Jack-O’-Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids This Fall
Pumpkin spice may already be everywhere, but the first official first day of fall is Sept. 22, and not long after that, we'll be able to enjoy a fun Halloween experience in GR!. Jack-O-'Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids Fall 2022. According to GRKids.com, Jack-O'-Lantern World is coming to Grand...
Vintage Store Started by College Besties, Second Vibess, Receives $20K to Support Local Grand Rapids Shop
I have wanted to mention this business for a while now. Back in August, I had the pleasure of attending this business' storefront grand opening. I bought one of my favorite pairs of pants from this store. Only one month later, Second Vibess is continuing to show why this business...
Authentic German-Style Biergarten, Food Court Opens in West Michigan This Week
A new spot to grab a pint and a bite outdoors is opening up in West Michigan!. Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court to Open in Portage. We first learned that's Steinspark, an authentic German-style biergarten and food court, would be coming to Kalamazoo County several months ago. Back in June...
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
Detroit Wing Company Will Open its Second Grand Rapids Location
Detroit Wing Company is set to open its second Grand Rapids location. Back in 2020, Detroit Wing Company announced it would open its first West Michigan location at 2004 East Beltline Avenue. With only six miles between the two locations, Detroit Wing Company is opening their new location where Biggby...
Grand Rapids Community College to Offer Soccer in 2023
If you are attending or plan on attending Grand Rapids Community College and love soccer, the good news, men's and women's soccer is coming in 2023. Since when I was a kid, and that was a long time ago, soccer has done nothing but grow in Michigan and around the United States.
Experience “The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future” on 28th St
"The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future." That is a very big claim being made, especially in the Michigan cannabis industry. However, I believe that this Michigan-based cannabis retailer and product manufacturer is doing just that. NOXX held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday, September 10th. Thankfully, I was able to attend...
Are We Really Beer City?: Grand Rapids Snubbed on New Top Beer Cities List
Grand Rapids proudly calls itself Beer City, and has since 2012. We're the home of some of the most iconic breweries in America including Bells, Founders, and New Holland. We have more breweries per capita than most cities in the country, and we just really love and embody the drinking culture. We've even had a beer from Perrin named after our city's love of the drink.
Did You Know That Michigan Has The Most Lighthouses in the U.S.?
Maine may be called 'The Lighthouse State,' but there may need to be a name change. In the entire state of Michigan, there are 129 lighthouses. Due to that huge number, Michigan is the state with the most lighthouses in the entire United States of America. Of those 129 lighthouses,...
Does Downtown Grand Rapids lack late night eats?
After living in downtown Grand Rapids, I have noticed a few things that happen on a daily basis. People do not know how to drive at Ottawa Ave and Fulton Ave intersection. There will be a line of young people flooding the sidewalks outside of Social House every single day of the week.
Popular True Crime Podcast ‘Crime Junkie’ Features Case of Grand Rapids’ Shakara Carter on Latest Episode
Warning: Not safe for work and not suitable for some younger readers. Please check trigger warnings before reading. I am a proud Crime Junkie. According to the official Crime Junkie Podcast website,. "Crime Junkie is a weekly true crime podcast dedicated to giving you a fix. Every Monday, Ashley Flowers...
Grand Rapids Ranked One of Top 4 Cities to Start Tech Career
Our very own city, Grand Rapids, Michigan, has evolved to become one of the top medical destinations in the country, not only for quality health care and access to top notch doctors and skilled nursing in all fields, but in medical research and development as well. The good news is...
Michigan State Hasn’t Won A Regular Season Road Game On West Coast In 65 Years
The world was almost unrecognizably different in 1957. Baseball was the most popular sport in the United States. Radio was just as popular as TV. Speaking of TV, broadcasts in color had only just begun. Elvis' "All Shook Up" was the year's biggest chart-topper. And, to really put into context...
