ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sir Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a symbol of hope’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sh0Da_0hoQJQqX00
Sport

Sir Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as a “symbol of hope” and “truly like no other” following the death of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

Seven-time Formula One world champion Hamilton was knighted for services to motorsports in the 2021 New Year’s Honours List, and is preparing for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, which will go ahead on Sunday as planned.

A minute’s silence is set to take place before practice on Friday and another is expected ahead of the race.

In a post on Instagram, Hamilton wrote: “How do you find the words to describe the loss of Her Majesty The Queen? She was truly an iconic leader, an inspiration and a reassuring presence for most, if not all, of our lives.

“Since the sad news yesterday, I’ve been reflecting on her incredible life. She was a symbol of hope for so many and she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness.

“She was truly like no other and I’m grateful to have lived during her time. Her legacy will be long-lasting and her passing deeply felt.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfCSC_0hoQJQqX00
Sir Lewis Hamilton had also been honoured with an MBE (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Hamilton also received an MBE following his maiden world title win in 2008.

Reflecting on his investitures, Hamilton said: “I had the incredible honour of being able to spend time with her. It is something I’ll never forget.

“We talked about our shared love of dogs and she was incredibly generous with her time.

“I know the whole nation and many others around the world will be mourning her loss and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those close to her, who have lost a loved one. Rest in Peace.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Lewis Hamilton
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabeth Ii#British Royal Family#Uk#Italian#Mbe
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
newschain

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and...
U.K.
newschain

Mourners queue overnight for lying in state as King has day of reflection

Mourners are queuing overnight in London for the Queen’s lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties. Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.
U.K.
newschain

Royal family deliver Queen to nation ahead of lying in state

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall. A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Formula One
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Anne greets crowds as she views floral tributes to Queen in Glasgow

Crowds welcomed the Princess Royal as she arrived in Glasgow to meet representatives of organisations which the Queen was patron of. Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, visited the City Chambers on Thursday afternoon. Arriving to applause and the sound of bagpipes, Anne, the Queen’s...
newschain

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
155K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy