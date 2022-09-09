ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CT

Register Citizen

Police: Pedestrian in critical condition after Stamford car accident

STAMFORD — Police say they are investigating a car accident that injured two pedestrians, including one who is in critical condition. Stamford police responded to the intersection of Bedford and Broad streets at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday for reports that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle, according to police. The reports indicated that one of the pedestrians appeared to have been seriously wounded, police said.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Milford man, 24, killed in Route 7 crash in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — A New Milford man was killed Wednesday night in a one-car crash on Route 7, according to state police. Caleb Anderson, 24, of Sterling Drive, was driving a 2017 Kia Forte LX on Route 7 northbound when he crashed into the center median and struck the concrete support pillar for the Junction Road overpass around 9:30 p.m., state police said.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Orange, CT
westportlocal.com

I-95 Southbound Shut Down for Shooting Investigation; Heavy Traffic Hits Local Streets

The State Department of Transportation has announced that I-95 southbound is shut down through Westport’s exits 18 and 17 this afternoon as the Connecticut State Police continue an ongoing investigation. Unofficial reports cite the investigation stems from possible evidence tracking along the I-95 corridor, while the Fairfield Police Department announced that I-95 will be shut down from Exit 18 until Exit 10 for the police activity. Fairfield County towns along Route 1 are reporting heavy traffic as both private cars and interstate trucks avoid the shutdown and hit the local streets on their journeys to all points south. Most of the Connecticut State traffic cameras have been turned off from Darien through Westport, though the ones remaining on show a completely deserted freeway. WestportLocal.com for more information as it becomes available.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 13-year-old boy among two in hospital after Wallingford accident

WALLINGFORD — Police say they are investigating after two pedestrians, including a 13-year-old boy, were struck by a car on Wednesday evening. The collision took place in the area of Highland Avenue, according to police. The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said. Both pedestrians are under evaluation at...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police ID man, 26, killed outside grocery store

WATERBURY — Police have identified the man who was killed outside of a city grocery store earlier this week. Jordan Savage, 26, was fatally shot in the parking lot of Colonial Grocer on Tuesday, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. Police responded to Waterbury Hospital around...
WATERBURY, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Waterbury Police ID homicide victim

He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
Register Citizen

I-84 in Tolland reopens after dump truck crash

TOLLAND — A dump truck bed struck an overpass on Interstate-84 West early Wednesday, closing most lanes for hours and snarling traffic. The accident happened in the westbound lanes between exits 69 and 68 about 3:30 a.m., according to state police and the state Department of Transportation. Three of four lanes were closed most of the morning and police said all westbound traffic was stopped about 8:30 a.m. as crews cleaned up a fuel spill. All lanes reopened by 10 a.m.
TOLLAND, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in I-95 shooting near Darien

A portion of Interstate 95 was closed for hours Wednesday as state police investigated an overnight shooting that left one person dead and two injured. I-95 southbound was closed around midday Wednesday between exits 18 in Westport and 16 in Norwalk, Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Pedro A. Muñiz said.
DARIEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police identify victim of deadly Waterbury parking lot shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police identified a man who was killed in a shooting that happened in a Waterbury parking lot. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Jordan Savage. Authorities said Savage was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue on Tuesday. Police responded...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Bristol police seek driver of pickup truck in hit-and-run crash

BRISTOL — Police are searching for a pickup truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday morning. Bristol police said the car was heading south on Jerome Avenue around 9:50 a.m. Saturday when the accident occurred. The driver then fled the scene of the accident west on Farmington Avenue toward the local Price Chopper supermarket, according to police.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Attorney Ben Crump: Randy Cox back in hospital after being hurt in New Haven police custody

NEW HAVEN — The family of Richard "Randy" Cox, severely injured in June while in New Haven police custody, plans to provide an update on his condition Thursday. The gathering will be held at 1 p.m. outside of City Hall in downtown New Haven, according to the law firm of Attorney Ben Crump, part of a legal team representing the Cox family. The news conference had originally been scheduled for noon.
NEW HAVEN, CT
VTDigger

Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting

BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT

