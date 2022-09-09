ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

queenoftheclick.com

Paint and Sip Night 9/14 in Bay Ridge

On Wednesday, September 14th, there is a Paint & Sip Night starting at at 7:00 pm at South Brooklyn Foundry. TICKETS AT THE DOOR ARE $35 CASH ONLY.
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Join St. Patrick’s Choir in Bay Ridge

Tonight will be the first practice for the St. Patrick’s Choir. If you are interested in joining, go to St. Pats on 4th Avenue and 95th Street at 5:30 pm. If you are unable to make it tonight and want to join (or are seeing this announcement later than September 12th), you can email music@stpatrickbayridge.org or call Justin at the rectory 718-238-2600. Extension 32175.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review

The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids. “I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.” Merdy ...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Honey at Narrows Botanical Gardens

Narrows Botanical Gardens on Shore Road announced that they a new harvest of honey!. Stop by on any Saturday or Sunday from 11:00 am to 2:45 pm to buy some. Narrows Botanical Garden is located in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, on Shore Road between Bay Ridge Avenue & 72nd Street. .
BROOKLYN, NY
#Congrats#Bay Ridge#Coney Island#The Alassari Brothers
queenoftheclick.com

RIP Yankie Meyer – A Really Good Man

Today I heard about Yankie Meyer passing. Many years ago, I left my parent’s home to get my own place. Rents in Bay Ridge were high and wouldn’t allow me to save money. I found a house with a backyard in Borough Park for $900 a month. The place had three bedrooms, so I found two friends who wanted to move in with me.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Avoid the Mailbox Outside of the 11228 Dyker Heights Post Office on 13th Avenue & 83rd St.

A really nice Brooklynite took the time to share and warn people about the mailbox outside of the Post Office on 13th Avenue and 83rd Street in Dyker Heights. She found these glueboards in the opening of the mailbox, so she attached them to the top to warn other people that someone is trying to steal the mail at this location.
News 12

Police: Excavator part falls on man, kills him in Brooklyn

A man was killed in an industrial accident on Java Street in Brooklyn Monday. The 46-year-old male worker was attempting to attach a piece of equipment to an excavator near 1 Java St. around 9 a.m. when the equipment failed, and the attachment fell and crushed the worker. The equipment weighed an estimated 2,000 pounds.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Connecticut

Wig Saves Orthodox Jewish Woman Shot in the Head in NYC

A Brooklyn woman is lucky to be alive after being shot in the head - thanks to a wig that seems to have absorbed the blow of the projectiles. Police say the incident happened about 7:20 p.m. Saturday in Williamsburg. A woman, 21, was standing at the corner of Ross Street and Bedford Avenue when a dark-colored car approached. A back-seat passenger lowered their window, displayed what appeared to be a weapon of some kind and opened fire.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Another shooting rattles Coney Island community

NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Set for Ed Kranepool Night at Community Park, former Met standout says current FerryHawks are a lot like ‘62 Mets

In the world of New York baseball, the Staten Island FerryHawks have a few things in common with original Met, Ed Kranepool; especially when it comes to franchises in their first season. As the FerryHawks wrap up their initial campaign in St. George, the two will come together on Wednesday at Ed Kranepool Night at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
We Still Remember – 9/11

We Still Remember – 9/11

Remembering Police Officer Moira Smith from Bay Ridge who ran into the towers to help people out. Constantine (Gus) Economos. Twenty-one years later, his neighbors still talk about him. They haven’t forgotten the great man they knew. 343 that never made it back to their families because they were...
BROOKLYN, NY

