Let’s hope Mac Jones’ hope for the Patriots' offense is warranted

It’s been two weeks since anyone outside of the Patriots inner circle has seen Mac Jones and the new New England offense on the field.

Last we saw Mr. No Bull, he and his streamlined first-team attack were struggling against the Raiders backups. He was frustrated to the point that it was obvious for all of Patriot Nation to see. It was a continuation of much of what was seen on the training camp practice field all summer.

But in the two weeks since media and fans have gotten to see the work of the work-in-progress offense, Jones has expressed nothing but hope for the ongoing process that he and Bill Belichick have trumpeted throughout the heat of August.

“I think it’s been good. I think we’ve ironed out a lot of things and it’s good that they’re happening now. I feel confident in what we’re doing,” Jones declared a couple days after returning from that Vegas workcation.

“I feel like we’ve made really good strides in practice and the games even. When you really watch the tape to see how close we are. We’re just excited to get out there and put it on tape and see what we can do and adjust and just play for one another. That’s all it comes down to. The Xs and Os are the Xs and Os. But if we play for one another then good things can happen,” Jones said this week in the midst of the Patriots preparations for the regular season opener at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

If Jones and company really are at the point where they’ve “ironed out a lot of things” that were frequent issues on the practice and preseason field, that would certainly be a big boost to their chances of not only winning against the Dolphins but being a more competitive team on the whole. Because this summer the protection of the offensive line was an issue. Finding holes in the running game, especially on zone runs, was an issue. Receivers getting open in a timely, efficient fashion was an issue.

There was a lot to iron out and not much time to do it.

But better late than never would certainly apply.

Maybe most importantly, if Jones is really feels New England has “made really good strides” in recent weeks and is “excited to get out there” that would be the biggest development of the summer. Because there were certainly plenty of times when Jones didn’t look confident in his offense, his play or his lot in life as a guy learning a new offense under new coaches.

Back on Aug. 2 after a few bad days on the practice field the rookie Pro Bowler said, “we got to get it going.” Even early in the “process” that was less than ideal, both in terms of the action on the field and the tone of Jones’ reactions to it.

“I think we have a lot of room to grow here … we just have to get on the same page,” Jones said that day when the season was still more than a month away.

Now, the season is upon us and Jones is selling a hopeful tone. Whether he truly believes what he’s saying, well that may still be up for debate.

“I think anything you do, you try to be positive and optimistic and just figure out the solution to

the issue,” Jones said. “That’s what every good problem solver does. There’s an issue or something that doesn’t make sense, they find a way to fix it. That’s kind of what we’re doing. I feel really good with where we’re at. Just have to do it today really is where it starts. So have a good day today.”

More importantly, have a good day Sunday afternoon in Miami against a relatively proven, veteran Dolphins defense that will be hell bent on derailing Jones’ feel-good optimism.

No one outside the coaching staff, locker room and football ops department can deny the work behind the optimism that Jones has voiced in recent weeks.

Nor, of course, can anyone vouch for the work that’s taken place since last we saw the second-year QB and his offense struggling in Las Vegas.

One thing we know for sure, is that the time for talk is over. The summertime critiques of media and fans are forgotten football chatter. Jones’ newfound hopeful stance on the new offense is also essentially nothing but Patriots propaganda.

Sunday afternoon in Miami, Jones and his offense will finally let their play do all the talking. The results of the process will be on display for all the world to see. For better or worse.