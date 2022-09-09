Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
12-year-old boy shot in head on West Side
A 12-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday night on the West Side. He was with an adult family member in the 1800 block of West 21st Place when two people approached them and started shooting about 10:30 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
fox32chicago.com
Person of interest being questioned after 20-year-old man shot during argument on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot during an argument on Chicago's South Side. At about 9:17 a.m., the victim was in an altercation with a known offender in the 4000 block of South Wabash, police said. The victim was then shot in the body, and transported to an area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
UPDATE: 2 killed, 7 wounded in Washington Park shooting, police say
Police said the shooting broke out in Washington Park around 7:45 p.m. at 51st and Champlain. Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said two groups began arguing, and it went from shouting at each other to shooting at each other. 2 people died.
Chicago man charged with fatal stabbing said victim 'might still be alive' if he hadn't struggled: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly admitted to participating in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man who was on his way home from work in the Loop last week. Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery. According to Chicago...
Suburban mayor shot at by off-duty police officer in Chicago: sources
CHICAGO - A suburban mayor was shot at by an off-duty suburban police officer in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, sources tell FOX 32. The incident took place around 2 p.m. in the 750 block West North Avenue. According to sources, a member of the mayor's security detail returned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CPD searching for man posing as police officer with badge and gun on South Side
Chicago police are searching for a man who's fronting as a member of the CPD. Police said the man has been seen in uniform with a badge and gun.
Security detail for Harvey mayor opens fire while responding to armed robbery on North Side
CHICAGO - A south suburban mayor was caught in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside an Apple store in Lincoln Park on the North Side. Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark was leaving the Apple store, located at 801 W. North Ave., around 2 p.m. when his security detail witnessed an attempted robbery and shot at the offenders, a source told FOX 32 News.
fox32chicago.com
Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
Harvey mayor caught in firefight on North Side as his security opens fire on possible robbers
Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone was hit. The Chicago Fire Department said no ambulance was called.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concealed carry license holder who shot at cousin’s attackers speaks out
The boy shot is recovering, family members said.
Chicago shooting: 17-year-old girl shot in North Lawndale, police say
A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body on the West Side, police said
Chicago shooting in Lawndale injures 19-year-old man, CPD says
A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Lawndale Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Food delivery driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police issue warning after CTA passenger asked to buy cigarette, then robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a robbing another man on a CTA Red Line station platform. On Sept. 11, around 10:45 p.m., police say an armed robbery occurred in the 500 block of North State Street in the Loop. According...
7 shot, 1 fatally, in Washington Park, Chicago police say
At least seven people were shot, one of them fatally, in Washington Park Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
fox32chicago.com
South Shore man charged for pickpocketing on CTA
CHICAGO - A South Shore man was charged for pickpocketing people on the CTA over the past two weeks. Police say Guy Davis, 57, was responsible for several pickpocket thefts that happened from Aug. 29-Sept 3. The incidents happened at the below locations:. On Aug. 29 in the 1200 block...
Comments / 2