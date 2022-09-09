Read full article on original website
Johnson’s office now accepting spring 2023 internship applications
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) is seeking internship applicants for Spring 2023 in his Washington, D.C., Rapid City, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls offices. The spring program will run from January through May. Duties include researching legislation, writing memos, attending briefings and community meetings, assisting the communications...
Governor Noem and colleagues oppose student debt forgiveness plan
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and 21 of her fellow Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden saying they oppose his plan to forgive students their federal loans, saying that debt would then have to be paid for by taxpayers. You can read the letter here. “Only...
Legislative pages sought for 2023 session
PIERRE – Applications are currently being accepted from South Dakota high school students interested in serving as pages for the 2023 Legislative Session. Pages are appointed to serve in the House of Representatives or the Senate for one of five terms during January, February, and March. The 98th South Dakota Legislative Session runs from January 10, 2023, to March 27, 2023, with a recess from March 10-26. Pages are assigned to committee meetings in the mornings and Chamber floor sessions in the afternoons, and assist legislators, as needed. Pages receive $55 for each legislative day they serve.
