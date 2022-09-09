ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Here’s how a storm produces lightning, thunder

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lightning is common here in Central Florida, and so are the loud claps of thunder that follow. Thunder is the sound caused by a nearby flash of lightning. Here’s the process. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
Orlando International Airport Issues a Ground Stop Due to Storms

When it’s hurricane season in Florida, you may find your vacation affected in ways you didn’t expect. In the late spring, summer, and early fall, it rains frequently in Central Florida, which means that your favorite theme park rides may be closed down midday. You’ll also need to pack differently — ponchos are your new best friend. But the one thing you might not be able to prepare for is delays at the airport!
Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters are eyeing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa that is producing disorganized thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development in the next five days.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
Arrests In Brevard County: September 13, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
Florida officials ask for 'any shred' of information on man missing for nearly a year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for help once again for help finding a missing man who hasn't been seen in almost a year. "Bryan Vladek Hasel, 23, has been missing 10+ months. As our detectives and his family continue to search for leads, we urge anyone with even the smallest shred of information to call us at 407-836-4357," the office tweeted on Thursday.
Orlando Date Night Guide

The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest corn maze in Orlando. Fall festivities start a little early around here too. Plan... The post The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
What The Honk: Take the exit without taking me out, please

ORLANDO, Fla. – We talk about distracted driving all the time. Allow me to show you what it looks like at 70 miles an hour. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How to get free admission to Central Florida museums | Enter to win Kroger grocery gift card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Fire causes heavy damage to Oviedo home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The state fire marshal is investigating what sparked a fire that caused serious damage to a house in Oviedo Tuesday night. Crews with Oviedo Fire Rescue responded shortly before midnight to the home along Goldfinch Court, north of Chapman Road. Noticeable damage to the front...
Rising fuel, rising rate: OUC approves electric cost increase

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Utilities Commission Board of Commissioners approved an increase in electric rate charges for residential and commercial customers at a meeting Tuesday. According to OUC officials, rates will increase by 10%, or $13 a month, for a 1,000 kWh residential bill starting on Oct. 1.
ORLANDO, FL

