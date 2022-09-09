Southwest Florida's Stone Russell gets ready to represent Team USA

It's a dream for many, but a reality for few.

But at Lee County Sports Complex, that dream was just within reach for some of the greatest talents around the country.

For those parents in the stands, it's a dream of theirs to see their sons reach this glorious feat.

"Seeing him out there and wearing those three letters across his chest and representing his country among the best players in the country is a pretty cool moment," said Eric Borba. "No doubt I get a tear in my eye every time I walk on the field."

One of those players, hoping to touch the field as well, is from just up the road.

Stone Russell has the same aspirations of every other player here.

Make the roster, and bring home the gold.

But he's also using this time to enjoy the moment.

"Being able to be around some great coaches," said Stone Russell, "great players that I've been around all summer. But most importantly, whether you make it or not, you're given the opportunity to represent your country. Which means everything."

For Stone, he's no stranger to playing around with some serious talent.

Because for the last few years, he's been playing at IMG.

Which finished last season and ranked at number 5 in the country.

"You know this was something that was on my wish list that I was getting to be able to go to," said Russell. "With last year, Elijah Green and Jackson Ferris getting to be on the team, last year playing with them at IMG. So far this experience has been awesome."

And as the team gets ready to take the field, Stone is ready to show the world what he can do.

"Being out here and representing my country means the world to me," said Russell. "I just hope I can wear and represent my country in the upcoming tournament."

