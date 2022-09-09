ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Welcome, Baxter: Maine's first official comfort dog visits dispatchers Tuesday

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's first official comfort dog will be making a visit to the Augusta Regional Communications Center Tuesday. Baxter is a five-month-old chocolate lab and the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Fall Air Sticks Around in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been looking for fall weather, it's finally arrived. Dry air will stick around, leaving us with a very refreshing and crisp feel through the end of the week. REST OF THIS WEEK: Expect full sunshine to continue through the rest of the work week....
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine seafood industry rallies around lobstermen

PORTLAND (WGME) – Some chains, like Hello Fresh and Blue Apron, have pulled lobster from their menus after the Monterey Bay Aquarium's “Seafood Watch” put lobster on its “red list.”. This designation means people should avoid the seafood because of the potential impact to the endangered...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Possible strike by rail workers could greatly impact Maine businesses

PORTLAND (WGME) – A possible strike by freight rail workers later this week threatens to derail how things like food and packages get shipped coast to coast. While it could have an economic impact across the country, state leaders in Maine say they're watching things closely as well. About...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islesboro, ME
State
Maine State
City
Biddeford Pool, ME
Local
Maine Government
Boothbay, ME
Government
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
City
Boothbay, ME
City
Cape Elizabeth, ME
WPFO

LePage, Mills trade barbs over future of Shawmut Dam, Somerset Mill

PORTLAND (WGME) – There were some political fireworks in the race for governor Monday over the futures of a dam and a paper mill. Republican candidate and former Governor Paul LePage blasted the Mills administration over the future of the Shawmut Dam, which is critical to the future of Sappi's "Somerset Mill" upstream in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 people.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Shawnee Peak changes name back to Pleasant Mountain

BRIDGTON (WGME) -- The Shawnee Peak ski area has announced that it will be returning to its original name, "Pleasant Mountain." The ski area unveiled a new logo and website Wednesday. Pleasant Mountain was originally founded in 1936 on the mountain of the same name, according to the ski area.
BRIDGTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lighthouses#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Mistake Island#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#To The Lighthouse#United States Coast Guard#Owl S Head#U S Coast Guard Lt
WPFO

Blaze Pizza to open first 3 locations in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Blaze Pizza, a national chain of fast-casual pizza restaurants, says it will soon be opening its first locations in Maine. The brand says the locations will be in Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. The restaurants will be operated by local business owner Jeffrey Martin of Wildfire Restaurant Group...
WESTBROOK, ME
WPFO

Cool air brings fall weather to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been looking for fall weather, it's finally arrived. Dry air will continue filtering into Maine through Wednesday, leaving us with a very refreshing and crisp feel through the end of the week. Wednesday also looks to be the warmest day of the next week. REST OF...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

'Kevin on the Roof' passes the halfway point of $60,000 goal for STRIVE

SACO (WGME) – Kevin Fitzpatrick has been up on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco for six days now. He's raised just over $37,000, more than halfway to his goal of $60,000 for STRIVE, the non-profit that serves teens and young adults with developmental disabilities. Fitzpatrick says he's...
SACO, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WPFO

Families flock to first day of Oxford County Fair

OXFORD (WGME) -- Wednesday was opening day at the Oxford County Fair. The four-day event is at the fairgrounds off Pottle Road in Oxford, and there are a number of new events this year, including lawn mower races, a redneck truck pull and cornhole tournament. Of course, all the traditional...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Maine mother, son arrested as part of drug bust in East Machias

EAST MACHIAS (WGME) -- The Maine DEA says four people were arrested Wednesday morning during a drug bust in East Machias. Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Jacksonville Road around 6:30 a.m. Officers seized about 2.9g of suspected fentanyl, 78g of suspected crack cocaine and...
EAST MACHIAS, ME
WPFO

13-foot, 625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina

LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — An alligator that weighed more than 600 pounds was caught by hunters near Lake Marion in South Carolina during the weekend. In a Facebook post, Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy said Nick Gibert and his crew came in with the massive gator on Saturday. "Nick...
RAVENEL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy