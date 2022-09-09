Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a five-vehicle pile-up on Highway 38 near Reedsport on Saturday afternoon. According to the Oregon State Police, a 1980 Ford dump truck was heading westbound towards Reedsport around 1:15 p.m., towing a flatbed trailer with a passenger car loaded on top. The operator of the dump truck, a 65-year-old Glide man, reportedly drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle when trying to get back on the highway.

