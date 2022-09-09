Read full article on original website
Welcome, Baxter: Maine's first official comfort dog visits dispatchers Tuesday
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's first official comfort dog will be making a visit to the Augusta Regional Communications Center Tuesday. Baxter is a five-month-old chocolate lab and the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine...
Fall Air Sticks Around in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been looking for fall weather, it's finally arrived. Dry air will stick around, leaving us with a very refreshing and crisp feel through the end of the week. REST OF THIS WEEK: Expect full sunshine to continue through the rest of the work week....
Maine seafood industry rallies around lobstermen
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some chains, like Hello Fresh and Blue Apron, have pulled lobster from their menus after the Monterey Bay Aquarium's “Seafood Watch” put lobster on its “red list.”. This designation means people should avoid the seafood because of the potential impact to the endangered...
Possible strike by rail workers could greatly impact Maine businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) – A possible strike by freight rail workers later this week threatens to derail how things like food and packages get shipped coast to coast. While it could have an economic impact across the country, state leaders in Maine say they're watching things closely as well. About...
Biddeford resident frustrated with trash from people living on public property nearby
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A Biddeford man is calling on city leaders to do more, frustrated by the response to people living on city property. The Biddeford resident Bob deMello says there's now a dumpster and portable toilet, but there continues to be problems with both of those. He says the...
LePage, Mills trade barbs over future of Shawmut Dam, Somerset Mill
PORTLAND (WGME) – There were some political fireworks in the race for governor Monday over the futures of a dam and a paper mill. Republican candidate and former Governor Paul LePage blasted the Mills administration over the future of the Shawmut Dam, which is critical to the future of Sappi's "Somerset Mill" upstream in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 people.
Shawnee Peak changes name back to Pleasant Mountain
BRIDGTON (WGME) -- The Shawnee Peak ski area has announced that it will be returning to its original name, "Pleasant Mountain." The ski area unveiled a new logo and website Wednesday. Pleasant Mountain was originally founded in 1936 on the mountain of the same name, according to the ski area.
J's Oyster calls for boycott of Whole Foods, despite chain continuing to sell lobster
PORTLAND (WGME) – A popular restaurant in Portland called for a boycott of Whole Foods Sunday over claims the grocery store chain is no longer selling live lobster. The Facebook post calling for the ban has been shared thousands of times. After spending Monday trying to get a hold...
Former Redbank Village tenants accuse housing complex of withholding security deposits
PORTLAND (WGME) – Former tenants of the South Portland housing complex “Redbank Village” are asking the company for their security deposits back. Rahsaan and Clare Reeves moved out of Redbank Village in April. Now, four and a half months later, they're still waiting for their deposit. "We...
Blaze Pizza to open first 3 locations in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Blaze Pizza, a national chain of fast-casual pizza restaurants, says it will soon be opening its first locations in Maine. The brand says the locations will be in Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. The restaurants will be operated by local business owner Jeffrey Martin of Wildfire Restaurant Group...
Cool air brings fall weather to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been looking for fall weather, it's finally arrived. Dry air will continue filtering into Maine through Wednesday, leaving us with a very refreshing and crisp feel through the end of the week. Wednesday also looks to be the warmest day of the next week. REST OF...
'Kevin on the Roof' passes the halfway point of $60,000 goal for STRIVE
SACO (WGME) – Kevin Fitzpatrick has been up on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco for six days now. He's raised just over $37,000, more than halfway to his goal of $60,000 for STRIVE, the non-profit that serves teens and young adults with developmental disabilities. Fitzpatrick says he's...
Families flock to first day of Oxford County Fair
OXFORD (WGME) -- Wednesday was opening day at the Oxford County Fair. The four-day event is at the fairgrounds off Pottle Road in Oxford, and there are a number of new events this year, including lawn mower races, a redneck truck pull and cornhole tournament. Of course, all the traditional...
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
'I just held my breath:' Charter boat captain, first mate share close encounter with shark
ST. GEORGE (WGME) – Viewer video shows the shocking moment a shark jumped into a boat off Midcoast Maine. The captain of the boat says he's never seen anything like it. The video was taken on a boat from "Sea Ventures Charters" out of St. George. Captain David Sinclair...
Maine mother, son arrested as part of drug bust in East Machias
EAST MACHIAS (WGME) -- The Maine DEA says four people were arrested Wednesday morning during a drug bust in East Machias. Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Jacksonville Road around 6:30 a.m. Officers seized about 2.9g of suspected fentanyl, 78g of suspected crack cocaine and...
Gas prices drop even further in Maine, remain behind national average
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices continue to drop in Maine. AAA reports Maine's average now stands at $3.76 for a gallon of regular. This is down about 11 cents from just a week ago, when it stood at $3.87, and more than 50 cents from a month ago. Maine is...
Maine family amazed by show of support after losing son's diabetes supplies
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A call for help has turned into a show of support from people all over the state. Crystal Kelley posted a plea on Facebook for help finding her son's insulin bag. She says her husband put it on his truck as he was talking to the coach...
13-foot, 625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina
LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — An alligator that weighed more than 600 pounds was caught by hunters near Lake Marion in South Carolina during the weekend. In a Facebook post, Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy said Nick Gibert and his crew came in with the massive gator on Saturday. "Nick...
IDEXX to match donations to Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland this month
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is teaming up with IDEXX to help provide for animals looking for new homes. For the month of September, IDEXX is matching all donations to the ARLGP, up to $25,000. The money will go to help the more than 3,800...
