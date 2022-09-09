ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sports world mourns death of Queen Elizabeth

By David Russell
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2xvv_0hoQM7Vq00

The sports world paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with a moment of silence before Thursday’s games.

The Yankees showed her picture on the scoreboard in the Bronx before losing 4-3 to the Twins.

The Yankees, who have a professional sports record 27 championships, only won one before Queen Elizabeth II was born in 1926.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rv0Q8_0hoQM7Vq00
The scoreboard displays Queen Elizabeth II prior the UEFA Europa League group F match between SS Lazio and Feyenoord on Sept. 8, 2022 in Rome.
Getty Images

In Queens, the US Open held a moment of silence before the women’s singles semifinals.

The Philadelphia Phillies honored Her Majesty as well.

The Phillies are holding a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/rv4UJeBv9Z

— Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) September 8, 2022

The NFL also observed a moment of silence before its season opener, a 31-10 Bills win over the defending-Super Bowl champion Rams.

FIBA remembered Her Majesty before Italy and Great Britain faced off in Milano.

A moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II in Milano ahead of the game between Italy and Great Britain. #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/sqhYQM96AT

— FIBA (@FIBA) September 8, 2022

MLB Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who attempted to kill her while being mind-controlled in the 1988 comedy “The Naked Gun,” also paid tribute.

“Now we all know I was innocent ! Amen! RIP Queen E !” he tweeted.

Now we all know I was innocent ! Amen! RIP Queen E !

— Reggie Jackson (@mroctober) September 8, 2022

Jackson, who memorably repeated “I must kill the Queen” in the movie, actually met the real Queen Elizabeth in 1991 while coaching the A’s. Her Majesty attended an Orioles-A’s game as a guest of then-President George H.W. Bush.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Reggie Jackson
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Sports World#British Royal Family#Uk#Yankees#The Uefa Europa League#Feyenoord#The Philadelphia Phillies#Fiba
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy