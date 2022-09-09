Read full article on original website
Iowa High Schooler Is An Inspiration to His Entire Football Team
Really, this sophomore from Mount Vernon is an inspiration to everybody. Here's an example of the beauty of sports, being part of a team, and straight-up determination. Anyone who learns about Gunnar Fishler's story could learn a thing or two from this young man. He's not letting a walker stop him from being a part of his football team.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Reviews an Eastern Iowa Pizza Joint
If you've heard anything about the Casey's Pizza and Dave Portnoy debacle of 2017, you may cringe learning that he's tried another Iowa-based pizza joint -- let alone one in eastern Iowa. For those unaware, this is what 'Stool Presidente' said when he stepped outside his cheese pizza box and...
Why Did Two Hawkeye Legends Stop in E. Iowa Last Night? [PHOTOS]
It can only be said so many times that the Iowa Hawkeyes' football offense is absolutely dreadful. Pair Kirk Ferentz's unwillingness to go to backup Alex Padilla, Spencer Petras' yips, the offensive line's ineptitude in protection, and the Cameo prank pulled on Fran McCaffrey and Bob Stoops, and it's tough to see things get much worse.
Are Iowa Schools Getting Rid of Snow Days?
It's become a hot topic for many school districts throughout the country, but is this idea making its way to Iowa anytime in the near future?. Earlier this month, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students will be expected to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school.
Your 2022 Guide to Eastern/Central Iowa Haunted Houses [LIST]
In just a couple of weeks, haunted houses in Eastern and Central Iowa will begin opening for the season. Here's the information we have so far on all those haunted houses:. Fridays & Saturdays in October from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets range from $25 to $60 - purchase yours...
Iowa Surpasses Ivy League Leaders in One Coveted Skill
Don't get me wrong, it is and always has been a badge of honor to say you went to an Ivy League school (I couldn't even dream of getting in). But in one practical skill set whose value continues to increase among employers, the University of Iowa has just surpassed two of those Ivy League universities.
It’s Actually Legal in Iowa to Have This in the Back of Your Truck?
My in-laws just purchased a new Ford 150. Big, black extended cab. She's a beauty, I got to "meet" her this past Sunday. My father-in-law is a farmer, so he was excited to have a clean, for now, truck bed. That got me wondering, could someone ride in the back...
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa
The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
Marion Is Home To A One Of A Kind Bee Hive
The city of Marion is generating a lot of buzz these days. A new library opening soon. The ongoing construction and renovations along 7th Avenue. But high atop the roof of a building in the middle of Uptown Marion is a different kind of buzz. The buzz of bees. On...
This Is The Week We Need To See Alex Padilla [OPINION]
These are troubled times in the kingdom of Hawkeye football. A 1-1 record after two games isn't the end of the world, but the play, if you can call it that, of Iowa's offense has been, well, offensive. The entire football community is calling for Spencer Petras to be replaced by Alex Padilla. My football friends, this is the week it needs to happen.
Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]
If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
Hawkeye Fans Troll Brian Ferentz With Cameo Videos [WATCH]
To say that Iowa Hawkeye football fans are upset would be an understatement. After the offense looked bad in a win against South Dakota State, it looked even worse in a loss to rival Iowa State last Saturday. While much has been made of the Iowa quarterback position, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has also seen his name tossed about as a problem with the Iowa offense. Social media and message boards have not been kind to the son of the Iowa head coach this week. But several Iowa fans have taken the trolling to a whole new level.
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America
A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
Who Says Iowa Doesn’t Have Good Pizza? We Found The 10 Best
If you're about to have a party or even just a movie night, you can never go wrong with pizza. Pizza is one of those things in life that usually everyone can agree on. Leave it to Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa to uncover the best and favorite pizzas in our neighboring state. From cheese and sausage to pineapple pizza, Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa identified the top traditional and creative pizzas throughout the Hawkeye State.
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season
Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
Extra Money a Source Of Shame, Not Pride for Small Iowa Town
Imagine not having to pay property taxes for the year, but for a very embarrassing reason. The town of Zearing, Iowa, in Story County, is in that predicament after its officials failed to submit a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Well, they didn't exactly fail to do it, they were just late. Budget submission is due to the state by March 31 and according to Iowa Starting Line, officials in the town of 528 didn't file until July 5.
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Three reasons to replace Kim Reynolds
Sandy Peterson is a Democrat from Grimes. Iowans know our kids need a strong education to succeed in the future. But Governor Kim Reynolds wants to send more of our tax dollars to private schools, excluding certain children from opportunities by denying their public schools the resources they need. Democrats...
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
