Mississippi State

fox40jackson.com

How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s plan to build EV chargers along highways approved

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will soon have electric vehicle (EV) chargers across its highways. The Biden Administration announced on Wednesday that Mississippi’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. Mississippi’s EV charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hellgatelance.com

Mississippi water plant fails leaving thousands of people struggling

In Jackson, Mississippi more than 160,000 people are stuck without clean, running water. After years of neglecting the water treatment plants and being ignored, the water treatment plants have finally caused catastrophe. The first thing you need to know about the water crisis is that it is not a new...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

AAA: Mississippi’s Gas Prices Are the Cheapest

The average price for gas in Mississippi is now the lowest in the country– even though it’s still more than 30 cents higher than what we were paying a year ago. AAA says the statewide average of $3.13 is about a nickel lower than the second-cheapest state, Texas. The auto club says Mississippi’s tax structure and its proximity to gasoline distribution hubs and refineries helps to keep prices lower. The state regularly ranks among the top five in lowest gas prices and had often held the claim of the cheapest gas before prices skyrocketed to record highs nationwide in June.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News4Jax.com

2 men arrested for putting waste in Mississippi sewage system

JACKSON, Miss. – Two men appeared in federal court Friday for illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. It is unclear if this is linked to the water crisis. A nine-count federal indictment was unsealed in Jackson on Sept. 2, charging Thomas Douglas, Jr., 61, and John...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
FLOWOOD, MS
#Medical Marijuana#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative
kicks96news.com

Entergy to Provide $3.2 Million in Power Bill Assistance

The $80 rebates that Entergy Mississippi customers are getting this month won’t be the only assistance the company provides to help with the high cost of electricity. Wednesday, it announced Operation Bill Assist, a $3.2 million shareholder-funded program which focuses mainly on low and moderate income residential customers in Attala, Leake and 43 other counties in the company’s service area. Entergy is warning that bills will remain high through the winter primarily because of the increased cost of natural gas which is used to generate much of the electricity the company provides. It says Operation Bill Assist includes the following tools customers can use to lower their bills:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Audit shows how 3 school districts could save money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to new performance audits released by State Auditor Shad White’s office, three school districts in Mississippi could save taxpayers annually. The three school districts, Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, Kemper County School District, and South Pike School District, were evaluated to determine how they could maximize the use of taxpayer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

$22M lagoon would bring clearer water to MS Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast […]
GULFPORT, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 296 cities and towns in Mississippi. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $67,252 over the last 12 months.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Gas Price Drop in Mississippi Forecast to Continue, Unless….

Montgomery County could become the next in Mississippi– and the only county in this part of the state– to see gas prices averaging less than $3 a gallon soon. And it may not be too much longer before the average price statewide drops below $3. AAA’s Don Redman says lower prices are what we usually see as the demand for gas falls after Labor Day. And with crude oil prices down and the Gulf of Mexico quiet so far this hurricane season, there’s nothing at the moment to prevent pump prices from continuing their slow but steady decline through the fall. But Redman says a storm in the Gulf could change all that– at least in the short term. AAA says gas is averaging $3.14 in Mississippi. And on Thursday’s newscast, we’ll tell you how that compares with other states.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

New Texts show Gov. Bryant's involvement in welfare scandal

JACKSON - New texts filed just this week, in the Mississippi welfare fraud case, and reported by Mississippi Today show former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant got actively involved in the spending of millions of dollars on a volleyball stadium, from money that was supposed to go to the poor. Governor...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
MERIDIAN, MS

