chapelboro.com
Lafayette Ferguson Norton, Who Helped UNC Reach Its First College World Series, Dies at 83
Lafayette Ferguson Norton passed away on Sunday at the age of 83, after an extended battle with cancer. Born in Durham on February 17, 1939, Norton grew up in Raleigh and spent much of his time in North Carolina. Norton attended UNC as an English major, where he graduated from...
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 ACC Schedule
A day after the UNC men’s basketball team revealed its full regular-season ACC schedule, the women’s program did the same. Like the men’s program, the women’s program returns four of five starters and is expected to compete for a conference title. Carolina begins its conference schedule...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Tough Out of the Gate
Carolina’s basketball schedule is front-loaded, to say the least. Some people say that, in college hoops, it is not how you start but how you finish. That is especially true if you are expected to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. But to make that run, teams must...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball Reveals 2022-23 Conference Schedule
The UNC men’s basketball team now knows its full regular-season schedule. The ACC announced the conference portion of the slate Tuesday, and it includes 20 games over the span of three months. The first ACC game will take the Tar Heels to Blacksburg to face defending ACC Tournament champions...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: 86 Closed, Carrboro Salaries
In today’s news: NC-86 is closed in Hillsborough after yesterday’s fatal crash; Carrboro considers raising staff salaries.
chapelboro.com
UNC’s Ben Kiernan Named Ray Guy Punter of the Week
UNC veteran punter Ben Kiernan received the Ray Guy Punter of the Week Award for his performance against Georgia State last weekend. Kiernan punted five times and averaged a career-high 54.2 yards on those kicks. That number includes two punts of 70 and 64 yards, the two best kicks of his career.
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: September 16 – September 18
Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, September 15 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Start your weekend early with some live music. The Tracks Music Fest is back for another week, September 15th. The concert is free and will be outdoors at the Rosemary and Columbia St. Parking Lot. This week’s show will feature hip-hop artist Alicia Marie, indie-rock band Bonies, and world music band Larry & Joe. Each show will be hosted by 97.9 The Hill’s own Aaron Keck! For more information about the artists playing, click here.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Blue Blood Battle
Roy Williams recruited Jacob Stallings away from his father. The former Carolina catcher, who recently set the Major League Baseball record for 224 consecutive games without a passed ball, made a decision back in 2007 that had pitted UNC versus the school where his dad, Kevin Stallings, was coaching basketball.
chapelboro.com
In a Challenging Time, Raul Reis Takes Over As UNC Journalism School Dean
The beginning of a new school year is always an exciting time, but at UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media, this year may be more exciting than most. On the positive side, the school recently opened UNC’s newest building, the 13,000-square-foot Curtis Media Center, featuring a state-of-the-art broadcast studio, podcast studio, and makerspace. But the school also faces serious challenges, most notably a downgraded accreditation status stemming from concerns about diversity and inclusion in the wake of last year’s controversy surrounding Nikole Hannah-Jones.
chapelboro.com
Carrboro Staff Likely to See Pay Raise as Town Fights to Stay Competitive
A town worker in Carrboro be making around 10 percent less than a municipal worker in a similar position and pay range elsewhere in North Carolina. On Tuesday night, the Carrboro town council heard the conclusions reached by a study conducted with Carrboro staff of salaries across its 163 individual positions and 91 different job titles.
WRAL
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Chapel Hill on Thursday night. The crash occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Perkins Drive. Chapel Hill officers showed up to the scene around 9:15 and learned someone was hit by a vehicle.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry
Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke wit 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 13th. She discussed the water treatment plant’s new GAC filter, new hiring of town staff, and events happening around Pittsboro. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
cbs17
Police ID man killed in broad-daylight Durham shooting that injured 3 others; 1 car hit by 12+ bullets
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who was killed in a weekend shooting. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Anthony Giles, 23, was fatally shot Sunday along state Route 55 and Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange. Three other men were...
WRAL
Chase from Raleigh to Garner reaches up to 100 miles per hour
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Chase from Raleigh to Garner reaches up to 100 miles per hour. A man is in custody after a chase involving a stolen car reached...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Coalition Exploring Social Host Ordinance; Students Raise Concerns
A few weeks ago, some Chapel Hill and UNC social media users were set abuzz after a document was shared on Twitter saying the town would consider a new ordinance on parties. The response led to the draft being shelved for now, as the organization who made it is still exploring ways to deter high-risk drinking.
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Shallow Ford Natural Area
Welcome to the September installment of “Alamance Awaits,” an exploration of some of the beautiful outdoor spaces offered throughout Alamance County, made possible by Alamance Parks. I’m Ali Evans, and in addition to being a member of the 97.9 The Hill & Chapelboro.com team, I’m also a resident of Alamance County, and I’ve had the best time exploring all these wonderful spaces in my (other) community!
The News & Observer
Stunned lottery buff wins NC jackpot while experimenting with new game. ‘Hard to beat’
“I always like buying the new tickets when they come out,” he told lottery officials.
1 injured in Raleigh shooting
One person injured after shooting in Raleigh near Wake Tech Campus Sunday afternoon.
Man killed in Durham shooting off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that killed a man along Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Video from WRAL's Breaking News Tracker shows a car with what appeared to be bullet holes crash on the side of the road into a ditch on Kent Lake Drive.
cbs17
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
