Fox 19
Extra police at Simon Kenton High School following social media threat
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police presence at Simon Kenton High School was increased Wednesday after a parent reported a rumor on social media about a school shooting, the principal wrote in a message on Facebook. Principal Craig Reinhart says the parent contacted school staff after their child saw a Snapchat...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
BREAKING: Vinton Co. schools evacuated following bomb threat
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials with the Vinton County Local School District have announced the ongoing evacuations of the Middle and High School buildings. According to initial reports, an investigation is underway after the district received a bomb threat at the middle school. Parents that wish to pick up...
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre first responder describes finding days-old survivor next to deceased mother
WAVERLY, Ohio — A picture jurors saw Wednesday in George Wagner IV's murder trial showed an open doorway that Timothy Dickerson walked through on an April morning in 2016. "Went into the home, I then turned right, went into a room and found a deceased male," said Dickerson, formerly with the Pike County Sheriff's Office. "He was in the bed."
Oak Hill Union Local in Ohio closes school campuses due to ‘social media content’
OAK HILL, OH (WOWK) – Oak Hill Union Local School District says campuses were closed today, Monday, Sept. 12 due to concerning content on social media. District officials say the administrative team learned of social media content last night, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, that led to the decision to close the campuses. Officials say they […]
Deputies investigating alleged murder-suicide in Adams County, Ohio
ADAMS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed at the Southern Ohio Lumber company Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect was believed to be her husband who was seen at the location right before this […]
Fox 19
Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township. Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.
sciotopost.com
Lucasville – Southern Ohio Correction Facility Turns 50
SOUTHERN OHIO – A celebration of 50 years of operation occurred today at the Southern Ohio Correctional facility. Current and former employees gathered in Lucasville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. The ceremony included the unveiling of a new monument dedicated to past and present employees at the facility.
Fox 19
New Tri-State public charter schools open; still accepting students for 2022-2023 school year
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two new public charter schools are now open in the Cincinnati area, and schools are still accepting students for the 2022-2023 school year. The nonprofit, based in Texas, has had more than 80,000 college-bound students in 137 schools across Texas, Southern Louisiana, and Florida and now will add Ohio to the mix.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
A Jackson Co. school district closed Monday due to an online threat
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Oak Hill Union Local Schools were closed today in Jackson County following a social media post that sparked an investigation by law enforcement. According to the superintendent, late yesterday evening, the district was notified of an online post. The district in a statement stopped short of saying what was said that concerned them.
WLWT 5
Officials: Couple dead in murder-suicide in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County Wednesday. According to officials, a 911 call came into the Adam County Communication Center around 2:14p.m. of an individual firing several shots at the Southern Ohio Lumber Company. According to a source, the man allegedly shot...
wnewsj.com
Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.
HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Deputies: Husband, wife dead after murder-suicide in Adams County
Officials said a 32-year-old man shot and killed his wife at around 2:15 p.m. at Southern Ohio Lumber company, drove away and later took his own life at the intersection of State Routes 32 and 41.
Wade’s ‘Best of Brown County’ Experience
The Brown County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 “Best of Brown County” awards earlier this year. The &l
Fox 19
Bellevue High School facility continues to flood despite finger-pointing
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Frustration is spreading in the Bellevue community about flooding that continues to impact the track at Bellevue High School. Community members including district parents and even Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves want something done about the flooding that’s plagued the school for years. Whether a...
Pike County murder trial | Emergency responders testify about chaotic scenes
The murder trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 continued into its third day on Wednesday.
Fox 19
Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been charged with multiple offenses after detectives investigated three vehicle break-in reports from subdivisions in the Union area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. Major Philip Ridgell says the break-ins happened on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. The...
Missing: Two years of ‘torture’ for Ohio family
SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance. Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the […]
sibcyclinenews.com
2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals
Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in August
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in August:. • Juan Antonio Gomez-Bravo, 46, a truck driver, and Rosalina Hernandez-Rodriguez, 35, unemployed,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
