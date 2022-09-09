The Oregon Department of Forestry will host an informational session to explain proposed rule changes to the Oregon Forest Practices Act on Thursday in Roseburg. The meeting will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in the Cascade West Hall. It will run from 5-7 p.m. in an open house style with 45-minutes of presentations followed by an hour-long question and answer period.

