Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Orange County, FL Breaks All-Time Tourism Tax RecordTaxBuzzOrange County, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
WESH
Flood advisories issued for multiple Central Florida counties
Brevard County has a flood advisory in effect until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The National Weather Service has also issued...
click orlando
Here’s how a storm produces lightning, thunder
ORLANDO, Fla. – Lightning is common here in Central Florida, and so are the loud claps of thunder that follow. Thunder is the sound caused by a nearby flash of lightning. Here’s the process. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
allears.net
Orlando International Airport Issues a Ground Stop Due to Storms
When it’s hurricane season in Florida, you may find your vacation affected in ways you didn’t expect. In the late spring, summer, and early fall, it rains frequently in Central Florida, which means that your favorite theme park rides may be closed down midday. You’ll also need to pack differently — ponchos are your new best friend. But the one thing you might not be able to prepare for is delays at the airport!
WESH
Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters are eyeing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa that is producing disorganized thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development in the next five days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Big upgrades coming to Jetty Park campground, fishing pier
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Many know Port Canaveral’s Jetty Park as a great spot to watch launches. But there’s a lot more there than just a good view and thanks to some funding from the state. The Port will get $760,000 from the state, and they will...
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
WESH
NASA preparing for first planetary defense system, DART mission
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is about to test the first-ever planetary defense system, known as DART. It’ll slam a probe into an asteroid and see if it can alter its path. The small asteroid Dimorphous in the crosshairs for the DART mission later this month is no threat to earth.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 13, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Aggressive motorcyclists swarm busy Central Florida roads, ride into oncoming traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Video shows aggressive motorcyclists riding into oncoming traffic and weaving through cars on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando Sunday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have seen reports of these groups of reckless and aggressive motorcycle drivers in Central Florida. Maria Feliciano is a...
mynews13.com
Small Central Florida restaurants still dealing with record food prices
MELBOURNE, Fla. — With food prices soaring, the pinch is being felt by small businesses that have no choice but to charge more. Food prices continue to increase and small business owners say they are still feeling the pinch. The latest consumer price index numbers show the food index...
WESH
Florida officials ask for 'any shred' of information on man missing for nearly a year
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for help once again for help finding a missing man who hasn't been seen in almost a year. "Bryan Vladek Hasel, 23, has been missing 10+ months. As our detectives and his family continue to search for leads, we urge anyone with even the smallest shred of information to call us at 407-836-4357," the office tweeted on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Troopers respond to deadly crash on Jetport Drive in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning in Orlando. Troopers said the crash occurred around 4:22 a.m. on Jetport Drive near Boggy Creek Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Florida Department of Transportation data shows there is a roadblock...
The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest corn maze in Orlando. Fall festivities start a little early around here too. Plan... The post The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
What The Honk: Take the exit without taking me out, please
ORLANDO, Fla. – We talk about distracted driving all the time. Allow me to show you what it looks like at 70 miles an hour. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How to get free admission to Central Florida museums | Enter to win Kroger grocery gift card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Fire causes heavy damage to Oviedo home
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The state fire marshal is investigating what sparked a fire that caused serious damage to a house in Oviedo Tuesday night. Crews with Oviedo Fire Rescue responded shortly before midnight to the home along Goldfinch Court, north of Chapman Road. Noticeable damage to the front...
Orlando apartments to be built near Millenia mall, Lake Nona
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A pair of multifamily communities have entered the city of Orlando’s development pipeline with the potential to bring nearly 700 apartments to two of the city’s busiest regions.
click orlando
Rising fuel, rising rate: OUC approves electric cost increase
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Utilities Commission Board of Commissioners approved an increase in electric rate charges for residential and commercial customers at a meeting Tuesday. According to OUC officials, rates will increase by 10%, or $13 a month, for a 1,000 kWh residential bill starting on Oct. 1.
WESH
Negotiation with barricaded subject closes US Highway 27 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is negotiating with a barricaded subject in an RV on US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. US Highway 27 is closed in both directions. Use SR-33 or toll road 429 as alternate routes. This is a developing story....
click orlando
Electric rates rise in Leesburg due to high gas costs, city manager says
LEESBURG, Fla. – Electric rates keep rising in Leesburg, and some homeowners say they can’t afford any more hikes. Some families say they are paying hundreds of dollars more than what they pay on average each month. Now, the city is considering another rate increase at the end of September.
Comments / 0