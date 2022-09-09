Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Related
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting along I-95 in Darien
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting while they were riding in a car along I-95 southbound between Bridgeport and Darien early Wednesday morning, state police say.
Register Citizen
Police: Pedestrian in critical condition after Stamford car accident
STAMFORD — Police say they are investigating a car accident that injured two pedestrians, including one who is in critical condition. Stamford police responded to the intersection of Bedford and Broad streets at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday for reports that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle, according to police. The reports indicated that one of the pedestrians appeared to have been seriously wounded, police said.
1 Killed, 2 Others Injured After Shots Fired Into Car In Darien (UPDATE)
One man is dead and two others are injured following a suspected drive-by shooting in Fairfield County. The shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on I-95 in Darien. Responding officers found a vehicle just off Exit 10, near Noroton Avenue and Maple Street with three victims...
Register Citizen
New Milford man, 24, killed in Route 7 crash in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — A New Milford man was killed Wednesday night in a one-car crash on Route 7, according to state police. Caleb Anderson, 24, of Sterling Drive, was driving a 2017 Kia Forte LX on Route 7 northbound when he crashed into the center median and struck the concrete support pillar for the Junction Road overpass around 9:30 p.m., state police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westportlocal.com
I-95 Southbound Shut Down for Shooting Investigation; Heavy Traffic Hits Local Streets
The State Department of Transportation has announced that I-95 southbound is shut down through Westport’s exits 18 and 17 this afternoon as the Connecticut State Police continue an ongoing investigation. Unofficial reports cite the investigation stems from possible evidence tracking along the I-95 corridor, while the Fairfield Police Department announced that I-95 will be shut down from Exit 18 until Exit 10 for the police activity. Fairfield County towns along Route 1 are reporting heavy traffic as both private cars and interstate trucks avoid the shutdown and hit the local streets on their journeys to all points south. Most of the Connecticut State traffic cameras have been turned off from Darien through Westport, though the ones remaining on show a completely deserted freeway. WestportLocal.com for more information as it becomes available.
Police: Three people shot while driving in car on I-95
Three people were shot while driving in a car along I-95 between Bridgeport and Darien, police say.
Register Citizen
Police: 13-year-old boy among two in hospital after Wallingford accident
WALLINGFORD — Police say they are investigating after two pedestrians, including a 13-year-old boy, were struck by a car on Wednesday evening. The collision took place in the area of Highland Avenue, according to police. The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said. Both pedestrians are under evaluation at...
Police: West Haven man arrested for calling in ferry bomb threat
A West Haven man has been arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Port Jefferson Ferry Services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Bristol police: Bullets fly from cars as people chase and shoot at each other
BRISTOL — Several cars were involved as occupants chased and shot at each other around the city Monday, prompting a multi-town police pursuit, police said. No one was injured, Bristol Police Lt. Craig O’Connor said in a news release. Police received multiple 911 calls for shots being fired...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police ID man, 26, killed outside grocery store
WATERBURY — Police have identified the man who was killed outside of a city grocery store earlier this week. Jordan Savage, 26, was fatally shot in the parking lot of Colonial Grocer on Tuesday, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. Police responded to Waterbury Hospital around...
Waterbury Police ID homicide victim
He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
Register Citizen
I-84 in Tolland reopens after dump truck crash
TOLLAND — A dump truck bed struck an overpass on Interstate-84 West early Wednesday, closing most lanes for hours and snarling traffic. The accident happened in the westbound lanes between exits 69 and 68 about 3:30 a.m., according to state police and the state Department of Transportation. Three of four lanes were closed most of the morning and police said all westbound traffic was stopped about 8:30 a.m. as crews cleaned up a fuel spill. All lanes reopened by 10 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in I-95 shooting near Darien
A portion of Interstate 95 was closed for hours Wednesday as state police investigated an overnight shooting that left one person dead and two injured. I-95 southbound was closed around midday Wednesday between exits 18 in Westport and 16 in Norwalk, Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Pedro A. Muñiz said.
Register Citizen
Police: With loaded gun drawn, Shelton man scares customers in Monroe liquor store
MONROE — A Shelton man is facing a dozen charges after walking into a Route 111 wine shop pointing a loaded gun at people inside last weekend, police said. Philip Caseria, 60, of Shelton, did not use the weapon, but scared customers and clerks who fled to the back of the building as they saw him walk in, police said.
Eyewitness News
Police identify victim of deadly Waterbury parking lot shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police identified a man who was killed in a shooting that happened in a Waterbury parking lot. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Jordan Savage. Authorities said Savage was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue on Tuesday. Police responded...
Register Citizen
Bristol police seek driver of pickup truck in hit-and-run crash
BRISTOL — Police are searching for a pickup truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday morning. Bristol police said the car was heading south on Jerome Avenue around 9:50 a.m. Saturday when the accident occurred. The driver then fled the scene of the accident west on Farmington Avenue toward the local Price Chopper supermarket, according to police.
2 charged after troopers find 148 packages of drugs during Hartford traffic stop
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A trooper arrested two people this week after 148 packages of drugs were found during a traffic stop near Hartford, according to an announcement Tuesday from Connecticut State Police. A trooper pulled over a van after it sped past an unmarked cruiser at about 10 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 91, […]
Register Citizen
Attorney Ben Crump: Randy Cox back in hospital after being hurt in New Haven police custody
NEW HAVEN — The family of Richard "Randy" Cox, severely injured in June while in New Haven police custody, plans to provide an update on his condition Thursday. The gathering will be held at 1 p.m. outside of City Hall in downtown New Haven, according to the law firm of Attorney Ben Crump, part of a legal team representing the Cox family. The news conference had originally been scheduled for noon.
Police: Man claims self-defense in fatal shooting of girlfriend
A convicted felon faces a gun charge after he said he shot his girlfriend, who allegedly tried to stab him, at an apartment in Stamford.
VTDigger
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
Comments / 0