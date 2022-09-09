Highway 74, which connects Missouri and Illinois via the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, also divides the north and south sides of Cape Girardeau. The bisection has led to economic downturn in one area of the city, a problem city officials are hoping to use grant funds to study how to fix. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program is a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021. The $550 billion legislation created a slew of programs and historic investments into transportation systems around the country spread out over the next four years. The pilot program is a competitive award grant designed to help communities renovate, retrofit or even remove highways to help ease or remove their division. The grant is 80% federally funded with a 20% match requirement from the city. Cape Girardeau officials are seeking $120,000 to fund a study to come up with solutions to reconnect the north and south sides of the city. The $30,000 match from the city would come from the sixth iteration of the Transportation Trust Fund. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO