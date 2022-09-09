Read full article on original website
Related
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Golfers 18-Under After Two Rounds at the Green Wave Classic
NEW ORLEANS, La. –– The Tulsa women golfers carded an 18-under par score of 558 after two rounds Monday at the Green Wave Fall Classic to open the season. All six Tulsa golfers are among the top-20 individuals at the par-72 Bayou Oaks @ City Park South Course.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Brin Named AAC Offensive Player of the Week; Powers Named to Honor Roll
IRVING, Texas –– Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin was named the American Athletic Conference's Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced today. Nickel safety Bryson Powers was named to the AAC's weekly honor roll. Brin, a 6'2" senior from Boerne, Texas, connected on back-to-back passes for 55 yards...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Pulls Out Thrilling 38-35 Home Opening Win over NIU
TULSA, Okla. – — Steven Anderson's one-yard run with 0:58 remaining gave Tulsa a 38-35 lead and the eventual victory over Northern Illinois Saturday night in front of 22,113 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulsa evened its season record to 1-1, while NIU fell to 1-1 after the...
tulsahurricane.com
#12 Tulsa Men’s Soccer Team Ties #3 Kentucky, 1-1
The #12 Tulsa men's soccer team battled #3 Kentucky to a 1-1 tie on Sunday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane moved to 3-0-1 on the season, while the Wildcats moved to 4-0-1 overall. "I thought through the first 35 minutes when it was numbers-even,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Jordan Frederick Named The American Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Week; Quinn Turner Tabbed to Honor Roll
Tulsa freshman Jordan Frederick was named the American Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Rookie of the Week, as announced today by the league office, while Quinn Turner was tabbed to the Honor Roll. The duo led Tulsa to a 7-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week, combining for five goals and...
tulsahurricane.com
Quinn Turner Scores Hat Trick; Jordan Frederick Adds Two in 7-0 Win Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Quinn Turner scored a hat trick, while Jordan Frederick added two goals, and Isold Runarsdottir and Haley Nichols each posted one goal to give Tulsa a 7-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday afternoon at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane moved to 4-3-1 on the season, while the Lady Golden Lions fell to 3-5 overall.
tulsahurricane.com
Davis Brin Named to the Davey O’Brien Weekly Great 8 List
FORT WORTH, Texas –– Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin was named to the Davey O'Brien Great 8 List for his performance last weekend in a 38-35 win over Northern Illinois, announced today by the Davey O'Brien Foundation. Brin was joined on the Great 8 List by Kansas' Jalon Daniels,...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Golfers Open Season at Green Wave Classic
NEW ORLEANS, La. –– The Tulsa women's golf team open the 2022 season at the Green Wave Classic this week, Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 12-13, at the par-72 Bayou Oaks-South Course. Tulsa is joined in the 14-team tournament by UCA, Incarnate Word, Little Rock, LSU, Mercer, Northern Colorado, UNC-Asheville, Nebraska,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tulsahurricane.com
Montgomery Radio Show Airs Monday Night at 16th & Harvard RibCrib
TULSA, Okla. –– Tulsa's Philip Montgomery will review Saturday's thrilling home-opening 38-35 victory on his weekly radio show Monday night. The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs from 7-8 p.m., live from the Rib Crib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Montgomery and host Bruce Howard will take an inside look at the win over Northern Illinois and preview the upcoming matchup against the 3-0 Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Comments / 0