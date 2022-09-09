Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
Violent suspect believed to be in Oregon
Oregon State Police is on the lookout for a man believed to be armed and dangerous and traveling into southeast Oregon as of Wednesday morning. OSP was advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. Wednesday that it was in pursuit of a suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada.
kqennewsradio.com
ODF hosting a meeting on proposed rule changes
The Oregon Department of Forestry will host an informational session to explain proposed rule changes to the Oregon Forest Practices Act on Thursday in Roseburg. The meeting will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in the Cascade West Hall. It will run from 5-7 p.m. in an open house style with 45-minutes of presentations followed by an hour-long question and answer period.
Comments / 0