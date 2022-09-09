ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 8

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Fatal Stabbing Tied To Home Fire In Hudson Valley

Police say a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation set fire to another home in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., officers from the Peekskill Police Department responded to 7 North James Street in Peekskill, New York for a report of an altercation and stabbing. Police were told at least one person was stabbed and seriously injured.
PEEKSKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Ulster County, NY
Crime & Safety
Ulster County, NY
Accidents
City
Freehold, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
City
Esopus, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Hazardous Material#Traffic Accident#Old Post Road
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body found in Hyde Park woods

HYDE PARK – Two hunters found the body of a deceased person in the woods near Route 9G on Tuesday afternoon. The Hyde Park Police Department is investigating the incident. Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson told Mid-Hudson News on Wednesday evening that positive identification of the body has not been made yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Hudson Valley Post

New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 NY Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
LIFESTYLE
Hudson Valley Post

Celebrate Local Bounty at Enormous Ulster County Festival

It’s getting to be that time of the year. Harvest time. And the Hudson Valley has a great bounty of delicious local produce and more. When you live in a place like the Hudson Valley, what’s the best way to celebrate the harvest? With a festival, of course. And there is a doozy of a festival happening in Ulster County in just a couple of weeks.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy