PIERRE – Applications are currently being accepted from South Dakota high school students interested in serving as pages for the 2023 Legislative Session. Pages are appointed to serve in the House of Representatives or the Senate for one of five terms during January, February, and March. The 98th South Dakota Legislative Session runs from January 10, 2023, to March 27, 2023, with a recess from March 10-26. Pages are assigned to committee meetings in the mornings and Chamber floor sessions in the afternoons, and assist legislators, as needed. Pages receive $55 for each legislative day they serve.

