Additional food assistance benefits return for September in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 in September to help offset the cost of groceries. Federal approval is necessary each month for the program, through which some Michigan residents began receiving additional food assistance in...
Tribal colleges join state community college association
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Community College Association welcomes the state’s three tribal colleges to its membership, bringing the total number of schools to 31. “Michigan’s tribal colleges will strengthen our network of community colleges,” said Brandy Johnson, MCCA President. “Their membership will help amplify MCCA’s impact...
Several local products to compete in Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) announced more than 100 nominees on Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest. From cast iron skillets to yogurt chips, Wisconsinites are pretty interesting when brainstorming ideas to design. The competition is a tradition that highlights...
Summer sendoff: EGLE lays out environmentally friendly way to drain swimming pools
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you like it or not, summer is about over in Michigan. Soon, the temperatures will dip lower, the leaves will turn color and the Halloween decorations will take over. For pool owners, that means it’s time to winterize, and the state Department of...
Man in Wisconsin drives 115 mph & arrested for 6th OWI, ‘wanted to see how fast his car would go’
(WFRV) – After apparently trying to see ‘how fast his car would go’, one man in Wisconsin was arrested for his 6th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent traffic stop. A vehicle was pulled over for reportedly driving 115 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Bridge work to cause detour in Brimley next week
BRIMLEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Maintenance work on the M-221/6 Mile Road bridge over the Waiska River will require a posted detour next week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Beginning on Monday, September 19, eastbound traffic on 6 Mile Road will be detoured southbound on M-221 to M-28,...
