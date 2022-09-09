Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food King
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Blood donation drives in Will County from 9/16 to 9/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
wcsjnews.com
Man Killed in Two Vehicle Accident on Interstate 55
One person was killed in a two vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 55 southbound lanes just east of Minooka around 2:20 a.m. on September 14th. The Illinois State Police said a vehicle operated by Maurice Burkley, 52, of Maywood rear-ended a semi driven by Yu Fan, 36, of Chino Hills, California.
fox32chicago.com
Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
wjol.com
Second Weekend Of Single Lane Construction On I-80 Through Joliet, this Time It’s Westbound
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the second of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m....
wjol.com
Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook
On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fatal I-55 crash shuts down highway for hours in Will County: Illinois State Police
The closure caused a roughly 2-mile backup.
Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant injuries’ in Skokie vehicle crash: police
SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.
wjol.com
Deadly Accident On I-55 Shuts Down Highway For Hours
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Interstate 55 that shut down the highway for several hours. The collision happened this morning on I-55 near mile marker 252. Illinois State Police say a car and a semi were heading south when the car rear-ended the truck. The car’s driver, who died at the scene, has been identified as Maurice D. Burkley, of Maywood.
wjol.com
I-80 in Joliet extended weekend ramp, lane closures
IDOT Road Closed Sign (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) More bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 will be taking place this weekend. The work which will take place between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the second of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lisle crash: Pedestrian killed by vehicle while walking against traffic signal ID'd, police say
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking against the traffic signal in west suburban Lisle, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 23, faces aggravated DUI charge after his passenger was seriously injured in crash
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A 23-year-old man faces an aggravated DUI charge after his passenger was injured when he crashed into an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle Monday. Jai A. Cuevas has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily harm. At about 4:33 a.m....
CBS News
Two-car crash in Niles leaves driver seriously injured
NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash in north suburban Niles. Niles police were called just after 3 p.m. for the accident at Howard Street and Caldwell Avenue. A 71-year-old woman was driving a Honda CR-V when it slammed into a Lincoln Corsair being driven by a 32-year-old woman, police said.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka saw a -14.22 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 13. On Sept. 13, shares in the IF Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $19.43. One year before, these shares were trading at $22.65. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjol.com
One Confirmed Dead In Fatal Crash On I-55 in Will County
Southbound I-55 is closed between U.S. 52 and Route 59. A fatal crash involving a car into the back of a semi that occurred after 1:15 a.m. One person confirmed dead.
WSPY NEWS
Body found in field south of Yorkville Tuesday; foul play not suspected by police
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is confirming that the body of a twenty-year-old Aurora man was found in a field south of Yorkville in Kendall Township on Tuesday in the area of Immanuel Road and Caton Farm Road. He was identified by the Kendall County Coroner's Office as Derek Lasee, of Aurora.
starvedrock.media
Slow Down in O-Town
The stoplights in downtown Ottawa may be effective at keeping traffic below a certain speed in that part of town, but elsewhere the police are asking us to Slow Down in Town. The police department is putting together a month-long detail to encourage safer speeds in Ottawa. They plan to focus first on residential areas, where more resident complaints come from.
WSPY NEWS
Possible railroad strike could affect local area
Local railroad traffic could cease if a nation-wide strike occurs Friday and that may cause problems for area residents. Commuters using Metra could be affected on seven of 11 lines in the Chicago region. Three Amtrak long-distance routes already have been canceled in anticipation of the strike, including two less...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, September 13th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Michelle Bumpous, 48, of Wilmington, for possession of a...
Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois
Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
WSPY NEWS
Joliet Man Arrested For His Third DUI Offense
The Morris Police Department arrested a man for his third DUI offense. Timothy Theobald, 48, of Joliet was charged Aggravated DUI, a class two felony. Theobald was arrested for DUI, Speeding and Operating a vehicle without insurance after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Green Acres Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13th.
Wrong-way crash: 2 killed, vehicle catches fire in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say
Two people were killed and vehicle caught fire in a wrong-way crash on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
Comments / 0