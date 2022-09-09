ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Body discovered off of O’Neal Lane, EBRSO investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was discovered in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning, a spokesman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies responded to a call around 6:25 a.m. about a deceased person in the 3000 Yorkfield Drive, off of O’Neal Lane. Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating body found off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating a reported body found off of O'Neal Lane early Thursday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on Yorkfield Drive around 6:25 a.m., reportedly in the walkway of a duplex building. WBRZ has contacted law enforcement regarding the identification...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police search for answers after fiery hit-and-run crash claims 3 lives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking information about a fiery hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a mother, father and child. Police say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 13, officers responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on attempted murder, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. According to BRPD, Robert T Lee lll, 36, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain crimes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Man dead after shooting at Baton Rouge park; pair of 17-year-olds arrested

BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at BREC Park on Evangeline Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.. Calvin Roberts, 24, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvin Dark
wbrz.com

Man reported missing Tuesday found

BATON ROUGE - Officers found a 77-year-old man that was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 77-year-old Eddie Henderson is safe and sound.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pregnant woman shot in North Baton Rouge gunfire Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting in the Scotlandville area Monday afternoon where a pregnant woman was shot, sources said. The shooting happened near the intersection of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue, west of Scenic Highway. Police were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Monday. Sources told WBRZ a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A home invasion Monday (Sept. 12) night left a Hammond father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies discovered Donta Perry, 33, dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound....
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Police identify victims of fiery, deadly hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victims of a fiery, deadly hit-and-run crash as Christopher Fisher, 48, and his son, Christopher Fisher III, 3. Investigators said a 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They added the crash happened a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WAFB

BRFD responds to house fire near Scenic Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire near Scenic Hwy. The fire broke out around 6:40 p.m. and was under control just before 6:50 p.m. Firefighters say the cause of the fire was a water heater that malfunctioned. Upon...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

3-year-old among those killed in vehicle fire on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, and EMS responded to a deadly vehicle fire on I-110 South. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was left in critical condition and two people were killed in connection...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Highway 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to accident

DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Hwy. 44 at Hwy. 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to an accident. Deputies announced the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Electrical malfunction sparks Louise St. fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Louise Street near Highland Road in Baton Rouge. Crews arrived a the scene around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, and found fire showing through a window, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in less than 10 minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy