U.K.

Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses

Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II moved to Westminster Hall to lie in state

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was processed through central London on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Members of the public will be able to visit the queen's coffin at Westminster Hall to pay...
CBS News

Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana

Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
CBS News

This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 18)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.) Host: Jane Pauley. COVER STORY: Gimme shelter – Rebirth of a Cold War relic. With the...
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: New details confirmed

London — Buckingham Palace shared more details on Thursday about the plans for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern) on Monday, September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London. The ancient abbey...
CBS News

A look at the new Prince and Princess of Wales

William and Kate got a new promotion as Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. No one has held the title Princess of Wales since Diana. Holly Williams asks royal historian Hugo Vickers how William and Kate will perform the role.
CBS News

Prince Harry posts heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry posted a tribute to his late grandmother on his official website. And while he is participating in funeral services, he will not be allowed to dress in military uniform after being stripped of his titles when he stepped away as a working member of the royal family. Charlie D'Agata has more.
CBS News

Zelenksyy’s car in crash after visit to reclaimed Ukraine town: CBS News Flash Sept. 15, 2022

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was involved in a car crash as he returned to Kyiv after visiting troops in the recently-reclaimed northeast city of Izyum, but he was not seriously hurt. The World Health Organization says last week saw the fewest COVID-19 deaths globally since March 2020. And the founder of the Patagonia outdoor company is donating the $3 billion business to help fight climate change.
