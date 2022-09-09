Tonight will be the first practice for the St. Patrick’s Choir. If you are interested in joining, go to St. Pats on 4th Avenue and 95th Street at 5:30 pm. If you are unable to make it tonight and want to join (or are seeing this announcement later than September 12th), you can email music@stpatrickbayridge.org or call Justin at the rectory 718-238-2600. Extension 32175.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO