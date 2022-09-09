Read full article on original website
How to prepare for power shutoffs
Pacific Power and Portland General Electric are considering shutting off power for thousands of customers Friday and Saturday during critical wildfire weather conditions.
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
The Mill fire in Siskiyou County destroys the historically Black neighborhood of Lincoln Heights in Weed, officials said.
Idaho wildfire explodes to over 26,000 acres, forces evacuations
A wildfire in Idaho exploded to over 26,000 acres as of Tuesday night and has forced evacuations of nearby neighborhoods, officials said. The Ross Fork Fire has scorched central Idaho since lightning first sparked the blaze on Aug. 14. The wildfire was 2% contained as of Tuesday night. Over the...
Idaho fire destroys 26 condos overnight
An overnight fire destroyed 26 homes at a condominium building in Ketchum, authorities said Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the city put out an appeal for assistance for those displaced by the blaze. The fire at the Limelight Condominiums was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters ensured no...
Thousands ordered to evacuate after large wildfire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to 500 acres in about an hour, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. By late Friday afternoon, the Mill Fire had grown to 900 acres with zero containment, according to CAL Fire.
Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area
Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
California wildfire forces major interstate to close
The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
San Luis Obispo County is about to see a dramatic change in the weather as days of record heat give way to some unusual September rain generated by Tropical Storm Kay. Meteorologist John Lindsey said the county and much of Southern California can expect varying amounts of rain as the storm system moves north.
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon spreads to nearly 14,000 acres, expected to grow amid hot and dry conditions
The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon continues to spread, scorching nearly 14,000 acres as of Wednesday as officials say the blaze is expected to grow amid tinder-dry conditions. The blaze has burned 13,994 acres in Josephine County and is 1% contained, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
2 earthquakes shake Pinnacles National Park east of Monterey
Pinnacles National Park was rattled by two earthquakes that hit within the same hour Thursday morning. A magnitude 4 earthquake and a magnitude 2.5 earthquake were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared
WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
Morning update for the Van Meter Fire 9/9/22
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Firefighters continue to make progress on the Van Meter Fire 13 miles south of Klamath Falls. Crews working the night shift worked to strengthen hand and dozer containment lines around much of the fire’s perimeter. The northeast portion of the fire near South Poe...
