A sunny, fall-like day - even though fall’s not here yet
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be on the cool side today. It’s a hint of fall even though the season is a week away. And we’ll be back to summer-like weather before it gets here. It will be sunny today with highs in the...
Rain today & feeling cooler later
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The air temperature and the dew point were both in the 60s to start the day. That means that it’s muggy and there could be fog in some places. We’ll have rain showers on and off all day. Thunderstorms are possible and downpours could be heavy.
Traffic advisory: Cedar Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paving will close Watertown’s Cedar Street for most traffic Thursday. DPW crews will close the street to through traffic between Arsenal and Coffeen streets starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be done by the end of the day. Drivers should find different...
Dry Hill Ski Area sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown will have new owners for the upcoming season. Longtime owners Tim and Deb McAtee say they’ve sold the ski area to Boo Wells-Jareo and her husband, Patrick Jareo. In a release announcing the sale, Tim McAtee said,...
Helen C. Borgolini, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 after a brief illness at Samaritan Summit Village. Helen Carolyn Ellithorp Borgolini was born December 17, 1930. The daughter of Roy and Margaret Bruce Ellithorp. Born and raised in Gloversville where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Gloversville High School in 1948. She married Hiram F. Borgolini on May 29, 1952, and after 52 years of marriage he passed away on May 18, 2004.
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit. Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property. It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street,...
$46M awarded to airports in Watertown & Ogdensburg
JOHNSON CITY, New York (WWNY) - Airports in Watertown and Ogdensburg will each receive millions of dollars for improvements from New York state. Their awards are part of a $230 million investment in upstate airports. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the awards at a news conference at Greater Binghamton Airport in...
Tina L. Hyneman, 57, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tina L. Hyneman, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, September 13th at Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown. She was 57 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Watertown bridge getting improvements
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Improvements to Watertown’s Court Street bridge will be beginning soon. The bridge that traverses the Black River will be getting its steel decking repaired and sealed. It’s the first time the bridge is getting any rehabilitation since 1993 when the original concrete structure was...
Lowville ready for annual cream cheese celebration
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - What can we expect for this year’s annual Cream Cheese Festival in Lowville?. One thing we can expect is the hometown emcee Beth Hall to be there and plenty of other Lewis County favorites. “So, we are excited for the annual return of the...
Mary E. Butcher, 67, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. Butcher, 67, of Watertown, NY, passed away suddenly on September 12, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 27, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of Carnell and Mamie Raison. She graduated from high school in Philadelphia, PA. Following school she married Larry Butcher on July 22, 1972 in Philadelphia, where the couple resided for 30 years.
Aundra Green, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aundra Green, 65, passed away August 30, 2022, with her children Michael and Aiyala by her side, at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. A memorial service will be held Tuesday September 13, 2022 at one o’clock at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home in Watertown, New York.
Linda I. Unrue, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda I. Unrue, 76, of Watertown, passed away at her home September 9, 2022. Linda was born on July 17, 1946 in Watertown, daughter of Richard and Marie (Smith) Wiest. She graduated from high school and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Plattsburg. A marriage to Earl Ray Unrue ended in divorce. Mr Unrue died in December of 2017.
Dale Goutremout, 69, of Three Mile Bay
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dale Goutremout 69, of Three Mile Bay passed away on September 8th 2022. Dale was born on February 10th 1953 in Watertown, NY to Harvey Goutremout and Mildred Davis. Dale worked on the family farm for many years before retiring. He worked for...
Linda Lou Harris, 72, native of East Rodman
RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Linda Lou (Card) Harris, 72, native of East Rodman, died September 2 at her home in Canton. GA. Born on August 15, 1950 in Watertown, NY, Linda was one of 6 children born to Lewis & Berdella Card. Growing up in E. Rodman, NY, and graduating from Adams Center Adams Central High School in 1968 led her to marry James Kenfield, with whom she had two sons, Alan & Nick (Kenfield) Ludlow.
3-vehicle crash ties up Arsenal Street traffic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash near Interstate 81 in Watertown Tuesday evening. It happened at the stop light on Arsenal Street just across the I-81 overpass heading out of the city. A 7 News crew saw the three vehicles stopped in the center...
Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Cross Rd Watertown NY, went to be with Jesus in Glory on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown. Born Nov 30,...
Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions is this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Area Boxing Club will host an event this Saturday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. It’s an event that is named after a professional boxing legend. It’s the 12th annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions. It’s an event that comes out of...
Janet C. Zapf, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Janet C. Zapf, 88, passed away at her home in Watertown Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022. Janet was born in Watertown September 19, 1933, daughter of John P. and Irene Foote FitzGerald. She was a 1951 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and attended Cazenovia College. On August 8, 1953 she married Walter J. Zapf, Jr. at Holy Family Church with Msgr. Albert J. Farrell officiating. Mr. Zapf died December 17, 2010.
Sister Ronald Marie Hax, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Ronald Marie Hax died September 11, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 74. She was born, daughter of Howard Hax and Elizabeth Moore Hax. She was a graduate of Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay. She then graduated...
