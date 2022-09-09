ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone 14 preorder start time, prices, and everything else to know

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6v6v_0hoQD6sa00

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series on Wednesday, just as expected. That means iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max preorders start on Friday. Three of them will ship next Friday, the official iPhone 14 release date. But the Plus will see a shipping delay of a few weeks. That said, you should expect various iPhone 14 versions to be sold out soon after preorders start.

In what follows, we’ll give you all the details you need to help you decide what iPhone 14 variant to order.

When do iPhone 14 preorders start?

As with every year, Apple will start taking preorders online on Apple.com at 5:00 AM PT / 8:00 AM ET on Friday. The four phones will be available to purchase from other retailers, including carriers. Some buyers might want to get their iPhone 14 preorders from telecom companies and take advantage of the various promotions they have in place. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon will sell the iPhone 14 on Friday.

If the iPhone 14 models are sold out on Apple.com, you might always try to get yours from a carrier. However, there’s no guarantee you’ll find your desired storage/color combination everywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8fEM_0hoQD6sa00
iPhone 14 Pro in Deep Purple color. Image source: Apple Inc.

What’s the iPhone 14 release date?

As expected, September 16th is the iPhone 14’s official release date. That’s when iPhone 14 preorders will ship to your door, and the phones will start selling in stores.

Like in previous years, when Apple encountered manufacturing delays, there is a slight twist. The iPhone 14 Plus has a different release date than the other three. The phone will hit stores on October 7th. That’s when it’ll ship to buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KL70_0hoQD6sa00
iPhone 14 release date: September 16th. Image source: Apple Inc.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro – what’s the difference

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the descendants of last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. They lose the third camera sensor and the 120Hz. But they feature new camera tricks (Photonic Engine) and satellite connectivity. Also, battery life is improved compared to the regular iPhone 13, per Apple’s estimates.

The prices are the best thing about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus preorders. They start at $799 or $899, respectively, which means you’re getting a bargain on variants of last year’s Pros.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxZdT_0hoQD6sa00
Examples of Dynamic Island animation on iPhone 14 Pro. Image source: Apple Inc.

The best iPhone 14 upgrades come via the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. They feature a new design with a brilliant Dynamic Island notch at the top, 120Hz panels with always-on display functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, a new 48-megapixel primary camera, other new camera features, and satellite connectivity for SOS purposes.

The best part is the price, which is unchanged compared to last year’s structure. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

The iPhone 14 preorders: Here are all the prices

You might not be happy with the base iPhone 14 models, and you might be looking to upgrade local storage. Below, you’ll find all the price points for the four iPhone 14 variations. The prices below also factor in the $30 carrier savings for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

If you don’t activate your iPhone 14 preorder with a carrier on Apple’s website, you’ll have to pay that $30 fee. That’s why real iPhone 14 prices start at $829 and $929 for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The Pros do not benefit from the same deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDuu4_0hoQD6sa00
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max color options. Image source: Apple Inc.

iPhone 14

  • 128GB iPhone 14: $829
  • 256GB iPhone 14: $929
  • 512GB iPhone 14: $1,129

iPhone 14 Plus

  • 128GB iPhone 14 Plus: $929
  • 256GB iPhone 14 Plus: $1,029
  • 512GB iPhone 14 Plus: $1,229

iPhone 14 Pro

  • 128GB iPhone 14 Pro: $999
  • 256GB iPhone 14 Pro: $1,099
  • 512GB iPhone 14 Pro: $1,299
  • 1TB iPhone 14 Pro: $1,499

iPhone 14 Pro Max

  • 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,099
  • 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,199
  • 512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,399
  • 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,599

What about iPhone 14 colors?

It’s not just storage that might interest you during iPhone 14 preorders. You will have color preferences in mind, no doubt. That’s why it’s critical to order your desired iPhone 14 variant as soon as preorders start. Otherwise, your storage/color combo might be sold out soon.

Here are the color options for the two iPhone 14 sub-families:

  • Midnight, Blue, Starlight, Purple, and (Product) Red for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
  • Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone14 Pro
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7xgF_0hoQD6sa00
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus color options. Image source: Apple Inc.

Don’t forget the iPhone 14 preorder deals

Buying the iPhone 14 outright might be the best deal for many iPhone fans. You get an unlocked device without worrying about any carrier contracts. However, buyers can score better prices and significant savings if they’re willing to trade-in an older handset.

Apple already announced deals in place for Apple.com iPhone 14 preorders:

  • Customers can save up to $800 (US) on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus after trade-in directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store when they activate it with select US carriers. Terms apply. For eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers. Pricing for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus includes a $30 (US) carrier instant discount that requires carrier activation.
  • Customers can save up to $1,000 (US) on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with trade-in directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store when they activate it with select US carriers. Terms apply. For eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers.

You’ll want to check AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon for other iPhone 14 preorder deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bX6CR_0hoQD6sa00
The iPhone 14 Pro’s new notch: Dynamic Island. Image source: Apple Inc.

The big iPhone 14 twist

Regardless of where you preorder one of the four iPhone 14 models, you should know Apple and US carriers are doing things slightly differently this year. The handsets do not come with nano-SIM slots, as Apple is going eSIM-only.

Come September 16th, you’ll have to activate the phones using eSIMs. That means you will have to turn your existing SIM card into a virtual eSIM for the switch.

As with previous iPhone models, you can expect dual-SIM support. It will be dual eSIM instead of nano-SIM and eSIM support.

Hidden iPhone deals you need to check out

The iPhone 14 will not see any significant deals anytime soon, except for the usual trade-in and contract deals that carriers offer. However, not all buyers will want to purchase one of the new iPhone 14 models during preorders. That’s where the “hidden” iPhone deals come from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WC3ri_0hoQD6sa00
Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup includes iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple’s 2022 lineup includes various models from iPhone 12 through iPhone 14. Add to that the new iPhone SE, and you end up with only 5G-ready models. All these handsets have been discounted, and they’re much cheaper than they used to be earlier this week. But they’re still formidable devices to operate. Check out our iPhone price guide at this link.

More Apple coverage:

best Apple deals online right now

.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Why You Shouldn't Buy A New iPhone Right Now

Apple is just over a week away from introducing the world to its new phones in the iPhone 14 series. In just two weeks from now, meanwhile, the devices will reportedly start shipping to buyers. If you've lately been planning to splurge on a new iPhone, you should almost certainly put that scheme on hold until Apple's event on September 7. There are two major reasons for that, and they both come down to value.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 15 lineup will reportedly strip key features from cheaper models

If you didn’t follow the leaks ahead of Apple’s event, you probably weren’t prepared for just how different the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro turned out to be. In years past, the iPhone 14 probably would have been called the iPhone 13S. The iPhone 14 looks identical to the iPhone 13, and even uses the same chip. Meanwhile, Apple introduced a number of major features, design changes, and upgrades on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

One of the best iOS 16 features might not work on your iPhone

At long last, Apple finally brought the battery percentage back in iOS 16. Unfortunately, even if your iPhone supports iOS 16, it might not have this new feature. As spotted by MacRumors, Apple recently updated a support document on its website which explains how to find the battery percentage on a number of iPhone models. On an iPhone 13 and other models with Face ID, you can see the battery percentage by swiping down to open the Control Center. The percentage appears in the top right corner.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#New Iphone#Iphone 12#Preorder#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Com#At T
BGR.com

2 new Google Maps features will help save money on gas

Saving money on gas is a great reason to use Google Maps for all your driving needs. Even if you don’t need navigation and directions in your hometown. That’s because Google Maps has two new features that will help you save money on gas. The features also work with hybrid and electric cars. They’ll come in handy, especially in regions that have felt the brunt of the energy crisis.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

iOS 16 release date set for September 12 – everything you need to know

Three months after announcing iOS 16 at WWDC 2022, Apple finally confirmed the release date at the iPhone 14 launch event on Wednesday. iOS 16 RC is rolling out today for iPhone developers, and everyone else will be able to download the update on September 12. As for iPadOS 16, iPad owners are going to have to wait a few more weeks.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Today’s deals: FREE Echo Dot, $149 AirPods 3, $5 smart plugs, PS5 in stock, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. There are so many spectacular daily deals available online on Thursday, September 15. In this roundup, BGR’s team of shopping experts will show you all the deepest discounts on best-selling products. We even found a few freebies for you today, so don’t miss out!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BGR.com

How old is my phone?

While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $0.99 Echo Dot, huge Apple Watch S7 sale, $150 AirPods 3, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. This has been a terrific week for online sales, especially for Apple fans. After all, new Apple gadgets mean you get deep discounts on older ones! For our roundup on Saturday, September 10, we found some seriously impressive sales that you need to check out. And that includes some of the lowest prices of 2022 on Apple products!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Deals you can’t miss: PS5 in stock, Apple Watch S7 sale, $20 Fire Stick, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. In this article, the shopping experts at BGR have rounded up all the best daily deals on Friday, September 9. From Apple and Samsung to Sony, Instant Pot, Philips Sonicare, and more, you’ll find all the hottest brands right here!
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 8 review roundup: Think before you upgrade

The Apple Watch Series 8 launches alongside the iPhone 14 this weekend, and right on cue, reviews are now up. Much like Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup, there are huge differences between the 2022 Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Ultra is a significant upgrade with an all-new design and never-before-seen features. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 8 looks virtually identical to the Series 7. So is it worth the upgrade?
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 review roundup: Pro models outshine the cheaper entries

The first reviews for the iPhone 14 series hit the internet on Wednesday morning. They were predictably split, as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus lack all of the big upgrades and design changes Apple brought to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Below, we rounded up some of the top reviews from popular sites and critics.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup is so strong you don’t even need the iPhone 14

Apple on Wednesday finally unveiled the iPhone 14 series, confirming nearly every rumor that preceded the launch event. Better yet, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will not be more expensive than their predecessors, which turned out to be a massive surprise. The starting iPhone 14 price is incredible, given its features and the economy. Apple not passing the increased manufacturing costs to customers is a “deal” you should be taking advantage come Friday when preorders open.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Roku is stealing one of Netflix’s best features in its next update

It turns out that your iPhone is not the only device getting a major software update this fall. On Monday, Roku announced that Roku OS 11.5 will start rolling out in the coming months with a number of new features and improvements. If you own a Roku player or TV, you’ve got plenty to look forward to when the update arrives later this year.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

The hidden iPhone 14 upgrade Apple couldn’t talk about

Apple’s iPhone 14 event delivered exactly the kind of product announcements we expected: four iPhone 14 models, three new Apple Watch wearables, and the new AirPods Pro earphones. More importantly, Apple confirmed most of the rumors that preceded the event, although it had plenty of surprises left for the show. But there is one hidden iPhone 14 and 14 Pro upgrade that Apple could not discuss during the event.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Tim Cook responds to Google’s anti-iMessage campaign: ‘Buy your mom an iPhone’

Hours after announcing the iPhone 14 on Wednesday, Tim Cook dashed any hope that Apple would bring support for RCS messaging to its devices. At Vox Media’s Code Conference this week, someone in the audience asked Cook how Apple founder Steve Jobs would feel about introducing the RCS standard in iMessage. “I don’t hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy in on that at this point,” Cook responded before adding, “I would love to convert you to an iPhone.”
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iOS 16 RC now available to download on your iPhone

Apple rolled out the iOS 16 release candidate (RC) build on Wednesday after the iPhone 14 launch event concluded. Providing it doesn’t contain any major bugs, this will be the final version of the software that developers will receive prior to the public launch. If you’ve been keeping up...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

339K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy