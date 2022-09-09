Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Related
rtands.com
Union Pacific will replace ties on Metra’s UP-North Line
Union Pacific is about to embark on a major tie project over 45 miles of its Metra UP-North Line. The portion of the line receiving the new ties runs from Kenosha and Chicago, and the work will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20. To lessen impacts on the current train schedule...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
911 lines down in the area, Kenosha residents told to call emergency line | Local News
911 emergency lines are down statewide, according to a tweet from the Kenosha Police Department sent out shortly before 5 pm Wednesday evening. “If you dial 911 there is a chance you may be routed to Milwaukee,” the department said in the tweet. The non-emergency lines, however, are working...
CBS 58
Attorney for family of man who fell from rising drawbridge in Milwaukee calls on US attorney to open a federal investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The attorney for the family of the man who died after falling from a rising drawbridge in Milwaukee, Jay Urban, is calling on the US Attorney to investigate his death. The 77-year-old Rhode Island man fell to his death from the Kilbourn Ave. drawbridge on Aug....
fox32chicago.com
Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlip.com
Kenosha Reacts As News of Emergency Room Closure Sets In
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenoshans are continuing to react to Friday’s news of Froedtert South’s closure of its emergency services at the former Kenosha Hospital on Sheridan Road. In a press release hospital officials announced that emergency and inpatient services will be moving to the former St Catherine’s Hospital...
Plans to demolish Spring Mall in Greenfield, replace with apartments
A real estate developer wants to demolish the mostly vacant Spring Mall in Greenfield and replace it with apartments, restaurants and retail.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest
Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
wgtd.org
Large Fire Filled the Sky Near Elkhorn Monday Night
(WGTD)---Fire destroyed a storage facility and its contents near Elkhorn Monday night. A tenant who lives on the old Vanderveen Farms property on County "O" in Sugar Creek spotted the flames just before 9 p.m. The first units on the scene saw fire shooting from the doors of the 40,000 sq. ft. facility. Before long, part of the roof collapsed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
shepherdexpress.com
Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes
Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
fox32chicago.com
Accident between two planes at O'Hare delays flights
CHICAGO - Multiple flights at Chicago O’Hare International Airport were delayed Sunday afternoon after a minor accident between two planes on the taxiway. Around 4 p.m. local time, the wing of Southwest Airlines Flight 2659 – a Boeing 737 – struck the tail of American Airlines Flight 1121 – a Boeing 738 – while on Taxiway A at O’Hare, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told FOX Business in a statement.
CBS 58
Cleanup underway in Racine following flooding from heavy rains
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cleanup continues for people who dealt with flooding from heavy rains Sunday in Racine. City crews say they're here to help. People who live in Racine say they're still picking up water damaged items from their basements and bringing it out to the curb. Board of public works officials say they need your help to make sure it all gets picked up quickly.
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlip.com
KUSD Annual Electors’ Meeting Set For Next Week
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School District’s annual meeting of district electors is set for next week. It will be held on Tuesday in the auditorium of Indian Trail High School and Academy on 60th Street in Kenosha. Prior to the electors’ meeting, a presentation of the district’s...
13 people reported 'gastrointestinal illness' after eating at McHenry County restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The McHenry Department of Health is trying to figure out what made more than a dozen people sick after eating out.According to the health department, there was an outbreak of "a gastrointestinal illness" connected to the restaurant D.C. Cobb's, located at 1204 N. Green Street.Thirteen people got sick after eating there. The MCDH is investigating source and outbreak. The health department said D.C. Cobb's is "fully cooperating."Anyone who ate there from August 29 through September 13 is asked to fill out a survey to help the MCDH getting information on the cause of the outbreak.The confidential survey is a secure webform that's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant: https://redcap.link/DC_Cobbs. The MCDH said anyone with severe gastrointestinal symptoms should connect with their healthcare provider.
wlip.com
Concept For Kenosha Regional Airport Stirs Controversy
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A preliminary concept to expand facilities at the Kenosha Regional Airport is stirring controversy. The concept-approved by the Kenosha Airport Commission on a 5-0 vote-would allow for a 737 jet to land and be housed at the airport. This would possibly require a larger hangar and would shorten the life of the current runway.
CBS 58
'There's a tenseness in the streets.': Business owners, residents react to violent crimes near Brady Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Business owners and residents are concerned after recent violent incidents near Milwaukee's popular Brady Street. People CBS 58 spoke with all echoed the same emotion and sadness at the rise of crime in a part of the city that is supposed to bring a fun environment.
WISN
Kenosha paleontologists make surprising dinosaur find
KENOSHA, Wis. — "Inside of here are portions of a Triceratops skull. What we are looking at here are the horns, the left horn and the right horn." Thomas Carr, director of the Carthage Institute of Paleontology in Kenosha, showed off a plaster jacket revealing part of one of the largest dinosaur specimens in his lab. It is there, on the lower level of Kenosha's Dinosaur Discovery Museum, that a team of Carthage College researchers are uncovering the prehistoric past, the treasures of excavations — dinosaur digs.
wlip.com
Backyard Chickens Again Under Consideration in Kenosha
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A measure that would allow Kenoshans to keep chickens and ducks in their backyards is again making its way through the committee process. Sponsored by Alderperson Bandi Ferree, residents in single family homes would be allowed to keep four chickens or ducks in an enclosure after obtaining the proper license and paying a 30-dollar fee.
93-year-old ‘Sears house’ in Crystal Lake nears landmark status
For shoppers who are familiar with the long, slow decline of Sears, it can be hard to explain the retailer’s reach a century ago. Sears was the Amazon of its day. Between 1908 and 1940 you could even buy a house out of the Sears catalog.
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
Comments / 0