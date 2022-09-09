TULSA, Okla. –– Tulsa's Philip Montgomery will review Saturday's thrilling home-opening 38-35 victory on his weekly radio show Monday night. The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs from 7-8 p.m., live from the Rib Crib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Montgomery and host Bruce Howard will take an inside look at the win over Northern Illinois and preview the upcoming matchup against the 3-0 Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO