Abortion services halted in West Virginia
The one clinic in West Virginia that offers abortions had to stop the services now that state lawmakers passed a ban on abortions. Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with the executive director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, Katie Quinonez. This article was originally published...
Poll: Jena Nelson has early lead over Ryan Walters in Oklahoma Superintendent race
A new poll released Monday shows a modern Oklahoma rarity: A Democrat ahead of a Republican in a statewide race. Democrat Jena Nelson leads Republican Ryan Walters in a poll of more than 400 likely voters, 48% to 43%, according to data released by Sooner Poll Monday. The poll was commissioned by Oklahoma City and Tulsa television stations News 9 and News on 6.
Poll shows narrow gap between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma governor's race
A new poll released Tuesday shows incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has a razor-thin lead on his opponent, State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester. The poll from Sooner Poll shows if the election were today, 43.7% of voters would prefer Stitt, and 42.7% would prefer Hofmeister. Independent Ervin Yen is polling just below 4%, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno is polling just under 3%. The poll was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt joins other GOP governors in criticizing Biden student loan forgiveness plan
More than 20 Republican governors signed a letter to the Biden administration criticizing his plan to pay off student loan debt for millions of borrowers. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was one of them. "As governors, we support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students in our states, but...
Where should Oklahoma put its nuclear waste?
More than 2,000 feet underground in Carlsbad, New Mexico, sits the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP). Past numerous airlocks, through dimly lit shafts and around piles of shimmering salt crystals, the WIPP permanently houses transuranic waste from around the country. Transuranic waste includes contaminated objects like clothing, tools and equipment from other nuclear facilities.
Oklahoma wildlife department monitoring fatal brain disease in deer, elk
A white-tailed deer carcass recently recovered along a Texas road near the Oklahoma panhandle border tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects the brains of deer, elk, moose and other members of the cervid family by creating sponge-like holes in their brains. Although...
Nurses in Minnesota are in the middle of a 3-day strike
Thousands of Minnesota nurses are on strike. They walked off the job yesterday to protest poor working conditions at several local hospitals. The nurses demand changes to their shift schedules and higher wages, and the strike also highlights the nationwide nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. And there are signs that similar strikes could happen in other states. For more, we're joined by Minnesota Public Radio health reporter Michelle Wiley. Michelle, the hospital and the nurses have been negotiating for a while now. What issues have kept them apart?
