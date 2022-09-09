Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: Sooners Wire staff predictions

The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) came out of Week 1 having answered several questions after an offseason of turnover and transition.

Aside from the second-quarter lull in which UTEP produced 10 points against the defense and back-to-back three and outs, the Oklahoma Sooners were dominant.

Expect more of the same this week against the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1), who dropped their season opener to the Washington Huskies, 45-20. Kent State couldn’t keep up offensively, and the Sooners have an offense that can get a big lead in a hurry.

Each week on Sooners Wire, we’ll give you our predictions for the Oklahoma Sooners’ matchup.

Sooners Captains for Week 2.

Five defensive players to watch this week.