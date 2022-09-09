Read full article on original website
Iowa High Schooler Is An Inspiration to His Entire Football Team
Really, this sophomore from Mount Vernon is an inspiration to everybody. Here's an example of the beauty of sports, being part of a team, and straight-up determination. Anyone who learns about Gunnar Fishler's story could learn a thing or two from this young man. He's not letting a walker stop him from being a part of his football team.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Reviews an Eastern Iowa Pizza Joint
If you've heard anything about the Casey's Pizza and Dave Portnoy debacle of 2017, you may cringe learning that he's tried another Iowa-based pizza joint -- let alone one in eastern Iowa. For those unaware, this is what 'Stool Presidente' said when he stepped outside his cheese pizza box and...
Disabled Veterans Learn Adaptive Golf in Iowa City
A lot of golf news has been making waves in Iowa over the past few weeks and here's another shining example of the game bringing people together. Over 400 VA and community volunteers have joined in to help for this year's rehabilitative golf program, to help veterans with disabilities learn the game of golf.
Are Iowa Schools Getting Rid of Snow Days?
It's become a hot topic for many school districts throughout the country, but is this idea making its way to Iowa anytime in the near future?. Earlier this month, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students will be expected to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school.
Iowa Surpasses Ivy League Leaders in One Coveted Skill
Don't get me wrong, it is and always has been a badge of honor to say you went to an Ivy League school (I couldn't even dream of getting in). But in one practical skill set whose value continues to increase among employers, the University of Iowa has just surpassed two of those Ivy League universities.
Bullying And Fights Are Down In Cedar Rapids Schools Because of This
Growing up shouldn't have to be a tough job but sometimes it can be. Kids in school already go through a lot and if you add in being picked on or bullied, it can make going to school a nightmare for some students. Thankfully Cedar Rapids Schools are trying to put an end to fights and bullying with the Youth Peace Project.
Your 2022 Guide to Eastern/Central Iowa Haunted Houses [LIST]
In just a couple of weeks, haunted houses in Eastern and Central Iowa will begin opening for the season. Here's the information we have so far on all those haunted houses:. Fridays & Saturdays in October from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets range from $25 to $60 - purchase yours...
It’s Actually Legal in Iowa to Have This in the Back of Your Truck?
My in-laws just purchased a new Ford 150. Big, black extended cab. She's a beauty, I got to "meet" her this past Sunday. My father-in-law is a farmer, so he was excited to have a clean, for now, truck bed. That got me wondering, could someone ride in the back...
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa
The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]
If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
Extra Money a Source Of Shame, Not Pride for Small Iowa Town
Imagine not having to pay property taxes for the year, but for a very embarrassing reason. The town of Zearing, Iowa, in Story County, is in that predicament after its officials failed to submit a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Well, they didn't exactly fail to do it, they were just late. Budget submission is due to the state by March 31 and according to Iowa Starting Line, officials in the town of 528 didn't file until July 5.
Does Iowa Allow You to Smile in Your State ID Photo? Sort of
When you have to hang onto your driver's license or state ID for 8 years (more or less depending on where you live) I would guess most people would rather have a half-decent photo instead of something unflattering. We might all lie about our height and weight on our IDs...
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two of Iowa’s Three Public Universities Saw Declining Enrollment
(Radio Iowa) Two of Iowa’s three public universities saw declining enrollment this fall. The University of Iowa is the only university to see an increase in its fall enrollment. Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Brent Gage says part of the increase is out-of-state students who were kept away during the pandemic.
Eastern Iowa Company Assuring Wind Turbine Blades Stay Out of Landfills
The number of wind turbines casting their shadows on the Iowa landscape continues to increase. Since the three blades that turn on each turbine have a maximum lifespan of 30 years, there's a huge question. Where do they go once their ability to produce energy ends? A company in eastern Iowa has found a way to help.
Yet Another Cedar Falls Eatery Will Close
It's not a good week for some Cedar Falls businesses. In just the past week, two eateries have announced their imminent closure. Earlier this week, we shared with you that Carter House Market & Cafe would be closing. Officials did share that the Main Street spot will be open during regular business hours all this week. Carter House will close its doors for the time being on Friday, September 16th.
Did You Know One of Your Childhood TV Heroes is From Iowa?
One of my favorite shows to watch when I was 3-6 years old was the Power Rangers. I would get home from school or daycare and my dad would give up the TV for 30 minutes to let me watch these teenagers kick some Lord Zedd, Goldar, and Rita Repulsa butt.
What Do City Parks Have to Do With Iowa Gun Violence?
That's a question being asked by people who were in attendance in Waterloo Monday night for a meeting billed as "a community conversation on gun violence". What they got instead was an update on the city's Parks & Recreation upgrade plans. Many are struggling to connect the dots. According to...
Cedar Falls Restaurant To Close Doors ‘Temporarily’
It's never a good thing when a favorite local business shuts down, even if it's allegedly temporary. The news came out on Monday afternoon that a Cedar Falls restaurant that's been open for a little over a year might not be around for much longer. In a Facebook post from Carter House Market & Cafe, the restaurant staff announced the business' imminent closure.
