NEWS BRIEFS: Gwinnett Chamber backs 1 cent extension of sales tax
The Gwinnett Chamber has adopted a resolution to support the renewal of the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). The 2023 SPLOST Referendum Resolution, presented by the organization’s Public Policy Committee, was unanimously adopted by the Board during its meeting this afternoon. The question will be voted on in the November election.
MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment
Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
BRACK: Clinicians, police have successful intervention program
SEPT. 13, 2022 | A public health program with a 98 percent success rate that began in Conyers has been expanded to Gwinnett County and beyond. The counties forming Gwinnett Newton Rockdale Public Health Department, working with View Point Health of Lawrenceville, originally started the program with the Conyers Police Department. It pairs a public health clinician with a policeman to form a Behavior Health unit, which responds to civil incidents needing police to deescalate mental health emergencies, and connect individuals with mental illness to appropriate care.
