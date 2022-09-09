ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#West Side#Violent Crime#Mount Sinai Hospital#Sun Times
fox32chicago.com

Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman

CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN TV

Food delivery driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Shore man charged for pickpocketing on CTA

CHICAGO - A South Shore man was charged for pickpocketing people on the CTA over the past two weeks. Police say Guy Davis, 57, was responsible for several pickpocket thefts that happened from Aug. 29-Sept 3. The incidents happened at the below locations:. On Aug. 29 in the 1200 block...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy