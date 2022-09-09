Read full article on original website
247Sports
Texas' Steve Sarkisian mum on starting QB against UTSA amid injuries to Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has no plans to unveil the Longhorns’ quarterback plans for Saturday's game against UTSA. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with left shoulder injury late in the first quarter in the 20-19 loss to then-No. 1 Alabama last Saturday. As Horns247 reported Sunday, the initial diagnosis on Ewers was a joint sprain with sources indicating he could miss up to 4-6 weeks of action. Backup quarterback Hudson Card has an ankle injury and his status for this week is uncertain.
247Sports
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs. UTSA
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 2-0 Saturday night's game against a UTSA team with a warrior, fifth-year, dual-threat quarterback in Frank Harris and three explosive receivers (Zakhari Franklin, Joshua Cephus and De'Corian Clark) will be an excellent test of Texas' ability to play to the same standard the Longhorns displayed last week in a one-point loss to Alabama.
247Sports
Saban wants to see more physicality, consistency from Tide O-line
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Two games into the 2022 football season, the Alabama offensive line has been inconsistent, particularly in running the ball against Utah State and at Texas. Head coach Nick Saban assessed the offensive line to kick off ULM game week on Monday. “I think the offensive line...
247Sports
Texas Longhorns starting QB: What to know about Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers out with injury
The Texas Longhorns reportedly will not have starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for an extended period of time after he injured his shoulder in Texas’ 20-19 loss to Alabama last Saturday. And that means, for the foreseeable future, the Longhorns will turn to sophomore signal-caller Hudson Card. Card himself is...
247Sports
Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa
Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
247Sports
Texas commit Jonah Wilson off to scorching start in senior season
Of all the Texas commits in the class, nobody is burning up the stat sheet like Jonah Wilson. The four-star wide receiver from Spring Dekaney has been a bright spot on a 1-2 team. The Longhorns focused in on Wilson after Brennan Marion saw him during a basketball game in January, and the Longhorns pursued him as a priority at the position.
247Sports
The Flagship: Injury intel on Texas QBs, other key Longhorns entering UTSA game
Texas football will face another test at home this weekend when the Longhorns host UTSA for the third and final non-conference game of the regular season. But Saturday's test will be different from the Week 2 challenge of facing the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and instead, it will be for the Longhorns to take on a rising UTSA team likely without some key players on both sides of the ball.
247Sports
Texas football: Analyst gives warning to Longhorns moving on from Alabama near-miss
Texas threw a major scare into the then-No. 1 team in the nation over the weekend, with Alabama — a two-touchdown favorite — escaping Austin with a 20-19 victory. For the Longhorns, the game served as an indicator that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's build job might just be ahead of schedule, while the Crimson Tide fell a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll despite winning, sliding to No. 2.
