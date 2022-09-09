ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IL

wcsjnews.com

Man Killed in Two Vehicle Accident on Interstate 55

One person was killed in a two vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 55 southbound lanes just east of Minooka around 2:20 a.m. on September 14th. The Illinois State Police said a vehicle operated by Maurice Burkley, 52, of Maywood rear-ended a semi driven by Yu Fan, 36, of Chino Hills, California.
MINOOKA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook

On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Deadly Accident On I-55 Shuts Down Highway For Hours

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Interstate 55 that shut down the highway for several hours. The collision happened this morning on I-55 near mile marker 252. Illinois State Police say a car and a semi were heading south when the car rear-ended the truck. The car’s driver, who died at the scene, has been identified as Maurice D. Burkley, of Maywood.
MAYWOOD, IL
wjol.com

I-80 in Joliet extended weekend ramp, lane closures

IDOT Road Closed Sign (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) More bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 will be taking place this weekend. The work which will take place between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the second of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor.
JOLIET, IL
CBS News

Two-car crash in Niles leaves driver seriously injured

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash in north suburban Niles. Niles police were called just after 3 p.m. for the accident at Howard Street and Caldwell Avenue. A 71-year-old woman was driving a Honda CR-V when it slammed into a Lincoln Corsair being driven by a 32-year-old woman, police said.
NILES, IL
starvedrock.media

Slow Down in O-Town

The stoplights in downtown Ottawa may be effective at keeping traffic below a certain speed in that part of town, but elsewhere the police are asking us to Slow Down in Town. The police department is putting together a month-long detail to encourage safer speeds in Ottawa. They plan to focus first on residential areas, where more resident complaints come from.
OTTAWA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Possible railroad strike could affect local area

Local railroad traffic could cease if a nation-wide strike occurs Friday and that may cause problems for area residents. Commuters using Metra could be affected on seven of 11 lines in the Chicago region. Three Amtrak long-distance routes already have been canceled in anticipation of the strike, including two less...
SANDWICH, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, September 13th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Michelle Bumpous, 48, of Wilmington, for possession of a...
MORRIS, IL
94.3 Lite FM

Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois

Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Joliet Man Arrested For His Third DUI Offense

The Morris Police Department arrested a man for his third DUI offense. Timothy Theobald, 48, of Joliet was charged Aggravated DUI, a class two felony. Theobald was arrested for DUI, Speeding and Operating a vehicle without insurance after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Green Acres Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13th.
JOLIET, IL

