Senator Announces Switch From Republican to Democrat Citing Recent Party Actions as the Reason
A Colorado Republican senator wrote a letter informing voters he will be changing his party registration to Democrat. Kevin Priola announced Monday, via a letter posted on his personal Twitter, that he will be switching political parties from a Republican to a Democrat. This change comes after serving four terms...
Joe Manchin swipes at Kyrsten Sinema, arguing she 'made us wait two years' to pass prescription drug reform
"We had a senator from Arizona who basically didn't let us go as far as we needed to go," Manchin said in a Friday roundtable.
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Democrat Mandela Barnes Defeats Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Fox News Poll
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor currently appears favored by voters over the incumbent Republican senator.
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won
"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
Trump Vs. Biden: Who Would Americans Vote For If 2024 Election Was Held Right Now? New Poll Finds Out
A majority of Americans do not want Donald Trump to run for President again in 2024, according to a new poll, while another indicates he’s behind President Joe Biden in a hypothetical contest. What Happened: A new poll from PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll indicates that 61% of Americans don’t want...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. One afternoon in college I found myself picking up trash at a Wendy's parking lot on the Business Loop in Columbia, Missouri. I can't remember what happened the night before — no nefarious story there. I simply...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Rep. Liz Cheney said she's seen 'no evidence' the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated despite some Republicans 'reflexively' attacking the FBI
Rep. Liz Cheney said it was a "sad day" for the GOP as other Republicans criticized federal law enforcement over the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
A lot can change in a couple of months. Democrats now face a midterm environment that looks decidedly brighter than it was in the middle of the summer.
Widow of officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 says White House didn’t give new line-of-duty law ‘the attention it deserves’
The widow of a police officer who died by suicide in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot said this week that the White House should have done more to draw public attention to a newly signed law that for the first time recognizes suicide as a line-of-duty death. Erin...
Lauren Boebert has gone to a place of "lesbian dance theory" in an attempt to slam Biden
In a recent appearance on Fox News, Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) weighed in on President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan and, in doing so, provided a quote that has caused ripples of discourse throughout the weekend. "How the heck can Joe Biden call America-first conservatives a threat to Democracy with...
AOL Corp
The 5 Richest Members of Congress
Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report
Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
