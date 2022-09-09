ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 ACC Schedule

A day after the UNC men’s basketball team revealed its full regular-season ACC schedule, the women’s program did the same. Like the men’s program, the women’s program returns four of five starters and is expected to compete for a conference title. Carolina begins its conference schedule...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Tough Out of the Gate

Carolina’s basketball schedule is front-loaded, to say the least. Some people say that, in college hoops, it is not how you start but how you finish. That is especially true if you are expected to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. But to make that run, teams must...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Men’s Basketball Reveals 2022-23 Conference Schedule

The UNC men’s basketball team now knows its full regular-season schedule. The ACC announced the conference portion of the slate Tuesday, and it includes 20 games over the span of three months. The first ACC game will take the Tar Heels to Blacksburg to face defending ACC Tournament champions...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC’s Ben Kiernan Named Ray Guy Punter of the Week

UNC veteran punter Ben Kiernan received the Ray Guy Punter of the Week Award for his performance against Georgia State last weekend. Kiernan punted five times and averaged a career-high 54.2 yards on those kicks. That number includes two punts of 70 and 64 yards, the two best kicks of his career.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: September 16 – September 18

Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, September 15 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Start your weekend early with some live music. The Tracks Music Fest is back for another week, September 15th. The concert is free and will be outdoors at the Rosemary and Columbia St. Parking Lot. This week’s show will feature hip-hop artist Alicia Marie, indie-rock band Bonies, and world music band Larry & Joe. Each show will be hosted by 97.9 The Hill’s own Aaron Keck! For more information about the artists playing, click here.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Blue Blood Battle

Roy Williams recruited Jacob Stallings away from his father. The former Carolina catcher, who recently set the Major League Baseball record for 224 consecutive games without a passed ball, made a decision back in 2007 that had pitted UNC versus the school where his dad, Kevin Stallings, was coaching basketball.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

In a Challenging Time, Raul Reis Takes Over As UNC Journalism School Dean

The beginning of a new school year is always an exciting time, but at UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media, this year may be more exciting than most. On the positive side, the school recently opened UNC’s newest building, the 13,000-square-foot Curtis Media Center, featuring a state-of-the-art broadcast studio, podcast studio, and makerspace. But the school also faces serious challenges, most notably a downgraded accreditation status stemming from concerns about diversity and inclusion in the wake of last year’s controversy surrounding Nikole Hannah-Jones.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Carrboro Staff Likely to See Pay Raise as Town Fights to Stay Competitive

A town worker in Carrboro be making around 10 percent less than a municipal worker in a similar position and pay range elsewhere in North Carolina. On Tuesday night, the Carrboro town council heard the conclusions reached by a study conducted with Carrboro staff of salaries across its 163 individual positions and 91 different job titles.
CARRBORO, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Chapel Hill on Thursday night. The crash occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Perkins Drive. Chapel Hill officers showed up to the scene around 9:15 and learned someone was hit by a vehicle.
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry

Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke wit 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 13th. She discussed the water treatment plant’s new GAC filter, new hiring of town staff, and events happening around Pittsboro. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL

Chase from Raleigh to Garner reaches up to 100 miles per hour

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Chase from Raleigh to Garner reaches up to 100 miles per hour. A man is in custody after a chase involving a stolen car reached...
GARNER, NC
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Shallow Ford Natural Area

Welcome to the September installment of “Alamance Awaits,” an exploration of some of the beautiful outdoor spaces offered throughout Alamance County, made possible by Alamance Parks. I’m Ali Evans, and in addition to being a member of the 97.9 The Hill & Chapelboro.com team, I’m also a resident of Alamance County, and I’ve had the best time exploring all these wonderful spaces in my (other) community!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC

