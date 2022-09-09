Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
Weekly Crypto Outflows Reach $63 Million
Last week, crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum managed to jump above key price levels. However, the recent spike was not enough to change market sentiment as institutional investors pulled out almost $63 million from digital asset products. According to the weekly digital asset fund flows report by CoinShares, Ethereum...
financemagnates.com
The Standard DAO is Pioneering Stablecoins as Calls for Regulation Grow Louder
The stablecoin space is a critical part of the cryptocurrency market’s infrastructure. It underpins the overwhelming majority of fiat denominated trades in the space as well as a significant portion of the volume of the space’s largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Yet, given its critical nature, it has...
financemagnates.com
Broadridge Announces Collaboration with Coinbase
NYSE-listed international financial technology firm, Broadridge Financial Solutions confirmed today that the company has formed a partnership with Coinbase to facilitate the growing crypto ecosystem. According to the details shared by Broadridge, the partnership will offer interoperability between Coinbase Prime and Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions' NYFIX order-routing network. The...
financemagnates.com
SEC Charges Chicago Crypto Capital for Illegally Selling BXY Tokens
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has brought charges against the crypto broker , Chicago Crypto Capital, its owner Brian Amoah, and two former salesmen, Darcas Oliver Young and Elbert 'Al' Elliott, for defrauding investors by offering them a digital token. According to the US regulator, the company offered...
RELATED PEOPLE
financemagnates.com
1,199 Ethereum Addresses Hold at Least 10,000 ETH
Amid price volatility, the overall number of large Ethereum addresses has increased in the past few days. According to Glassnode’s recent data, 1,199 ETH addresses now hold at least 10k coins, which is the highest level in four months. The “number of Ethereum addresses holding 10k+ coins just reached...
financemagnates.com
ETH Exchange Balance Hits 5-Month High
Ethereum (ETH) network has witnessed a sharp jump in overall activity during the past few days amid the last stage of its much-awaited network update. On 15 September 2022, the Ethereum Merge went live as Vitalik Buterin, the Co-Founder of ETH, confirmed the development in a Tweet. Amid the network...
financemagnates.com
Active Bitcoin Addresses Hit the Highest Level in Three Months
Amid a sharp price jump, Bitcoin, the world’s most dominant digital currency, has witnessed a spike in address activity during the past few days. According to Glassnode, an on-chain analytics platform, the total number of active BTC addresses (7-day Moving Average) touched 55,817 on 13 September 2022, which is the highest level in three months.
financemagnates.com
The Ethereum Merge Can Change Corporate Perceptions
As the Ethereum Merge draws nearer, there is an inevitable build-up of hype and excitement, with a sprinkling of fear and doubt, not to mention some confusion and misconceptions. What Will Happen during the Merge?. At the time of the Merge, which is estimated to occur on September 15th, Ethereum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
financemagnates.com
FTX and Binance: The Winners of the Crypto Winter?
In November 2021, the crypto market cap touched an all-time high of $3 trillion. Amid rising inflation and uncertain geopolitical conditions, cryptocurrencies have lost more than $2 trillion worth of market value within the last eight months. Analysts termed the latest market plunge as one of the worst 'crypto winters' of all time. The crypto mayhem was so intense that it forced some of the leading names like Three Arrows Capital and Celsius to file for bankruptcy. However, there have been some winners as well.
Comments / 0