(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X TalkShe Got Game MediaHollywood, FL
Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County
A special sourdough is the foundation of the pizza crust. A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday.
BIG TROUBLE FOR EAST BOCA RATON RESTAURANT, FLYING INSECTS
AT LEAST TEN FLYING INSECTS FOUND IN CORVINA SEAFOOD GRILL… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s big trouble for Corvina Seafood Grill at 99 SE Mizner Boulevard, according to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two inspections on September 9th led to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
25 car break-ins occur in West Palm Beach community
Police in West Palm Beach said they are searching for two teens wanted for breaking into dozens of cars. It happened in the Twin Lakes public housing community over the weekend.
cw34.com
Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
South Florida couple gets married on Brightline train
A South Florida couple tied the knot Tuesday on a Brightline train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual hotels in Palm Beach/West Palm Beach
The cities of Palm Beach and West Palm Beach on two sides of the Intercoastal Waterway offer two completely different experiences. Palm Beach is like a billionaires row in coastal Florida, with all the trappings – manicured mansions, famous clubs like the Everglades and the Palm Beach Country Club, shopping at designer stores on Worth Avenue, and several beautiful beaches.
cw34.com
Crime scene team at plaza near hotel in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene investigators are parked in a plaza near a hotel in West Palm Beach. A spokesman for West Palm Beach Police said officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at the El Patio Hotel at 39th and Broadway. But crews...
dailyadvent.com
The Exact Techniques this Eye Surgeon Uses to Get Prettier, Younger-Looking Eyes
Face Sponsored by Boca Raton, FL oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Steven Fagien · PhotoAlto/Alix Minde/Getty Images The best eye surgery results are ones you can’t tell are surgery, says Boca Raton, FL, oculoplastic surgeon Steven Fagien, MD. Past techniques for eyelid lifts left patients looking “done” and “different,” but...
Popular West Palm car wash dealing with dangerous traffic backups; owners think they have solution
WEST PALM BEACH — Business is good at Mint Eco Car Wash in the south end of West Palm Beach. Dangerously good. Customers queued up for a wash sometimes back up onto busy South Olive Avenue and Southern Boulevard, creating a vehicular morass at the business’ intersection. “I’m...
West Palm Beach quickly becoming 'Wall Street South'
Another large office tower may be in the works for downtown West Palm Beach. The growth of the city is moving at a fast pace and earning the city a new nickname.
Delray Beach Man Charged By Federal Grand Jury
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A federal grand jury has charged a Delray Beach man with failing to register as a sexual offender and possessing illegal child imagery. The United States Department of Justice made the announcement in this advisory: A South Florida federal […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Tropical Wave East Of Florida Still Developing, Depression May Form
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave that now has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression — or more. As of early Wednesday morning, it is the only active tropical system in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Is Alexis Perez Your Delray Beach Drug Supplier? He’s In Jail
COPS: Cocaine. Heroin. Marijuana. Hallucinogenic. Alleged Drug Store… $130,000 BOND. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If Alexis Perez is your local drug supplier, you may need to find a new source. The Delray Beach Police Department arrested Perez and charged him with multiple counts […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Miami New Times
Pig Beach BBQ Offers Miamians Destination Dining in West Palm Beach
When Pig Beach cofounder Rob Shawger was brainstorming names for his barbecue restaurant located along the banks of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, he couldn’t help but conjure images of the notorious swine known to bask in the crystal blue waters of the Exumas. “We had found this location...
bocaratontribune.com
The Boca Raton Announces Highly Anticipated Fall Opening of Tower
A reimagined luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied destination, Tower will enchant travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.
One Critically Injured In Several Rainy Day Crashes Across Boca Raton, Delray Beach
Another Car Into Canal On Yamato Road Near B’Nai Israel. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5:06 p.m — The victim of the Delray Beach crash, originally reported as having died, is in critical condition. The City of Delray Beach issued this statement a short time ago: “This morning, a traffic accident occurred near the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach County rapper Vanilla Ice surprises community marching band
A community band hoping to make a big trip overseas received a big surprise on Tuesday. The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band is trying to raise money for London Band Week.
Dakota Delray Beach Resident Jailed On Multiple Charges
Joshua Bade Allegedly Battered Deputy… Resisted Arrest With Violence. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A resident of Dakota, the new luxury home community at U.S. 441 and Atlantic Avenue, was arrested early Monday morning by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office. Joshua Bade, 39, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Father Of Parkland Student Sues Hilton Over Underwear, Retainers
Jeff Kasky, Father Of March For Our Lives Organizer Cameron Kasky, Wants Hilton To Pay For Allegedly Stolen Goods… BocaNewsNow.com Exclusive. Lawsuit Just Filed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Attorney Jeffrey Kasky, who is the father of “March For Our Lives” founder […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
WPB man charged with attempted human smuggling in the Keys: Sheriff
MARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested on Monday after deputies say they attempted to travel to Cuba and return smuggling migrants into the U.S., one man was from West Palm Beach. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, and Jorge Luis...
