Wayland, MI

Jack-O’-Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids This Fall

Pumpkin spice may already be everywhere, but the first official first day of fall is Sept. 22, and not long after that, we'll be able to enjoy a fun Halloween experience in GR!. Jack-O-'Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids Fall 2022. According to GRKids.com, Jack-O'-Lantern World is coming to Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Are We Really Beer City?: Grand Rapids Snubbed on New Top Beer Cities List

Grand Rapids proudly calls itself Beer City, and has since 2012. We're the home of some of the most iconic breweries in America including Bells, Founders, and New Holland. We have more breweries per capita than most cities in the country, and we just really love and embody the drinking culture. We've even had a beer from Perrin named after our city's love of the drink.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Does Downtown Grand Rapids lack late night eats?

After living in downtown Grand Rapids, I have noticed a few things that happen on a daily basis. People do not know how to drive at Ottawa Ave and Fulton Ave intersection. There will be a line of young people flooding the sidewalks outside of Social House every single day of the week.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

