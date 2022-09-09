Read full article on original website
Paint and Sip Night 9/14 in Bay Ridge
On Wednesday, September 14th, there is a Paint & Sip Night starting at at 7:00 pm at South Brooklyn Foundry. TICKETS AT THE DOOR ARE $35 CASH ONLY.
Join St. Patrick’s Choir in Bay Ridge
Tonight will be the first practice for the St. Patrick’s Choir. If you are interested in joining, go to St. Pats on 4th Avenue and 95th Street at 5:30 pm. If you are unable to make it tonight and want to join (or are seeing this announcement later than September 12th), you can email music@stpatrickbayridge.org or call Justin at the rectory 718-238-2600. Extension 32175.
NYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review
The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids. “I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.” Merdy ...
Honey at Narrows Botanical Gardens
Narrows Botanical Gardens on Shore Road announced that they a new harvest of honey!. Stop by on any Saturday or Sunday from 11:00 am to 2:45 pm to buy some. Narrows Botanical Garden is located in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, on Shore Road between Bay Ridge Avenue & 72nd Street. .
Police: Mother drowned three children on Coney Island
Charges are pending against the children's 30-year-old mother.
RIP Yankie Meyer – A Really Good Man
Today I heard about Yankie Meyer passing. Many years ago, I left my parent’s home to get my own place. Rents in Bay Ridge were high and wouldn’t allow me to save money. I found a house with a backyard in Borough Park for $900 a month. The place had three bedrooms, so I found two friends who wanted to move in with me.
Avoid the Mailbox Outside of the 11228 Dyker Heights Post Office on 13th Avenue & 83rd St.
A really nice Brooklynite took the time to share and warn people about the mailbox outside of the Post Office on 13th Avenue and 83rd Street in Dyker Heights. She found these glueboards in the opening of the mailbox, so she attached them to the top to warn other people that someone is trying to steal the mail at this location.
Police: Excavator part falls on man, kills him in Brooklyn
A man was killed in an industrial accident on Java Street in Brooklyn Monday. The 46-year-old male worker was attempting to attach a piece of equipment to an excavator near 1 Java St. around 9 a.m. when the equipment failed, and the attachment fell and crushed the worker. The equipment weighed an estimated 2,000 pounds.
Olek Yarn-Bombed a Bike in Brooklyn
Agata Oleksiak is an artist known as Olek in Brooklyn. She yarn-bombed this bicycle.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Updated and upgraded,” Tottenville, $1.35M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This single-family, four-bedroom, four-bath, all-brick center-hall colonial home is in excellent move-in condition with an in-ground pool, an outdoor kitchen in the backyard and a full finished basement, according to the listing on SILive.com.
Wedding: Marcus – Zalmanov
The wedding of Mendel Marcus of Mission Viejo, CA and Rivka Zalmanov of Queens, NY took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah.
NYPD touts arrest of boy with gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD promoted the arrest of a 15-year-old boy after a gun allegedly was fired on Staten Island. Field Intelligence and Public Safety officers are credited with the arrest in a post on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed. The post indicates that shots were fired in...
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
Wig Saves Orthodox Jewish Woman Shot in the Head in NYC
A Brooklyn woman is lucky to be alive after being shot in the head - thanks to a wig that seems to have absorbed the blow of the projectiles. Police say the incident happened about 7:20 p.m. Saturday in Williamsburg. A woman, 21, was standing at the corner of Ross Street and Bedford Avenue when a dark-colored car approached. A back-seat passenger lowered their window, displayed what appeared to be a weapon of some kind and opened fire.
Another shooting rattles Coney Island community
NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
Set for Ed Kranepool Night at Community Park, former Met standout says current FerryHawks are a lot like ‘62 Mets
In the world of New York baseball, the Staten Island FerryHawks have a few things in common with original Met, Ed Kranepool; especially when it comes to franchises in their first season. As the FerryHawks wrap up their initial campaign in St. George, the two will come together on Wednesday at Ed Kranepool Night at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.
We Still Remember – 9/11
Remembering Police Officer Moira Smith from Bay Ridge who ran into the towers to help people out. Constantine (Gus) Economos. Twenty-one years later, his neighbors still talk about him. They haven’t forgotten the great man they knew. 343 that never made it back to their families because they were...
Man jumps to death in front of Port Authority train in Manhattan
A man jumped to his death in front of a train at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station early Monday, police said.
