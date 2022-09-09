MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis is the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week from the fourth week of high school football!. Terry is in his 24th season as the Bulldogs head coach and they have been successful years. His teams have compiled a record of 240-92 during that span, winning eight state championships.

MOBILE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO