ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County

A special sourdough is the foundation of the pizza crust. A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BIG TROUBLE FOR EAST BOCA RATON RESTAURANT, FLYING INSECTS

AT LEAST TEN FLYING INSECTS FOUND IN CORVINA SEAFOOD GRILL… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s big trouble for Corvina Seafood Grill at 99 SE Mizner Boulevard, according to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two inspections on September 9th led to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Key West, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Key West, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual hotels in Palm Beach/West Palm Beach

The cities of Palm Beach and West Palm Beach on two sides of the Intercoastal Waterway offer two completely different experiences. Palm Beach is like a billionaires row in coastal Florida, with all the trappings – manicured mansions, famous clubs like the Everglades and the Palm Beach Country Club, shopping at designer stores on Worth Avenue, and several beautiful beaches.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Crime scene team at plaza near hotel in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene investigators are parked in a plaza near a hotel in West Palm Beach. A spokesman for West Palm Beach Police said officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at the El Patio Hotel at 39th and Broadway. But crews...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Alcoholic Beverages#Rejuvenation#Violent Crime#Fl#Metrodesk Media#Llc
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Man Charged By Federal Grand Jury

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A federal grand jury has charged a Delray Beach man with failing to register as a sexual offender and possessing illegal child imagery. The United States Department of Justice made the announcement in this advisory: A South Florida federal […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Tropical Wave East Of Florida Still Developing, Depression May Form

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave that now has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression — or more. As of early Wednesday morning, it is the only active tropical system in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
BOCANEWSNOW

Is Alexis Perez Your Delray Beach Drug Supplier? He’s In Jail

COPS: Cocaine. Heroin. Marijuana. Hallucinogenic. Alleged Drug Store… $130,000 BOND. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If Alexis Perez is your local drug supplier, you may need to find a new source. The Delray Beach Police Department arrested Perez and charged him with multiple counts […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Boca Raton Announces Highly Anticipated Fall Opening of Tower

A reimagined luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied destination, Tower will enchant travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Dakota Delray Beach Resident Jailed On Multiple Charges

Joshua Bade Allegedly Battered Deputy… Resisted Arrest With Violence. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A resident of Dakota, the new luxury home community at U.S. 441 and Atlantic Avenue, was arrested early Monday morning by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office. Joshua Bade, 39, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Father Of Parkland Student Sues Hilton Over Underwear, Retainers

Jeff Kasky, Father Of March For Our Lives Organizer Cameron Kasky, Wants Hilton To Pay For Allegedly Stolen Goods… BocaNewsNow.com Exclusive. Lawsuit Just Filed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Attorney Jeffrey Kasky, who is the father of “March For Our Lives” founder […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy