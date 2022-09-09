Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses
Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
Queen Elizabeth II moved to Westminster Hall to lie in state
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was processed through central London on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Members of the public will be able to visit the queen's coffin at Westminster Hall to pay...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana
Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral Monday. A grand procession took place Wednesday morning with the queen's coffin leaving Buckingham Palace by horse-drawn carriage. Charlie D'Agata shares the details.
Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in London ahead of state funeral
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state for four days at Westminster Hall leading up to her state funeral on Monday. CBS News' Lana Zak joined John Dickerson from outside Buckingham Palace with the latest.
This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 18)
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.) Host: Jane Pauley. COVER STORY: Gimme shelter – Rebirth of a Cold War relic. With the...
King Charles III returns to London ahead of queen's coffin
King Charles III returned to London on Tuesday after visiting Northern Ireland as mourners lined up awaiting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Buckingham Palace. CBS News' Lana Zak discussed the day's events in London.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: New details confirmed
London — Buckingham Palace shared more details on Thursday about the plans for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern) on Monday, September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London. The ancient abbey...
As William and Kate take on new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales, could their star power be a problem?
London — When Queen Elizabeth II died last week, her son Charles, 73, immediately got the job he's been waiting for his whole life, though recent displays of regal irritation, including over a leaky pen, have led some wonder whether he possesses the grace his mother brought to the regal role.
A look at the new Prince and Princess of Wales
William and Kate got a new promotion as Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. No one has held the title Princess of Wales since Diana. Holly Williams asks royal historian Hugo Vickers how William and Kate will perform the role.
Thousands line up to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Many thousands of mourners have lined up to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at Westminster Hall in London. CBS News royal contributor Julian Payne joins CBS News to discuss the latest.
Americans travel from far and wide to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
Many American admirers of the royal family are traveling from far and wide to get their opportunity to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II. CBS New York's Ali Bauman is in London with more.
D.C. residents recall Queen Elizabeth's visits
Royal protocol was broken at least twice when Queen Elizabeth II visited Washington, D.C., in 1991 and 2007. Though the queen didn't seem to mind. Scott MacFarlane takes a look.
CBS Evening News, September 14, 2022
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London; D.C. residents recall Queen Elizabeth's visits.
Prince Harry posts heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry posted a tribute to his late grandmother on his official website. And while he is participating in funeral services, he will not be allowed to dress in military uniform after being stripped of his titles when he stepped away as a working member of the royal family. Charlie D'Agata has more.
9/15: CBS News Mornings
White House announces "tentative" railroad deal with union reps; All-female wrestling league returns for new season.
Zelenksyy’s car in crash after visit to reclaimed Ukraine town: CBS News Flash Sept. 15, 2022
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was involved in a car crash as he returned to Kyiv after visiting troops in the recently-reclaimed northeast city of Izyum, but he was not seriously hurt. The World Health Organization says last week saw the fewest COVID-19 deaths globally since March 2020. And the founder of the Patagonia outdoor company is donating the $3 billion business to help fight climate change.
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the U.K. sky – but it likely wasn't a meteor. Here's what meteorologists think.
Hundreds of people across the United Kingdom had front-row seats to an exciting mystery that literally went right over their heads on Wednesday night. A massive fireball with origins not yet known shot right across the sky, puzzling hundreds of people across Scotland, Ireland and England. The fast-moving fireball was...
Biden to meet with families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan amid U.S.-Russia talks
Washington — President Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. The separate meetings are to be the...
