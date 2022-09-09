Read full article on original website
eenews.net
Newsom opposes EV ballot measure to tax millionaires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is spearheading efforts to ban new gasoline cars in his state, came out swinging against a ballot measure that would tax rich residents to help fund electric vehicle purchases. Newsom, a Democrat, stars in a new ad claiming that Proposition 30 would benefit one company...
eenews.net
Big Oil’s new strategy in climate cases: Cite Captain Planet
The oil and gas industry is citing “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in an effort to dismiss one of nearly two dozen lawsuits that accuse the industry of deceiving the public about the dangers of burning fossil fuels. If the...
