Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, September 15 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Start your weekend early with some live music. The Tracks Music Fest is back for another week, September 15th. The concert is free and will be outdoors at the Rosemary and Columbia St. Parking Lot. This week’s show will feature hip-hop artist Alicia Marie, indie-rock band Bonies, and world music band Larry & Joe. Each show will be hosted by 97.9 The Hill’s own Aaron Keck! For more information about the artists playing, click here.

