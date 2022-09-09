Read full article on original website
fox40jackson.com
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the...
Mississippi’s plan to build EV chargers along highways approved
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will soon have electric vehicle (EV) chargers across its highways. The Biden Administration announced on Wednesday that Mississippi’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. Mississippi’s EV charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network […]
hellgatelance.com
Mississippi water plant fails leaving thousands of people struggling
In Jackson, Mississippi more than 160,000 people are stuck without clean, running water. After years of neglecting the water treatment plants and being ignored, the water treatment plants have finally caused catastrophe. The first thing you need to know about the water crisis is that it is not a new...
WLBT
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
wcbi.com
Mississippi House of Reps. candidate spoke to Lowndes Co. Republican Women
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the candidates for a special election in the Mississippi House of Representatives lays out his campaign today. David Chism spoke to a gathering of the Lowndes County Republican Women. Chism is running for the District 37 seat left vacant after the death...
kicks96news.com
AAA: Mississippi’s Gas Prices Are the Cheapest
The average price for gas in Mississippi is now the lowest in the country– even though it’s still more than 30 cents higher than what we were paying a year ago. AAA says the statewide average of $3.13 is about a nickel lower than the second-cheapest state, Texas. The auto club says Mississippi’s tax structure and its proximity to gasoline distribution hubs and refineries helps to keep prices lower. The state regularly ranks among the top five in lowest gas prices and had often held the claim of the cheapest gas before prices skyrocketed to record highs nationwide in June.
News4Jax.com
2 men arrested for putting waste in Mississippi sewage system
JACKSON, Miss. – Two men appeared in federal court Friday for illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. It is unclear if this is linked to the water crisis. A nine-count federal indictment was unsealed in Jackson on Sept. 2, charging Thomas Douglas, Jr., 61, and John...
WAPT
Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
WLBT
Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy has rolled out four new bill assistance programs to help Mississippians cover high bills, “brought on primarily by high natural gas prices.”. The effort is intended to focus mainly on helping those with low to moderate incomes, Entergy said. “During a time of rising...
kicks96news.com
Entergy to Provide $3.2 Million in Power Bill Assistance
The $80 rebates that Entergy Mississippi customers are getting this month won’t be the only assistance the company provides to help with the high cost of electricity. Wednesday, it announced Operation Bill Assist, a $3.2 million shareholder-funded program which focuses mainly on low and moderate income residential customers in Attala, Leake and 43 other counties in the company’s service area. Entergy is warning that bills will remain high through the winter primarily because of the increased cost of natural gas which is used to generate much of the electricity the company provides. It says Operation Bill Assist includes the following tools customers can use to lower their bills:
Entergy Mississippi pledges $3.2M to help customers with high bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi announced a $3.2 million pledge to help customers with high bills brought on primarily by high natural gas prices. While the effort will apply to all residential customers, it will focus mainly on helping those with low to moderate incomes. “We not only want to alert our customers ahead […]
Audit shows how 3 school districts could save money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to new performance audits released by State Auditor Shad White’s office, three school districts in Mississippi could save taxpayers annually. The three school districts, Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, Kemper County School District, and South Pike School District, were evaluated to determine how they could maximize the use of taxpayer […]
$22M lagoon would bring clearer water to MS Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast […]
magnoliastatelive.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 296 cities and towns in Mississippi. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $67,252 over the last 12 months.
kicks96news.com
Gas Price Drop in Mississippi Forecast to Continue, Unless….
Montgomery County could become the next in Mississippi– and the only county in this part of the state– to see gas prices averaging less than $3 a gallon soon. And it may not be too much longer before the average price statewide drops below $3. AAA’s Don Redman says lower prices are what we usually see as the demand for gas falls after Labor Day. And with crude oil prices down and the Gulf of Mexico quiet so far this hurricane season, there’s nothing at the moment to prevent pump prices from continuing their slow but steady decline through the fall. But Redman says a storm in the Gulf could change all that– at least in the short term. AAA says gas is averaging $3.14 in Mississippi. And on Thursday’s newscast, we’ll tell you how that compares with other states.
deltanews.tv
New Texts show Gov. Bryant's involvement in welfare scandal
JACKSON - New texts filed just this week, in the Mississippi welfare fraud case, and reported by Mississippi Today show former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant got actively involved in the spending of millions of dollars on a volleyball stadium, from money that was supposed to go to the poor. Governor...
Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
Troopers investigating four fatal crashes on Mississippi highways
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating four fatal crashes that have occurred in the state this week. On Sunday, a Mississippi man died in a crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. MHP officials report that Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, died when his 2000 Mercedes...
Mississippi man, 44, charged after allegedly picking up underage girls from homes, driving them around state
A 44-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with rape after he reportedly picked up a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old girl Friday night and traveled around the state with them until the missing girls were found Sunday morning. Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies first announced the underage girls had been found...
Natchez Democrat
Big winner: Natchez man’s ticket earns thousands in Mississippi lottery
The weather may be cooling down for some, but for one Natchez man things are heating up after winning thousands of dollars in the Mississippi lottery. A Natchez man won $2,600 in the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Cash 4 evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the 61 Hill Food...
