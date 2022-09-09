ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

KOIN 6 News

How to prepare for power shutoffs

Pacific Power and Portland General Electric are considering shutting off power for thousands of customers Friday and Saturday during critical wildfire weather conditions.
Fox News

Idaho fire destroys 26 condos overnight

An overnight fire destroyed 26 homes at a condominium building in Ketchum, authorities said Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the city put out an appeal for assistance for those displaced by the blaze. The fire at the Limelight Condominiums was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters ensured no...
KETCHUM, ID
CBS News

Thousands ordered to evacuate after large wildfire erupts in Northern California

A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to 500 acres in about an hour, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. By late Friday afternoon, the Mill Fire had grown to 900 acres with zero containment, according to CAL Fire.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area

Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
TRUCKEE, CA
TODAY.com

California wildfire forces major interstate to close

The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
CBS LA

Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures

VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared

WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles  north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Klamath Alerts

Morning update for the Van Meter Fire 9/9/22

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Firefighters continue to make progress on the Van Meter Fire 13 miles south of Klamath Falls. Crews working the night shift worked to strengthen hand and dozer containment lines around much of the fire’s perimeter. The northeast portion of the fire near South Poe...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

