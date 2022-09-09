Read full article on original website
Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week: Terry Curtis, UMS-Wright
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis is the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week from the fourth week of high school football!. Terry is in his 24th season as the Bulldogs head coach and they have been successful years. His teams have compiled a record of 240-92 during that span, winning eight state championships.
Support St. Jude during the 2022 Joy of Life Telethon on WKRG
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a leader in treating, preventing and advancing cures for catastrophic pediatric disease. Joy of Life on the Gulf Coast is a nonprofit formed in 2013 to benefit St. Jude. Now WKRG News 5 is teaming up with Joy of Life to advance their mission.
Saraland special education teacher takes home the gold
Saraland, Ala. (WKRG) — A big crowd was on hand to congratulate Michelle Cooper on her Golden Apple Award. Cooper teaches second grade and has been a special education teacher at Saraland Elementary for 14 years. She’s celebrating 25 years in all as an educator. Some of her...
The Collage Dance Collective is coming to Mobile on this Things to do with Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew!
Delta Resource Educational Association of Mobile, Inc. (D.R.E.A.M.) will host Collage Dance. Collective, a world-class ballet collective showcasing a repertoire of relevant choreography. and a dynamic group of classically trained dancers from around the world. Collage Dance. Collective will perform at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the...
Kayleigh Thomas of Spanish Fort High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She is a Senior with a 4.39 GPA, a 32 on the ACT, a member of The National Honor Society, a Baldwin EMC Youth Scholarship Recipient, a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society, a FCA and Project Outreach Leader, and is the Spanish Fort High School Yearbook Editor.
