Kenosha, WI

rtands.com

Union Pacific will replace ties on Metra's UP-North Line

Union Pacific is about to embark on a major tie project over 45 miles of its Metra UP-North Line. The portion of the line receiving the new ties runs from Kenosha and Chicago, and the work will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20. To lessen impacts on the current train schedule...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Reacts As News of Emergency Room Closure Sets In

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenoshans are continuing to react to Friday’s news of Froedtert South’s closure of its emergency services at the former Kenosha Hospital on Sheridan Road. In a press release hospital officials announced that emergency and inpatient services will be moving to the former St Catherine’s Hospital...
KENOSHA, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest

Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Large Fire Filled the Sky Near Elkhorn Monday Night

(WGTD)---Fire destroyed a storage facility and its contents near Elkhorn Monday night. A tenant who lives on the old Vanderveen Farms property on County "O" in Sugar Creek spotted the flames just before 9 p.m. The first units on the scene saw fire shooting from the doors of the 40,000 sq. ft. facility. Before long, part of the roof collapsed.
ELKHORN, WI
#Regional Airport#The Airport Commission#Kenosha Common Council#Wlip News
shepherdexpress.com

Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes

Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox32chicago.com

Accident between two planes at O'Hare delays flights

CHICAGO - Multiple flights at Chicago O’Hare International Airport were delayed Sunday afternoon after a minor accident between two planes on the taxiway. Around 4 p.m. local time, the wing of Southwest Airlines Flight 2659 – a Boeing 737 – struck the tail of American Airlines Flight 1121 – a Boeing 738 – while on Taxiway A at O’Hare, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told FOX Business in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Cleanup underway in Racine following flooding from heavy rains

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cleanup continues for people who dealt with flooding from heavy rains Sunday in Racine. City crews say they're here to help. People who live in Racine say they're still picking up water damaged items from their basements and bringing it out to the curb. Board of public works officials say they need your help to make sure it all gets picked up quickly.
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

KUSD Annual Electors' Meeting Set For Next Week

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School District’s annual meeting of district electors is set for next week. It will be held on Tuesday in the auditorium of Indian Trail High School and Academy on 60th Street in Kenosha. Prior to the electors’ meeting, a presentation of the district’s...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

13 people reported 'gastrointestinal illness' after eating at McHenry County restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The McHenry Department of Health is trying to figure out what made more than a dozen people sick after eating out.According to the health department, there was an outbreak of "a gastrointestinal illness" connected to the restaurant D.C. Cobb's, located at 1204 N. Green Street.Thirteen people got sick after eating there. The MCDH is investigating source and outbreak. The health department said D.C. Cobb's is "fully cooperating."Anyone who ate there from August 29 through September 13 is asked to fill out a survey to help the MCDH getting information on the cause of the outbreak.The confidential survey is a secure webform that's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant: https://redcap.link/DC_Cobbs. The MCDH said anyone with severe gastrointestinal symptoms should connect with their healthcare provider.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Concept For Kenosha Regional Airport Stirs Controversy

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A preliminary concept to expand facilities at the Kenosha Regional Airport is stirring controversy. The concept-approved by the Kenosha Airport Commission on a 5-0 vote-would allow for a 737 jet to land and be housed at the airport. This would possibly require a larger hangar and would shorten the life of the current runway.
WISN

Kenosha paleontologists make surprising dinosaur find

KENOSHA, Wis. — "Inside of here are portions of a Triceratops skull. What we are looking at here are the horns, the left horn and the right horn." Thomas Carr, director of the Carthage Institute of Paleontology in Kenosha, showed off a plaster jacket revealing part of one of the largest dinosaur specimens in his lab. It is there, on the lower level of Kenosha's Dinosaur Discovery Museum, that a team of Carthage College researchers are uncovering the prehistoric past, the treasures of excavations — dinosaur digs.
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Backyard Chickens Again Under Consideration in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A measure that would allow Kenoshans to keep chickens and ducks in their backyards is again making its way through the committee process. Sponsored by Alderperson Bandi Ferree, residents in single family homes would be allowed to keep four chickens or ducks in an enclosure after obtaining the proper license and paying a 30-dollar fee.
Kenosha, WI

