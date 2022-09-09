ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Additional food assistance benefits return for September in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 in September to help offset the cost of groceries. Federal approval is necessary each month for the program, through which some Michigan residents began receiving additional food assistance in...
Tribal colleges join state community college association

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Community College Association welcomes the state’s three tribal colleges to its membership, bringing the total number of schools to 31. “Michigan’s tribal colleges will strengthen our network of community colleges,” said Brandy Johnson, MCCA President. “Their membership will help amplify MCCA’s impact...
Several local products to compete in Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) announced more than 100 nominees on Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest. From cast iron skillets to yogurt chips, Wisconsinites are pretty interesting when brainstorming ideas to design. The competition is a tradition that highlights...
Bridge work to cause detour in Brimley next week

BRIMLEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Maintenance work on the M-221/6 Mile Road bridge over the Waiska River will require a posted detour next week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Beginning on Monday, September 19, eastbound traffic on 6 Mile Road will be detoured southbound on M-221 to M-28,...
