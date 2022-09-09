ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Golfers 18-Under After Two Rounds at the Green Wave Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. –– The Tulsa women golfers carded an 18-under par score of 558 after two rounds Monday at the Green Wave Fall Classic to open the season. All six Tulsa golfers are among the top-20 individuals at the par-72 Bayou Oaks @ City Park South Course.
Tulsa Pulls Out Thrilling 38-35 Home Opening Win over NIU

TULSA, Okla. – — Steven Anderson's one-yard run with 0:58 remaining gave Tulsa a 38-35 lead and the eventual victory over Northern Illinois Saturday night in front of 22,113 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulsa evened its season record to 1-1, while NIU fell to 1-1 after the...
#12 Tulsa Men’s Soccer Team Ties #3 Kentucky, 1-1

The #12 Tulsa men's soccer team battled #3 Kentucky to a 1-1 tie on Sunday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane moved to 3-0-1 on the season, while the Wildcats moved to 4-0-1 overall. "I thought through the first 35 minutes when it was numbers-even,...
Davis Brin Named to the Davey O’Brien Weekly Great 8 List

FORT WORTH, Texas –– Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin was named to the Davey O'Brien Great 8 List for his performance last weekend in a 38-35 win over Northern Illinois, announced today by the Davey O'Brien Foundation. Brin was joined on the Great 8 List by Kansas' Jalon Daniels,...
Tulsa Golfers Open Season at Green Wave Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. –– The Tulsa women's golf team open the 2022 season at the Green Wave Classic this week, Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 12-13, at the par-72 Bayou Oaks-South Course. Tulsa is joined in the 14-team tournament by UCA, Incarnate Word, Little Rock, LSU, Mercer, Northern Colorado, UNC-Asheville, Nebraska,...
tulsahurricane.com

Montgomery Radio Show Airs Monday Night at 16th & Harvard RibCrib

TULSA, Okla. –– Tulsa's Philip Montgomery will review Saturday's thrilling home-opening 38-35 victory on his weekly radio show Monday night. The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs from 7-8 p.m., live from the Rib Crib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Montgomery and host Bruce Howard will take an inside look at the win over Northern Illinois and preview the upcoming matchup against the 3-0 Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
