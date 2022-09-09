Imagine not having to pay property taxes for the year, but for a very embarrassing reason. The town of Zearing, Iowa, in Story County, is in that predicament after its officials failed to submit a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Well, they didn't exactly fail to do it, they were just late. Budget submission is due to the state by March 31 and according to Iowa Starting Line, officials in the town of 528 didn't file until July 5.

ZEARING, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO