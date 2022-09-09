Note: This is one of two articles about the Chelsea Board of Education meeting held on Sept. 12. The Chelsea School District (CSD) Board of Education voted to ratify the 2022-2023 tentative agreement with the Chelsea Education Association (CEA), the bargaining unit of the district’s teachers, at their meeting on Sept. 12. The action item passed six to zero; board member Laura Bush was absent.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO