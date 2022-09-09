Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
6 months later, Louisville father still has no answers about how child died
Back in March, LMPD responded to a Shively daycare where they found an unresponsive child. The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
'We weren't hampering the scene at all': Indiana parents feel they were wrongfully arrested
MADISON, Ind. — The parents of a Madison, Indiana man are outraged after they feel they were wrongfully arrested. Their son was seriously injured after he crashed his ATV. When his parents rushed to him at the scene, it ended with them in handcuffs. A rainy night, and a...
WHAS 11
Family says Louisville man killed in Beechmont shooting was 'caring'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since the beginning of 2022, Louisville Metro Police said the city has seen 121 homicides. Five of them happened over the weekend, with each one leaving a family to grieve. "It was last night," Dylan Reynolds recalled. "I was actually riding through the neighborhood. I was...
WHAS 11
Memorial set up for Louisville woman killed in weekend crash
A memorial has been placed on Algonquin Parkway just past 41st Street where 22-year-old Savannah Duckworth was killed. She was one of four inside a car that crashed.
Wave 3
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE News video shows the...
WHAS 11
Fall expected to be unseasonably warm in Kentuckiana this year; Here's why
The latest three month seasonal outlook anticipates warmer than normal conditions for the Ohio Valley, especially in the short term. Autumn officially begins Sept. 22 and 9:04 p.m., but the heat won’t be leaving right when summer ends. Temperatures are forecast to return to the lower and even middle...
WHAS 11
J-Town's Gaslight Festival in Full Swing
Festival season is here and what better way to kick off Fall is the Gaslight Festival in Jeffersontown. Reporter Elle Bottom spoke with Deanna Karem with the Jeffersontown Chamber, Gary Hayden from Third Turn Brewing, and R&R Band. To learn more details about this year's festival, click here.
