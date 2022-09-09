Read full article on original website
DOUGLAS COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING
The Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council will hold their quarterly business meeting This afternoon. An informational release from the Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice, and Tom Kress said the meeting will take place today, September 13th, in room 216 of the Douglas County Courthouse on Southeast Douglas Avenue in Roseburg.
DFPA OFFICIALS SAID PRESCRIBED BURNS WILL BEGIN SOON
Officials with the DFPA have released information regarding prescribed burns in the area beginning soon. They said smoke will be visible throughout Douglas County as the Douglas Forest Protective Association works with farmers, ranchers, and other landowners to complete prescribed burns throughout the Umpqua Valley. Prescribed burns may be used...
UPCOMING STEWART PARK DRIVE BRIDGE CLOSURE
Officials with the City of Roseburg have announced that the Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for two days next week to allow for inspection work. During the planned closure on Tuesday, September 20th, and Wednesday, September 21st, the jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River.
MORNING CONVERSATION 9.14.2022
This morning we discussed the new downtown Roseburg parking situation with Community Development Director Stuart Cowie. Listen back to this podcast to learn more!
Saving Grace offers $25 adoptions this weekend
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg will be hosting an animal adoption event this weekend and adoption costs will be reduced to just $25 for all pets. The local shelter is teaming up with national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society for the adoption campaign, which will run Friday and Saturday.
ODF hosting a meeting on proposed rule changes
The Oregon Department of Forestry will host an informational session to explain proposed rule changes to the Oregon Forest Practices Act on Thursday in Roseburg. The meeting will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in the Cascade West Hall. It will run from 5-7 p.m. in an open house style with 45-minutes of presentations followed by an hour-long question and answer period.
PACIFIC POWER UPDATES ESTIMATED SHUT OFF TIMES
As Pacific Power continues to prepare for Public Safety Shut Offs ahead of Friday’s wind event, the utility has updated its estimates of when the power will be shut off to specific communities. In Douglas County, the estimate is 6:00 a.m. for an area between Toketee Falls east to...
Weekend dump truck crash sends two to hospital
Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a five-vehicle pile-up on Highway 38 near Reedsport on Saturday afternoon. According to the Oregon State Police, a 1980 Ford dump truck was heading westbound towards Reedsport around 1:15 p.m., towing a flatbed trailer with a passenger car loaded on top. The operator of the dump truck, a 65-year-old Glide man, reportedly drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle when trying to get back on the highway.
