Tallapoosa man arrested on multiple drug charges
Authorities in Dunklin County have arrested a Tallapoosa man on multiple drug related charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 34-year-old Johnathan Newsom was taken into custody Sunday evening on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for meth. Newsom is also facing felony charges of resisting arrest by fleeing and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Following the arrest, Newsom was transported to the Dunklin County Jail.
‘Cannabus’ doctor arrested in Southeast Missouri sting operation
A Sunset Hills physician who gained attention for her medical marijuana patient registration events out of a “Cannabus” has been arrested on felony drug charges following an undercover operation. 49-year-old Dr. Zinia Thomas, who made headlines in 2019 when the Missouri highway patrol said it was investigating her clinic, was arrested Sept. 1 in Wayne County after a multi-agency operation two days prior in Butler County. Thomas faces felony delivery of controlled substance charges in both counties and posted $25,000 bail on Wednesday in Wayne County. A drug task force member reported finding three pounds of medical grade marijuana and capsules that were found to be MDMA, also known as ecstasy, classified as a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law. You can learn more in the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau
Early Sunday morning, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired. They responded and located the suspect, who took off running. Officers caught and detained the suspect as well as the suspect firearm. The arrested subject was Vincente Young of Cape Girardeau. The CGPD submitted their report to the Cape Girardeau County State Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who then formally charged Young with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only bond was set at $25,000.
Poplar Bluff woman shot Tuesday, police seek help
A Poplar Bluff woman is being treated at a Saint Louis hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in the early morning hours Tuesday. Poplar Bluff police say the incident occurred around midnight in the 1000 block of Kinzer Street. A woman reported she was outside her apartment when two black men approached the building. She retreated toward her apartment, and they shot at her, striking her once in the abdomen. The woman told officers she tried to close her door and the alleged assailants kicked it, trying to gain entry. The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance and was later transferred to Saint Louis University Hospital. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.
Lockdown initiated following report of community threat near Neelyville school
A Butler County school was placed under lockdown on Monday. School officials report the lockdown was initiated for the Neelyville R-IV School District following a community threat in the area. Law enforcement was informed and out of an abundance of caution, the school district was placed on lockdown for a short time. It was determined shortly after that, the school and all students were not in any immediate danger.
City of Cape Girardeau explores options to help south side
Highway 74, which connects Missouri and Illinois via the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, also divides the north and south sides of Cape Girardeau. The bisection has led to economic downturn in one area of the city, a problem city officials are hoping to use grant funds to study how to fix. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program is a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021. The $550 billion legislation created a slew of programs and historic investments into transportation systems around the country spread out over the next four years. The pilot program is a competitive award grant designed to help communities renovate, retrofit or even remove highways to help ease or remove their division. The grant is 80% federally funded with a 20% match requirement from the city. Cape Girardeau officials are seeking $120,000 to fund a study to come up with solutions to reconnect the north and south sides of the city. The $30,000 match from the city would come from the sixth iteration of the Transportation Trust Fund. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
Route N in Scott County reduced for pavement work
Route N in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. That section is between Route PP and Main Street in Scott City. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. 34. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up...
Repairs reduce Highway 74/Emerson Bridge
Westbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau — from Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois — will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3 through 6.
Signage proposal goes before Jackson aldermen
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, with an announced goal of celebrating the City of Jackson’s long history but also driving economic development in the county seat town, has put together a 13-page signage proposal for consideration by municipal aldermen. The Board of Aldermen got a first look at the plan last week during a Sept. 6 study session. Because Mayor Dwain Hahs, city administrator Jim Roach and Aldermen Mike Seabaugh and Paul Sander were absent from the meeting, Uptown Jackson’s ideas are likely to get a second hearing when more city lawmakers are present. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
Bids submitted for terminal project at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
After months of being in a “hurry up and wait mode” at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, there is significant movement on numerous fronts. Airport Manager Katrina Amos gave an update on the new terminal project to the Airport Advisory Board at its regular monthly meeting. Five companies submitted bids for the project ahead of the Sept. 8 deadline. Those bids have been reviewed and scored by Amos, Cape Girardeau deputy city manager Molly Mehner and Advisory Board chairman Richard Knote. Interviews for the contractors and pricing bids will be due Oct. 25. The board will meet Nov. 1 to vote on a recommendation that will be taken to the Cape Girardeau City Council at its first November meeting. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
