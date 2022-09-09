ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Fox 19

Extra police at Simon Kenton High School following social media threat

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police presence at Simon Kenton High School was increased Wednesday after a parent reported a rumor on social media about a school shooting, the principal wrote in a message on Facebook. Principal Craig Reinhart says the parent contacted school staff after their child saw a Snapchat...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

BREAKING: Vinton Co. schools evacuated following bomb threat

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials with the Vinton County Local School District have announced the ongoing evacuations of the Middle and High School buildings. According to initial reports, an investigation is underway after the district received a bomb threat at the middle school. Parents that wish to pick up...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deputies investigating alleged murder-suicide in Adams County, Ohio

ADAMS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed at the Southern Ohio Lumber company Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect was believed to be her husband who was seen at the location right before this […]
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township. Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Lucasville – Southern Ohio Correction Facility Turns 50

SOUTHERN OHIO – A celebration of 50 years of operation occurred today at the Southern Ohio Correctional facility. Current and former employees gathered in Lucasville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. The ceremony included the unveiling of a new monument dedicated to past and present employees at the facility.
LUCASVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

A Jackson Co. school district closed Monday due to an online threat

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Oak Hill Union Local Schools were closed today in Jackson County following a social media post that sparked an investigation by law enforcement. According to the superintendent, late yesterday evening, the district was notified of an online post. The district in a statement stopped short of saying what was said that concerned them.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Officials: Couple dead in murder-suicide in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County Wednesday. According to officials, a 911 call came into the Adam County Communication Center around 2:14p.m. of an individual firing several shots at the Southern Ohio Lumber Company. According to a source, the man allegedly shot...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Bellevue High School facility continues to flood despite finger-pointing

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Frustration is spreading in the Bellevue community about flooding that continues to impact the track at Bellevue High School. Community members including district parents and even Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves want something done about the flooding that’s plagued the school for years. Whether a...
BELLEVUE, KY
Fox 19

Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been charged with multiple offenses after detectives investigated three vehicle break-in reports from subdivisions in the Union area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. Major Philip Ridgell says the break-ins happened on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. The...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKBN

Missing: Two years of ‘torture’ for Ohio family

SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance. Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the […]
OHIO STATE
sibcyclinenews.com

2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals

Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County marriage licenses issued in August

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in August:. • Juan Antonio Gomez-Bravo, 46, a truck driver, and Rosalina Hernandez-Rodriguez, 35, unemployed,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

