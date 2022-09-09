ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dine out in Lexington Thursday for a cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington group is asking you to dine out Thursday - for a cause. Nearly 50 Lexington restaurants are participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out For Life.’. AVOL organizes the event to raise money for HIV awareness and patient support. Restaurants taking part include...
Lexington mayoral candidates face off in heated forum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There were fiery exchanges Wednesday evening between Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and her opponent Councilmember David Kloiber. Those exchanges happened during a candidate forum at the Lyric Theatre. The first questions focused on the ongoing violence in the city. The group violence intervention (GVI) strategy took...
Two people killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
Mike Hall - Woodford County Twilight Festival

Cole Armies and Anthonty Smallwood - Dining Out for Life. Cole Armies and Anthonty Smallwood - Dining Out for Life. Police said at 8:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for someone who had been shot. Calipari & Payne share funny moment at Kentucky Chamber...
UK to face Florida A&M as part of Unity Series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball on Wednesday announced it would be playing Florida A&M as part of the Unity Series, an annual event between the Wildcats and a SWAC school. The game will be played at Rupp Arena on Dec. 21. Former Wildcat Reggie Warford will be...
Ky. first responders take part in training drill for chemical weapons stockpile worst-case scenario

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders took part in an exercise to prepare for a possible emergency in Madison County. The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, or C-SEPP, has been around since 1989. The program is in response to a what-if scenario involving the chemical weapons stockpile that’s located at the Blue Grass Army Depot.
UK Baseball releases 2023 SEC schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team will open its 30-game 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule at home next spring, the league announced on Wednesday. When the Wildcats host Texas A&M at Kentucky Proud Park on March 17-19 it will be only the second time in since the opening of the 2013 season the Cats begin league play at home.
Morehead Fire Department now has paid full-time firefighters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s just a little bit more firepower now at the Morehead Fire Department after city officials decided for the first time in program history, they’re adding full-time paid positions to the roster. “They’re excited and they’re young and energized and I think we really...
Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city. “This is just bringing us all together. I’ve never seen so much happiness like there is right now,” said Amanda, a concerned mother. Holding her youngest in her arms,...
Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital. Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
Lexington police investigate property damage on State St. following UK win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating the property damage and criminal mischief that followed UK football’s win over Florida on Saturday. Officers responded to the State Street and Crescent Avenue area after large crowds began forming in the streets after the win. Investigators say a fire was started in the roadway, and a vehicle was overturned before officers arrived.
City, state leaders react to recent gun violence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a violent two weeks in Lexington, as police have responded to at least 12 shootings where nearly two dozen people in total were hurt, including a Lexington police officer. Four of those shootings happened Saturday night into Sunday morning. In total nine, people...
Lexington faith leaders weigh in on recent gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As gun violence continues to run rampant across Lexington, city leaders are speaking out, as the community demands answers. “It is brazen. It is bold, and it is without shame,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. Tuesday morning, Mayor Gorton addressed the violence and steps the...
Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting, police searching for suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating another shooting. Police told us it happened in the Oxford Circle area around 9:15 Wednesday night. We’re told a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how serious the victim’s injuries are. Police said they’re...
Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car. The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea. According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim. The woman’s current condition...
Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a person who had been shot. When they arrived, officers found someone with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
Mayor Gorton says Lexington’s violence is getting out of hand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers held a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing violence in Lexington. Mayor Gorton called the recent gun violence unacceptable and urged people to assist police in “putting criminals behind bars.”. Gorton says Lexington is witnessing...
