A special sourdough is the foundation of the pizza crust. A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO