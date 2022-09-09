iPhone 14 preorder start time, prices, and everything else to know

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series on Wednesday, just as expected. That means iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max preorders start on Friday. Three of them will ship next Friday, the official iPhone 14 release date. But the Plus will see a shipping delay of a few weeks. That said, you should expect various iPhone 14 versions to be sold out soon after preorders start.

In what follows, we’ll give you all the details you need to help you decide what iPhone 14 variant to order.

When do iPhone 14 preorders start?

As with every year, Apple will start taking preorders online on Apple.com at 5:00 AM PT / 8:00 AM ET on Friday. The four phones will be available to purchase from other retailers, including carriers. Some buyers might want to get their iPhone 14 preorders from telecom companies and take advantage of the various promotions they have in place. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon will sell the iPhone 14 on Friday.

If the iPhone 14 models are sold out on Apple.com, you might always try to get yours from a carrier. However, there’s no guarantee you’ll find your desired storage/color combination everywhere.

iPhone 14 Pro in Deep Purple color. Image source: Apple Inc.

What’s the iPhone 14 release date?

As expected, September 16th is the iPhone 14’s official release date. That’s when iPhone 14 preorders will ship to your door, and the phones will start selling in stores.

Like in previous years, when Apple encountered manufacturing delays, there is a slight twist. The iPhone 14 Plus has a different release date than the other three. The phone will hit stores on October 7th. That’s when it’ll ship to buyers.

iPhone 14 release date: September 16th. Image source: Apple Inc.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro – what’s the difference

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the descendants of last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. They lose the third camera sensor and the 120Hz. But they feature new camera tricks (Photonic Engine) and satellite connectivity. Also, battery life is improved compared to the regular iPhone 13, per Apple’s estimates.

The prices are the best thing about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus preorders. They start at $799 or $899, respectively, which means you’re getting a bargain on variants of last year’s Pros.

Examples of Dynamic Island animation on iPhone 14 Pro. Image source: Apple Inc.

The best iPhone 14 upgrades come via the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. They feature a new design with a brilliant Dynamic Island notch at the top, 120Hz panels with always-on display functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, a new 48-megapixel primary camera, other new camera features, and satellite connectivity for SOS purposes.

The best part is the price, which is unchanged compared to last year’s structure. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

The iPhone 14 preorders: Here are all the prices

You might not be happy with the base iPhone 14 models, and you might be looking to upgrade local storage. Below, you’ll find all the price points for the four iPhone 14 variations. The prices below also factor in the $30 carrier savings for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

If you don’t activate your iPhone 14 preorder with a carrier on Apple’s website, you’ll have to pay that $30 fee. That’s why real iPhone 14 prices start at $829 and $929 for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The Pros do not benefit from the same deal.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max color options. Image source: Apple Inc.

iPhone 14

128GB iPhone 14: $829

256GB iPhone 14: $929

512GB iPhone 14: $1,129

iPhone 14 Plus

128GB iPhone 14 Plus: $929

256GB iPhone 14 Plus: $1,029

512GB iPhone 14 Plus: $1,229

iPhone 14 Pro

128GB iPhone 14 Pro: $999

256GB iPhone 14 Pro: $1,099

512GB iPhone 14 Pro: $1,299

1TB iPhone 14 Pro: $1,499

iPhone 14 Pro Max

128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,099

256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,199

512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,399

1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,599

What about iPhone 14 colors?

It’s not just storage that might interest you during iPhone 14 preorders. You will have color preferences in mind, no doubt. That’s why it’s critical to order your desired iPhone 14 variant as soon as preorders start. Otherwise, your storage/color combo might be sold out soon.

Here are the color options for the two iPhone 14 sub-families:

Midnight, Blue, Starlight, Purple, and (Product) Red for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone14 Pro

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus color options. Image source: Apple Inc.

Don’t forget the iPhone 14 preorder deals

Buying the iPhone 14 outright might be the best deal for many iPhone fans. You get an unlocked device without worrying about any carrier contracts. However, buyers can score better prices and significant savings if they’re willing to trade-in an older handset.

Apple already announced deals in place for Apple.com iPhone 14 preorders:

Customers can save up to $800 (US) on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus after trade-in directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store when they activate it with select US carriers. Terms apply. For eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers. Pricing for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus includes a $30 (US) carrier instant discount that requires carrier activation.

Customers can save up to $1,000 (US) on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with trade-in directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store when they activate it with select US carriers. Terms apply. For eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers.

You’ll want to check AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon for other iPhone 14 preorder deals.

The iPhone 14 Pro’s new notch: Dynamic Island. Image source: Apple Inc.

The big iPhone 14 twist

Regardless of where you preorder one of the four iPhone 14 models, you should know Apple and US carriers are doing things slightly differently this year. The handsets do not come with nano-SIM slots, as Apple is going eSIM-only.

Come September 16th, you’ll have to activate the phones using eSIMs. That means you will have to turn your existing SIM card into a virtual eSIM for the switch.

As with previous iPhone models, you can expect dual-SIM support. It will be dual eSIM instead of nano-SIM and eSIM support.

Hidden iPhone deals you need to check out

The iPhone 14 will not see any significant deals anytime soon, except for the usual trade-in and contract deals that carriers offer. However, not all buyers will want to purchase one of the new iPhone 14 models during preorders. That’s where the “hidden” iPhone deals come from.

Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup includes iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple’s 2022 lineup includes various models from iPhone 12 through iPhone 14. Add to that the new iPhone SE, and you end up with only 5G-ready models. All these handsets have been discounted, and they’re much cheaper than they used to be earlier this week. But they’re still formidable devices to operate. Check out our iPhone price guide at this link.

