Jefferson County, KY

WHAS 11

J-Town's Gaslight Festival in Full Swing

Festival season is here and what better way to kick off Fall is the Gaslight Festival in Jeffersontown. Reporter Elle Bottom spoke with Deanna Karem with the Jeffersontown Chamber, Gary Hayden from Third Turn Brewing, and R&R Band. To learn more details about this year's festival, click here.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY

