Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: Sooners Wire staff predictions
The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) came out of Week 1 having answered several questions after an offseason of turnover and transition.
Aside from the second-quarter lull in which UTEP produced 10 points against the defense and back-to-back three and outs, the Oklahoma Sooners were dominant.
Expect more of the same this week against the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1), who dropped their season opener to the Washington Huskies, 45-20. Kent State couldn’t keep up offensively, and the Sooners have an offense that can get a big lead in a hurry.
Each week on Sooners Wire, we’ll give you our predictions for the Oklahoma Sooners’ matchup.
(Watch and stream Saturday’s game live on ESPN+)
