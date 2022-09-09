In the past decade or so, I’ve watched as a linguistic shift has occurred from using “African-American” to “Black.” When I was younger, I sensed the difference between the two: African-American was always more formal. It’s how you described yourself in certain contexts–maybe at school or on a form–but Black (which we didn’t yet capitalize) was a much more visceral term for my identity. It describes color, culture, community, history–all the things that tie me to that part of myself.

