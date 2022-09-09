New Black Adam trailer brings back Suicide Squad's Amanda Waller

The release of Black Adam is just a few weeks away – and in anticipation of the DC character's big screen introduction, Warner Bros. has rolled out a brand new trailer. Featuring tons of fresh footage, the teaser offers us our first glimpse at Viola Davis's Amanda Waller, as she reprises her Suicide Squad role in the movie.

"Who's on the team?" she asks in true Amanda Waller fashion around 50 seconds into the clip, which you can watch above. Well, Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), it looks like, as Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate assembles the Justice Society of America.

Davis played Waller in both Suicide Squad (2016) and its sequel The Suicide Squad (2021). Despite lacking superhuman abilities herself, she leads the eponymous crew when it comes to their deadly missions. So she'll likely be doing something similar here, too.

"Black Adam, we're here to negotiate your peaceful surrender," Hawkman – the reincarnation of the Egyptian prince who enslaved Black Adam five thousand years ago – addresses Dwayne Johnson's titular antihero in a later scene, after his brutish ways of thwarting bad guys earns the group's attention.

"I'm not peaceful," he replies. "Nor do I surrender. I kneel before no one."

"You believe you are not worthy, but Fate does not make mistakes," Doctor Fate assures Black Adam elsewhere. "You have two paths. You can be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its savior."

Also starring James Cusati-Moyer, Mohammed Amer, Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Sarah Shahi, Black Adam was written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvaniand, and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

It is scheduled to release in the US on October 21, 2022. To prepare, check out our handy guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.