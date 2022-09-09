Read full article on original website
After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond
Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
Live updates: Line through London to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin reaches 4 miles
Her coffin was led through London on Wednesday, with William and Harry walking behind it. The line to visit her coffin reached four miles on Thursday afternoon. Queen Elizabeth II died age 96 on September 8, ending an era for the United Kingdom and beginning the age of Charles III, her son and successor.
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Queen Elizabeth II Dies and Multiple Rainbows Immediately Appear in Britain
There is sadness in the air but magic in the skies. On September 9, after Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died at age 96 at her Balmoral home in Scotland, multiple rainbows seemed to spontaneously appear in the skies over the United Kingdom. The U.K. is known...
How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne
The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next — here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.
Prince Harry Mystery Over Why He Was Not With Queen in Her Final Moments
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's death around an hour before Prince Harry's arrival at Balmoral after other royals travelled earlier by plane.
Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone. The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has...
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III meets crowds at Buckingham Palace – latest updates
Charles and Camilla arrive in London ahead of formal accession on Saturday
FA Cup 2022-23: BBC to show Walton & Hersham v Chatham
The FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Walton & Hersham and Chatham Town will be broadcast on the BBC. This Saturday's match kicks off at 12:45 BST at the Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub and will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Sport website and app. Walton & Hersham...
Championship goals and round-up: Norwich City, Sunderland win
Teemu Pukki's double sealed Norwich's 3-2 win over Bristol City and ensured the Canaries stayed one point behind Championship leaders Sheffield United. The striker nodded in the opener in the 11th minute and then slotted home his second 12 minutes later. Tommy Conway pulled a goal back for the Robins...
Maccabi Haifa vs PSG LIVE: Latest Champions League updates – stream, TV channel, teams
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN return to Champions League action tonight when they take on Maccabi Haifa. PSG defeated Juventus 2-1 in their opening match last week, while Maccabi Haifa lost 2-0 at Benfica. Kick-off: 8pm. TV/live stream: BT Sport 6. JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES...
England squad: Ivan Toney called up for Italy & Germany Nations League games
Venues: San Siro (Milan), Wembley Dates: 23 & 26 September. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. England manager Gareth Southgate has called up uncapped Brentford forward Ivan Toney for the Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. Toney,...
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The second round of Champions League group games were completed this week and we bring you the live tables, results and schedule... The group stages resumed on Tuesday as Liverpool picked up their first European win of the season with a late 2-1 victory over Ajax, Bayern Munich condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win, while Tottenham were stopped in their tracks as Sporting Lisbon won 2-0.
WSL: Liverpool host Chelsea and Everton live on Sky Sports in September
Sky Sports has announced three live Women's Super League games for September, with Liverpool hosting both Chelsea and Everton on their top-flight return, while last season's champions also entertain Manchester City that month. Matt Beard's side take on Chelsea in September and in week two of the new season, there...
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly calls for Premier League all-star game | Jurgen Klopp stunned by suggestion
Todd Boehly wants to launch a Premier League North versus South All-Star match, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was less than impressed with the suggestion, questioning whether anyone wants to see it. The new Chelsea chairman has revealed plans to revolutionise elements of English football, to try to boost broadcasting...
UEFA rejects requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play national anthem before Champions League matches
UEFA has rejected requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play the national anthem before Wednesday's Champions League matches. The three British clubs are understood to have made requests to play God Save the King following a period of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. However, it is...
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Editors bassist & Aston Villa fan Russell Leetch for this weekend's games
BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton is picking scores for every top-flight game this season against a variety of guests. For this weekend's fixtures, he is up against Editors bassist Russell Leetch. Editors' new album, EBM, is out next week. They start a UK tour in January. Leetch is a...
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far. Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered. Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to...
Norwich City 3-2 Bristol City: Teemu Pukki double puts Canaries on course for victory
Norwich made it six Championship wins on the spin as they saw off Bristol City 3-2 in an entertaining clash at Carrow Road. A double from Teemu Pukki and a sixth of the season from strike partner Josh Sargent set up a hard-fought win for the hosts, who closed the gap on leaders Sheffield United to a single point.
