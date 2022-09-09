ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armenian Food Festival returns to Richmond for 62nd year

By Allie Barefoot
 6 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The oldest and longest-running food festival returns after a pandemic hiatus for a weekend full of family fun.

Admission to the Armenian Food Festival is free, and you pay as you go. Food is prepared by members of the St. James Armenian Church. Along with traditional music and dances, attendees can taste shish kabobs, lupia, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and the famous original hye burger.

    Armenian Food Festival (Allie Barefoot/ 8News)
    Admission to the Armenian Food Festival is free, and you pay as you go. Food is prepared by members of the St. James Armenian Church.
    Armenian Food Festival (Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

The festival takes place Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

To find out more about the festival, click here.

