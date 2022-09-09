Read full article on original website
Bond reduction denied for Kidder man charged with murder
Bond reduction was denied September 14th for a Kidder man arrested on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot July 10th. Online court information shows bond was previously set at $500,000 cash only for 62-year-old Donald Vincent Bates Junior. He was bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court on October 11th for an arraignment.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman in Court This Week on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe woman will appear in Livingston County Court later this week on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Samantha J. Campbell faces a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday.
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report
The report of incidents and arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department since mid-August includes illegal dumping and an assault. August 28 LCSO investigated illegal dumping. Investigation resulted in the discovery of the possible owner of the illegally dumped items. Contact was made with that person. The issue has been resolved and property cleaned.
kttn.com
Livingston County to test voting equipment
Automatic voting equipment will be tested in Livingston County to comply with Missouri Statutes. Testing of absentee voting equipment will be in the County Clerk’s Office at the Livingston County Courthouse of Chillicothe on September 27th at 10 am. Testing of voting equipment will be on the first floor of the courthouse on November 2nd at 10 am.
northwestmoinfo.com
Spickard Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Stealing Charge Monday
A Spickard man will appear in Grundy County Court today on a pair of charges, including one felony. Court documents say Bradley S. Wilson faces charges of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft and misdemeanor second-degree property damage. Records list the two charges from July and August. The...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Macon receives promotion to corporal
Trooper Chad D. Primm is being promoted to the rank of corporal effective October 1, 2022. He will be designated assistant zone commander of Zone 3, Linn, and Chariton counties. Primm was appointed to the Patrol on January 8, 2006. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 91 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 10:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Monroe St. for a vehicle with slashed tires. 11:43 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 3rd St. and S Woodrow for a 4-wheeler speeding....
kchi.com
Three Arrests In The Area Counties
Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
ktvo.com
Suspect charged with trafficking drugs near Novinger schools
NOVINGER, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man with a history of drug convictions is now accused of trafficking drugs near a school. On Friday, the North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Brandon Daman, 38, of Novinger, at his home in the 500 block of Novinger Avenue. The task force,...
kmmo.com
CHILLICOTHE MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY
A 72-year-old Chillicothe man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carroll County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Danny Baxter traveled off the roadway and overturned. Baxter was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
kchi.com
That Unexpected Check In the Mail Could Be A Scam
If you receive an unexpected check in the mail look at it closely before you consider depositing it in your account. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says these can be scams. Other departments across the state are seeing checks, including from “Publishers Clearing House” that are fraudulent. The...
ktvo.com
Rongey's neighbor shares about interactions with U.S. marshals
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man who lives next-door to where Kirksville Resident Stephen Munn, 54, was murdered shared with KTVO about his interactions with U.S. marshals during the manhunt for suspect Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. Mark Henry, his wife and their five children live west...
kchi.com
Drug Arrest In Chillicothe
A woman was arrested by Chillicothe police following a report of suspicious activity Saturday morning in the 300 block of Clay Street. According to the report a woman was seen entering a condemned house at about 8:40 am. The officers located the woman who was arrested for alleged trespassing, burglary, and possession of narcotics packaged for delivery.
kttn.com
NCMC Foundation receives unrestricted funds from Charles and Twila Collins
Support for the upcoming “Transforming Lives, Empowering People” major gifts campaign at North Central Missouri College continues as the estate of the late Charles and Twila Collins is recognized for their contribution. As residents of Trenton since 2002, Charles and Twila have supported several projects in the region, including the previous NCMC Invest in the Vision campaign and the improvements to the Grundy County-Jewett Norris Library.
kttn.com
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County waves formal arraignment and pleads “Not Guilty”
A woman waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8th to first-degree murder. The case for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall was continued to October 6th for a plea or trial setting. Hall was arrested in Kansas in...
kchi.com
Trenton Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Trenton woman was arrested by State Troopers early Saturday morning. Troopers in Grundy County arrested 37-year-old Brooke N Ashford of Trenton for alleged DWI, driving while revoked, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. She was processed and released.
ktvo.com
Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Roy Martin Harrison
Roy Martin Harrison 86, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, September 16, 2022, at Springer Cemetery north of Brimson, Missouri. Family visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral...
