WKYT 27
Dine out in Lexington Thursday for a cause
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington group is asking you to dine out Thursday - for a cause. Nearly 50 Lexington restaurants are participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out For Life.’. AVOL organizes the event to raise money for HIV awareness and patient support. Restaurants taking part include...
WKYT 27
Lexington mayoral candidates face off in heated forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There were fiery exchanges Wednesday evening between Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and her opponent Councilmember David Kloiber. Those exchanges happened during a candidate forum at the Lyric Theatre. The first questions focused on the ongoing violence in the city. The group violence intervention (GVI) strategy took...
WKYT 27
Two people killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
WKYT 27
Mike Hall - Woodford County Twilight Festival
Mike Hall - Woodford County Twilight Festival
WKYT 27
UK to face Florida A&M as part of Unity Series
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball on Wednesday announced it would be playing Florida A&M as part of the Unity Series, an annual event between the Wildcats and a SWAC school. The game will be played at Rupp Arena on Dec. 21. Former Wildcat Reggie Warford will be...
WKYT 27
Ky. first responders take part in training drill for chemical weapons stockpile worst-case scenario
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders took part in an exercise to prepare for a possible emergency in Madison County. The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, or C-SEPP, has been around since 1989. The program is in response to a what-if scenario involving the chemical weapons stockpile that’s located at the Blue Grass Army Depot.
WKYT 27
UK Baseball releases 2023 SEC schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team will open its 30-game 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule at home next spring, the league announced on Wednesday. When the Wildcats host Texas A&M at Kentucky Proud Park on March 17-19 it will be only the second time in since the opening of the 2013 season the Cats begin league play at home.
WKYT 27
Morehead Fire Department now has paid full-time firefighters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s just a little bit more firepower now at the Morehead Fire Department after city officials decided for the first time in program history, they’re adding full-time paid positions to the roster. “They’re excited and they’re young and energized and I think we really...
WKYT 27
KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with body found in burned-out building
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a body found in a burned-out building in Lee County. The investigation began in early September when human skeletal remains were found in a burned structure on KY-52 W. The State Medical...
WKYT 27
Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city. “This is just bringing us all together. I’ve never seen so much happiness like there is right now,” said Amanda, a concerned mother. Holding her youngest in her arms,...
WKYT 27
Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital. Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate property damage on State St. following UK win
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating the property damage and criminal mischief that followed UK football’s win over Florida on Saturday. Officers responded to the State Street and Crescent Avenue area after large crowds began forming in the streets after the win. Investigators say a fire was started in the roadway, and a vehicle was overturned before officers arrived.
WKYT 27
City, state leaders react to recent gun violence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a violent two weeks in Lexington, as police have responded to at least 12 shootings where nearly two dozen people in total were hurt, including a Lexington police officer. Four of those shootings happened Saturday night into Sunday morning. In total nine, people...
WKYT 27
Plan for proposed new school in Fayette Co. takes next step forward
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The plan for a proposed new school in Fayette County has taken another step forward. Construction could start soon for the school on Polo Club Boulevard. It’s a project that’s been in the works for almost a decade. “The first step of course is...
WKYT 27
Lexington faith leaders weigh in on recent gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As gun violence continues to run rampant across Lexington, city leaders are speaking out, as the community demands answers. “It is brazen. It is bold, and it is without shame,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. Tuesday morning, Mayor Gorton addressed the violence and steps the...
WKYT 27
Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting, police searching for suspect
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating another shooting. Police told us it happened in the Oxford Circle area around 9:15 Wednesday night. We’re told a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how serious the victim’s injuries are. Police said they’re...
WKYT 27
Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car. The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea. According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim. The woman’s current condition...
WKYT 27
Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a person who had been shot. When they arrived, officers found someone with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
WKYT 27
Mayor Gorton says Lexington’s violence is getting out of hand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers held a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing violence in Lexington. Mayor Gorton called the recent gun violence unacceptable and urged people to assist police in “putting criminals behind bars.”. Gorton says Lexington is witnessing...
