘Die Bitch,’ Asphyxiating Her With Knee | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #6
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. James Block was one of them. 6th in the series. Christine Acevedo...
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police arrest 11 men accused of seeking prostitutes online
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie police have announced the results of a series of undercover sting operations conducted in an effort to identify people seeking prostitutes through online advertisements. The police department says in total, 11 men were arrested during the operation which took place between August...
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 19th and Keefe
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.
CBS 58
Attorney for family of man who fell from rising drawbridge in Milwaukee calls on US attorney to open a federal investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The attorney for the family of the man who died after falling from a rising drawbridge in Milwaukee, Jay Urban, is calling on the US Attorney to investigate his death. The 77-year-old Rhode Island man fell to his death from the Kilbourn Ave. drawbridge on Aug....
Plea deal derailed for Rick Dugo in serial scammer case in north suburbs
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have been following a serial scammer case for more than a year, and on Tuesday morning in a Lake County, Illinois, courtroom, the victims' search for justice was supposed to come to an end.But as CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported Tuesday night, a last-minute hiccup derailed a plea deal.Last year, when Tucker told Ricky Dugo she had talked to numerous people who reported being scammed by him, he responded, "It's a lie."But Dugo has faced more than one indictment, and at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan Tuesday, he stood before a...
White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy
In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in […] The post White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Dead fetus discovered in Milwaukee, police seeking mother
Milwaukee police say they found a deceased fetus on the road near 84th and Holt Sunday morning. Officials are investigating and foul play is not suspected.
wlip.com
Backyard Chickens Again Under Consideration in Kenosha
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A measure that would allow Kenoshans to keep chickens and ducks in their backyards is again making its way through the committee process. Sponsored by Alderperson Bandi Ferree, residents in single family homes would be allowed to keep four chickens or ducks in an enclosure after obtaining the proper license and paying a 30-dollar fee.
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
ATF: Milwaukee criminals using plastic device to make handguns fully automatic
The ATF, says criminals across the midwest and in Milwaukee are catching onto a frightening trend where a tiny piece of plastic is able to turn a handgun into a fully automatic firearm.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee Police release photo of vehicle involved in deadly Brady Street hit-and-run
MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Police Department today releasing images of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit and run on Milwaukee’s east side Sunday night. The suspect vehicle is a 2011-2018 dark grey Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police say it likely will have front end damage and missing the driver’s side mirror.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal hit-and-run, man killed
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man, 59, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, Sept. 11 near Washington and Taylor. Police said the man had just left a friend's vehicle and made his way around to the other side to cross Washington Avenue. The friend heard the crash and then saw the man in the roadway, watching as the striking driver drove away.
Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries
A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.
WISN
Racine County sees nearly 10 inches of rain
RACINE, Wis. — Racine County is recovering from flooding after as much as 9.76 inches of rain fell there Sunday, Sept 11. After filling creeks, ditches and yards, that water went into homes and basements. Kevin Cluka said Monday that he knew he was in trouble when water started coming through cracks in the floor and overflowing the sump crock.
13 people reported 'gastrointestinal illness' after eating at McHenry County restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The McHenry Department of Health is trying to figure out what made more than a dozen people sick after eating out.According to the health department, there was an outbreak of "a gastrointestinal illness" connected to the restaurant D.C. Cobb's, located at 1204 N. Green Street.Thirteen people got sick after eating there. The MCDH is investigating source and outbreak. The health department said D.C. Cobb's is "fully cooperating."Anyone who ate there from August 29 through September 13 is asked to fill out a survey to help the MCDH getting information on the cause of the outbreak.The confidential survey is a secure webform that's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant: https://redcap.link/DC_Cobbs. The MCDH said anyone with severe gastrointestinal symptoms should connect with their healthcare provider.
CBS 58
MPD seeks suspect in homicide near Teutonia Ave and Green Tree Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that happened near Teutonia Avenue and Green Tree Road on Aug. 28. Police said it happened just before midnight. The suspect is described by officials as...
Comments / 9